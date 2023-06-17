Lakers unlikely to acquire a player like Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal

The Lakers are considered very unlikely to acquire a player like Kyrie Irving or Bradley Beal. “There’s no big game hunting out there for this Lakers’ organization,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “In this league right now, with a new collective bargaining agreement, you can’t really have three max superstars and expect to have any depth on your roster. It’s going to look a lot the same.”
Source: RealGM
Source: RealGM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
As the Bradley Beal sweepstakes begin, the Chicago Bulls low-key have one of the best trade packages to offer. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/15/chi… – 1:00 AM
As the Bradley Beal sweepstakes begin, the Chicago Bulls low-key have one of the best trade packages to offer. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/15/chi… – 1:00 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From Kerr to Spoelstra to Stan Van Gundy to Bam and many more, perspective on 12 lessons learned from this Heat run that should never be forgotten. And a Beal update: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:29 PM
From Kerr to Spoelstra to Stan Van Gundy to Bam and many more, perspective on 12 lessons learned from this Heat run that should never be forgotten. And a Beal update: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:29 PM
Gary Tanguay @Gary_Tanguay
Denver the champs, Celts off season and Beal a Celtic? pic.twitter.com/2pYPi5WpCp – 8:58 PM
Denver the champs, Celts off season and Beal a Celtic? pic.twitter.com/2pYPi5WpCp – 8:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tons of insights from a couple recent pods. Catch up on:
-where Paul Reed stands in FA
-if CP3 to Phi has legs
-A Tobias Harris trade?
-latest on Beal and LaVine market
-Morey want Niang + McDaniels back?
-Is Maxey virtually untouchable?
-Harden back?
libertyballers.com/2023/6/16/2376… – 8:50 PM
Tons of insights from a couple recent pods. Catch up on:
-where Paul Reed stands in FA
-if CP3 to Phi has legs
-A Tobias Harris trade?
-latest on Beal and LaVine market
-Morey want Niang + McDaniels back?
-Is Maxey virtually untouchable?
-Harden back?
libertyballers.com/2023/6/16/2376… – 8:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
What we’ve learned today is that a lot of people think Bradley Beal is a lot better than he has looked in the past couple of years. – 8:06 PM
What we’ve learned today is that a lot of people think Bradley Beal is a lot better than he has looked in the past couple of years. – 8:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I wonder if the Mavericks still would have traded for Kyrie Irving if they’d known Bradley Beal was going to be available for an apparently minimal price four months later.
Could’ve gotten their sidekick with less controversy and possibly kept Dorian Finney-Smith. – 7:22 PM
I wonder if the Mavericks still would have traded for Kyrie Irving if they’d known Bradley Beal was going to be available for an apparently minimal price four months later.
Could’ve gotten their sidekick with less controversy and possibly kept Dorian Finney-Smith. – 7:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Draft, trade rumors roundup: Beal talking to teams, Hornets prefer Ingram to Zion?
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/16/nba… – 6:02 PM
NBA Draft, trade rumors roundup: Beal talking to teams, Hornets prefer Ingram to Zion?
