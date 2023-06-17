Malcolm Brogdon likeliest Celtics guard to get traded

My podcast partner Chris Haynes reported Friday that Boston is looking to move out at least one of its guards to ease a backcourt logjam. Word is the most likely of the group to be dealt, entering the weekend, was Malcolm Brogdon rather than Marcus Smart, Derrick White or Payton Pritchard.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Suns reportedly interested in Brogdon, Collins
sportando.basketball/en/suns-report… – 11:04 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On today’s @PHNX_Suns pod, we talked about some of the latest Suns trade rumors, including the draft, Malcolm Brogdon and Kyle Kuzma
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/PHNXSuns pic.twitter.com/Pj8SudqkSF – 8:46 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Two names to keep an eye on in the Suns’ trade pursuits:
▫️ Hawks forward John Collins
▫️ Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon
More intel from @JakeLFischer, including details on the Spurs, Mavericks and Raptors.
➡️ yhoo.it/46b0ZDW pic.twitter.com/T04dd76ciB – 6:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Fischer indicates #Suns emerging on Brogdon front & Gallinari being a key piece next year. I don’t see PHX sending much back, and don’t think #Celtics should just salary dump Brogdon. As for Gallo, think plan was always for him to eat into Grant’s role. Can you lose both GW/MB? – 5:46 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The Suns are showing trade interest in Malcolm Brogdon per @JakeLFischer. Is there a realistic trade out there for the Celtics to make involving Chris Paul and a third team? A closer look at the possibilities: masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 5:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Fischer indicates #Suns emerging on Brogdon front and Gallinari being a key piece next year. I don’t see PHX sending much back, and don’t think #Celtics should just salary dump Brogdon. As for Gallo, think plan was always for him to eat into Grant’s row. Can you lose both GW/MB? – 5:38 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Surprised we still haven’t heard about surgery, or lack thereof for Malcolm Brogdon. Perhaps assessing options while awaiting his future, given recent guard reports. Brogdon’s salary drove #Celtics into tax this year, and close to the new 2nd apron. Wouldn’t trade for nothing tho – 2:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Haynes: The Boston Celtics are fielding calls on the multitude of quality guards on their roster, sources tell B/R. With Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard all deserving of playing time, Boston is looking to create some position balance, sources say – 1:15 PM
Two names to keep an eye on in Phoenix’s trade pursuits: Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins and Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon. The Suns acquiring either of those veterans might require a third team to accept Paul’s outgoing salary — such as the Houston Rockets with their $60 million of cap space and counting — but Brogdon and Collins are a pair of players Phoenix has registered interest in during trade conversations with Boston and Atlanta, respectively, that date back to the trade deadline, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 16, 2023
The Boston Celtics are fielding calls on the multitude of quality guards on their roster, sources tell B/R. With Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard all deserving of playing time, Boston is looking to create some position balance, sources say. -via Bleacher Report / June 16, 2023
The Celtics are particularly loaded in the backcourt with Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard all under contract for next season and the team is investigating moving a guard to improve other areas of the roster per a league source. -via Booth Newspapers / June 15, 2023