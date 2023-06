Kings count on Sasha Vezenkov next season

The crowd was chanting to Sasha Vezenkov to stay in the team forever and forget about the Sacramento Kings, star-point guard Kostas Sloukas and team captain Kostas Papanikolaou are free agents that’s why Olympiacos owners didn’t hesitate to express their wish to keep their team intact, after winning all the domestic titles in Greece and making it to the EuroLeague Final Four. As Giorgos Aggelopoulos said to the media when asked about the future of Vezenkov and Sloukas: “Right now this is a night of celebrations. Let’s not worry. Let’s not look at the next day. It is a given that both players belong to Olympiacos. They must stay at Olympiacos. We want them and we will do everything.” -via EuroHoops.net / June 16, 2023