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/16/nba… – 6:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The latest at The Kings Beat: Why Bradley Beal, OG Anunoby rumors have meaning for Sacramento Kings
kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/bradley-beal… pic.twitter.com/jQk4UEXyNd – 5:56 PM
The latest at The Kings Beat: Why Bradley Beal, OG Anunoby rumors have meaning for Sacramento Kings
kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/bradley-beal… pic.twitter.com/jQk4UEXyNd – 5:56 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hollinger & Duncan: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? with @johnhollinger
Subscribe with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 4:31 PM
Hollinger & Duncan: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? with @johnhollinger
Subscribe with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 4:31 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: From Kerr to Spoelstra to Stan Van Gundy and others, some perspective on 12 lessons learned from this Heat playoff run. And a Beal update, with Miami planning to talk with his reps: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:14 PM
NEW: From Kerr to Spoelstra to Stan Van Gundy and others, some perspective on 12 lessons learned from this Heat playoff run. And a Beal update, with Miami planning to talk with his reps: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:14 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
That’s OD w/ @NotoriousOHM is out: On the Nuggets win; Denver’s chances for future dominance; Zion and Beal trades we’d like to see; and, wait, KAT said what? bit.ly/3XdRsaZ – 3:57 PM
That’s OD w/ @NotoriousOHM is out: On the Nuggets win; Denver’s chances for future dominance; Zion and Beal trades we’d like to see; and, wait, KAT said what? bit.ly/3XdRsaZ – 3:57 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
New That’s OD! Can Nuggets run it back, is Joker best player in the league , the gap for the Lakers/Clippers with the Nuggets, Bradley Beal and Zion moves and KAT changing game with @mcten youtu.be/i0lOJyXG8BA – 3:57 PM
New That’s OD! Can Nuggets run it back, is Joker best player in the league , the gap for the Lakers/Clippers with the Nuggets, Bradley Beal and Zion moves and KAT changing game with @mcten youtu.be/i0lOJyXG8BA – 3:57 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
We ranked the best NBA Draft prospects since LeBron:
1. Victor Wembanyama
3. Zion Williamson
8. Kevin Durant
10. Kyrie Irving
14. Ja Morant
18. Karl-Anthony Towns
Find the full list here: cbssports.com/nba/news/ranki… – 3:32 PM
We ranked the best NBA Draft prospects since LeBron:
1. Victor Wembanyama
3. Zion Williamson
8. Kevin Durant
10. Kyrie Irving
14. Ja Morant
18. Karl-Anthony Towns
Find the full list here: cbssports.com/nba/news/ranki… – 3:32 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Bradley Beal has been thrown in trade rumors, and the Chicago Bulls could use that to their advantage in Zach LaVine trade talks. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/16/chc… – 3:05 PM
Bradley Beal has been thrown in trade rumors, and the Chicago Bulls could use that to their advantage in Zach LaVine trade talks. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/16/chc… – 3:05 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI: New Lowe Post podcast: All things NBA draft and offseason with @DraftExpress and @BobbyMarks42 — mock draft, POR/CHA choices, Beal, Zion, Lillard, new CBA, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3CypQno
Apple: apple.co/3qKDYaA – 2:59 PM
ICYMI: New Lowe Post podcast: All things NBA draft and offseason with @DraftExpress and @BobbyMarks42 — mock draft, POR/CHA choices, Beal, Zion, Lillard, new CBA, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3CypQno
Apple: apple.co/3qKDYaA – 2:59 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Found a way to acquire Beal & have small tax: If you could convince Wizards to take Lowry & Robinson (you would need to give them at least 2 unprotected firsts) and then waive and stretch Vic, your payroll could be under 175 M with Jimmy, Bam, Beal, Herro, Nikola, Caleb,Highsmith – 2:01 PM
Found a way to acquire Beal & have small tax: If you could convince Wizards to take Lowry & Robinson (you would need to give them at least 2 unprotected firsts) and then waive and stretch Vic, your payroll could be under 175 M with Jimmy, Bam, Beal, Herro, Nikola, Caleb,Highsmith – 2:01 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Who says no:
Beal ➡️ Wolves
KAT ➡️ Pelicans
Zion ➡️ Hornets
No. 2 Pick ➡️ Washington – 1:47 PM
Who says no:
Beal ➡️ Wolves
KAT ➡️ Pelicans
Zion ➡️ Hornets
