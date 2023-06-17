Kings count on Sasha Vezenkov next season

Christos Tsaltas: Sacramento Kings count on Sasha Vezenkov as part of their summer build and they have a specific and important role for him ahead of the 2023-24 season. Story on @SportalgrG. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam sportal.gr/basket/nba/202…
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Sacramento Kings count on Sasha Vezenkov as part of their summer build and they have a specific and important role for him ahead of the 2023-24 season.
Sacramento Kings count on Sasha Vezenkov as part of their summer build and they have a specific and important role for him ahead of the 2023-24 season.
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
URBONUS Q&A w/ @augis04 & @Ryxa41
– Reacting to Nikola Jokic’s scouting reports in 2014
– Analyzing Sasha Vezenkov’s role in Kings
– Nikola Mirotic to Milan rumors & his fit
– Penarroya’s future debate
– Merging BCL & EuroCup
– Building European GOAT
basketnews.com/news-190775-re… – 4:41 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Sasha Vezenkov addressed the fan violence at OAKA Arena and other Greek gyms 👀
In addition, he once again took a moment to reflect on his own future:
basketnews.com/news-190797-sa… – 1:31 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Fans hurl flares and smoke bombs as Sasha Vezenkov leads Olympiacos to Greek championship in Athens
Vezenkov, a potential Sacramento Kings summer signee, and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo among those evacuated from the arena.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 7:53 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
As Nate Sestina seems to be on his way to Fenerbache, check out his story🧐
Turk Telekom forward looks up to Olympiacos star Sasha Vezenkov, reveals why Erdem Can was a big reason for his decision to come to Turkey and how he became loudest team’s player: basketnews.com/news-185177-na… – 4:15 AM
The crowd was chanting to Sasha Vezenkov to stay in the team forever and forget about the Sacramento Kings, star-point guard Kostas Sloukas and team captain Kostas Papanikolaou are free agents that’s why Olympiacos owners didn’t hesitate to express their wish to keep their team intact, after winning all the domestic titles in Greece and making it to the EuroLeague Final Four. As Giorgos Aggelopoulos said to the media when asked about the future of Vezenkov and Sloukas: “Right now this is a night of celebrations. Let’s not worry. Let’s not look at the next day. It is a given that both players belong to Olympiacos. They must stay at Olympiacos. We want them and we will do everything.” -via EuroHoops.net / June 16, 2023
EuroLeague MVP and potential Kings summer signee Sasha Vezenkov was at the center of an ugly scene as Olympiacos closed in on its second consecutive Greek League championship Thursday. Olympiacos was declared the winner after unruly Panathinaikos fans forced officials to stop Game 4 of the Greek League finals at OAKA Arena in Athens, Greece. -via Sacramento Bee / June 15, 2023
Donatas Urbonas on Sasha Vezenkov: “At first it was almost clear that he’s for sure done with Olympiacos but for instance in the recent days I heard that the situation is changing a little bit and it’s not clear yet if he’s really going there because it takes a lot of different questions.” -via YouTube / June 6, 2023