No. 2 Pick ➡️ Washington – 1:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New #HoopCollective with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon features special guest @LeaderOfHorde on a big week in Serbia, watching Nikola Jokic grow into a star and what’s next for the Hawks, plus talking Bradley Beal, Zion Williamson and Damian Lillard: open.spotify.com/episode/26VIHV… – 1:40 PM
New #HoopCollective with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon features special guest @LeaderOfHorde on a big week in Serbia, watching Nikola Jokic grow into a star and what’s next for the Hawks, plus talking Bradley Beal, Zion Williamson and Damian Lillard: open.spotify.com/episode/26VIHV… – 1:40 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Still don’t know how #Bucks would do a Beal deal. Middleton $? He’d need to opt in. They also don’t have picks. – 1:36 PM
Still don’t know how #Bucks would do a Beal deal. Middleton $? He’d need to opt in. They also don’t have picks. – 1:36 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Tax implications of getting Beal aren’t felt in ’23;they’re felt if Lowry is dealt in trade.Lowry’s 29.7 M coming off books next year was going to give Heat relief under 2nd apron. That ’24, ’25 tax relief is gone -for better or worse- if Lowry dealt in Beal package.Tough choices – 1:31 PM
Tax implications of getting Beal aren’t felt in ’23;they’re felt if Lowry is dealt in trade.Lowry’s 29.7 M coming off books next year was going to give Heat relief under 2nd apron. That ’24, ’25 tax relief is gone -for better or worse- if Lowry dealt in Beal package.Tough choices – 1:31 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Washington Wizards grant Beal permission to speak to other franchises
sportando.basketball/en/washington-… – 1:22 PM
Washington Wizards grant Beal permission to speak to other franchises
sportando.basketball/en/washington-… – 1:22 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Washington Wizards have granted Bradley Beal and his representatives permission to speak with teams the star has interest in being traded to, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. bleacherreport.com/articles/10079… – 1:06 PM
Washington Wizards have granted Bradley Beal and his representatives permission to speak with teams the star has interest in being traded to, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. bleacherreport.com/articles/10079… – 1:06 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
This NBA offseason already started crazy…
-Zion’s trade rumors
-Bradley Beal’s trade en route
-Michael Jordan sold the Hornets
-Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension
This summer will be WILD! #NBA – 11:56 AM
This NBA offseason already started crazy…
-Zion’s trade rumors
-Bradley Beal’s trade en route
-Michael Jordan sold the Hornets
-Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension
This summer will be WILD! #NBA – 11:56 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Heat, Bucks, Kings and Knicks are the teams showing interest in Bradley Beal, per @ShamsCharania:
“These two teams join the Heat and Bucks as teams expected to be in competition for Beal’s services.” theathletic.com/4615845/2023/0… – 10:36 AM
The Heat, Bucks, Kings and Knicks are the teams showing interest in Bradley Beal, per @ShamsCharania:
“These two teams join the Heat and Bucks as teams expected to be in competition for Beal’s services.” theathletic.com/4615845/2023/0… – 10:36 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Wrote about the Bradley Beal reports, and why him being open about moving to another lottery team (THE MAGIC) could be in his best interest ziller.substack.com/p/lets-make-a-… pic.twitter.com/VNJRZ36Mfz – 9:15 AM
Wrote about the Bradley Beal reports, and why him being open about moving to another lottery team (THE MAGIC) could be in his best interest ziller.substack.com/p/lets-make-a-… pic.twitter.com/VNJRZ36Mfz – 9:15 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hollinger & Duncan: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? with @johnhollinger
Subscribe with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/kJ0JfCbWCO – 8:58 AM
Hollinger & Duncan: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? with @johnhollinger
Subscribe with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/kJ0JfCbWCO – 8:58 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
☘️🎙️ NEW CELTICS TALK POD
We let @GoodmanHoops make a case for Boston trading for Bradley Beal. Then he had the audacity to suggest C’s should trade Robert Williams. He’s on pod probation.
🎧 bit.ly/CelticsTalk
📺 youtu.be/xmW2KXr2_xQ
pic.twitter.com/nwKWgh5iAy – 8:34 AM
☘️🎙️ NEW CELTICS TALK POD
We let @GoodmanHoops make a case for Boston trading for Bradley Beal. Then he had the audacity to suggest C’s should trade Robert Williams. He’s on pod probation.
🎧 bit.ly/CelticsTalk
📺 youtu.be/xmW2KXr2_xQ
pic.twitter.com/nwKWgh5iAy – 8:34 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA free agent rankings: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul among potentially available players
(By @ColinCBSSports)
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 9:13 AM
2023 NBA free agent rankings: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul among potentially available players
(By @ColinCBSSports)
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 9:13 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Always thought Bradley Beal would be great in Dallas alongside Doncic, but that was when Beal was healthy and before Kyrie Irving. – 1:26 PM
Always thought Bradley Beal would be great in Dallas alongside Doncic, but that was when Beal was healthy and before Kyrie Irving. – 1:26 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kyrie Irving to South Beach?
Hear @IraHeatBeat tell @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine why the fit may not be there
#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/M67F5qv1Jh – 1:04 PM
Kyrie Irving to South Beach?
Hear @IraHeatBeat tell @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine why the fit may not be there
#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/M67F5qv1Jh – 1:04 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: If James Harden stays with the Sixers, the Rockets have interest in Lakers free agent Austin Reaves.
More on their free agent targets, including Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet, Brook Lopez, Cam Johnson and Dillon Brooks with @KellyIko on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/rockets-… – 12:10 PM
Sources: If James Harden stays with the Sixers, the Rockets have interest in Lakers free agent Austin Reaves.
More on their free agent targets, including Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet, Brook Lopez, Cam Johnson and Dillon Brooks with @KellyIko on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/rockets-… – 12:10 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook odds per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/lj0BVC1h4v – 11:25 AM
Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook odds per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/lj0BVC1h4v – 11:25 AM
More on this storyline
The Washington Wizards have granted star Bradley Beal and his representatives permission to speak with teams the three-time All-Star has interest in being traded to, league sources tell B/R. Beal and the Wizards have agreed to work together on finding the guard a new home should the franchise choose to embark on a rebuild. Beal has not requested a trade, sources say. It’s believed Beal will only consider teams with a chance to win. -via Bleacher Report / June 16, 2023
He owns a rare no-trade clause, giving him authority to veto and approve potential trades, sources say. The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are expected to talk with Beal and his agent, Mark Bartelstein, sources say. The possibility of Beal being moved is as real as it’s ever been, one league executive described it. -via Bleacher Report / June 16, 2023
Barry Jackson: Beal & agent now have permission to talk with interested teams, per @ChrisBHaynes … There will be conversations with the Heat, per sources. Miami among the teams that interest him. As we reported yesterday and Haynes noted today, he’s open to winning teams. Has no trade clause. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / June 16, 2023
Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: Kyrie Irving is rocking 99 Products sneaker line today at his basketball camp. While Irving has not signed a deal with a sneaker brand yet, sources tell @BallySports that the point guard has been exercising his sneaker free agency this summer. 📸 – @LeagueAlerts. Kyrie Irving Update: He is still a sneaker free agent. The website selling these shoes is not a legitimate website: https://anktshop.com/basketball/anta-kyrie-irving.html Somebody’s in trouble! 👀👀👀 -via Twitter / June 17, 2023
The Mavericks are considering options to move down from No. 10 into the middle of the first round, sources said, to pick up a veteran rotation piece to help support Luka Doncic and free agent-to-be Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks and Hawks, for example, discussed the idea of swapping Davis Bertans and the No. 15 pick for John Collins and the No. 10 pick, sources said, although those talks do not appear to have progressed at this time. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 15, 2023
Miami has always been the franchise most often mentioned by league personnel as a Beal suitor. The Heat are perpetually positioning themselves to make a run at the next available star, whether it was Donovan Mitchell last summer or contacting Brooklyn about Kyrie Irving before February’s trade deadline, sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports -via Yahoo! Sports / June 15, 2023
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka, Trade, Bradley Beal, Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards