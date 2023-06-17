Momentum rising in favor of James Harden re-signing with 76ers

Some fresh hope, perhaps, if you’re rooting for James Harden to stay with the 76ers: There have been some rumbles this week that, despite the undeniably strong lure that a return to Houston holds for Harden, he is said to be giving renewed consideration to staying put. There is a loyalty factor for Harden to weigh after Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey spent the bulk of his first 15 months in the City of Brotherly Love trying to acquire him, finally succeeding in February 2022.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @TheSteinLine this morning:
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 5+ 3PM (regular season + playoffs):
385 – Steph
381 – Harden and Klay COMBINED pic.twitter.com/hHyVbY4q3o – 10:45 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tons of insights from a couple recent pods. Catch up on:
-where Paul Reed stands in FA
-if CP3 to Phi has legs
-A Tobias Harris trade?
-latest on Beal and LaVine market
-Morey want Niang + McDaniels back?
-Is Maxey virtually untouchable?
-Harden back?
libertyballers.com/2023/6/16/2376… – 8:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 2,000-point seasons by an active player:
10 — LeBron James
7 — James Harden
6 — Kevin Durant
No other active player has more than 2. pic.twitter.com/HLZruOA0l4 – 10:52 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Fun Beal trade ideas:
Suns go nuclear, trade Ayton for Beal
Beal joins AD and LBJ in LA
Beal AND Harden end up in HOU
Kings go all in – 10:01 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA free agent rankings: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul among potentially available players
(By @ColinCBSSports)
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 9:13 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
What the Rockets are thinking about with pick no. 4 could be a key domino in the James Harden sweepstakes.
Insight from draft experts, members of the Rockets beat, and Windy, plus analysis:
libertyballers.com/2023/6/14/2376… – 8:27 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Doc Rivers opens up on Embiid, Harden, what 76ers need to do to win
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/14/doc… – 5:56 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Bradley Beal was almost traded for James Harden 😳 pic.twitter.com/RfB8NrgT0Y – 4:52 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
If you’re ok with James Harden signing elsewhere, what should Sixers do next season? – 3:51 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
James Harden next team odds (via @betonline_ag):
Houston Rockets 20/21
Philadelphia 76ers 11/10
Phoenix Suns 5/1 – 2:03 PM
More on this storyline
David Hardisty: Woj on Houston’s free agent targets: “You look in Houston, it’s going to be players potentially like Dillon Brooks, Bruce Brown could be a candidate there, Brook Lopez. Those are all among targets. And then of course Harden.” -via Twitter @clutchfans / June 15, 2023
But Philadelphia, sources said, is not expected to target Fred VanVleet in the event Harden departs via free agency, despite the obvious connection to new Sixers head coach Nick Nurse, who won a championship with VanVleet in Toronto in 2019. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 15, 2023
Brian Windhorst: The Sixers are not desperate. While they absolutely want James Harden back, and I think there’s a way they can play together and still be highly successful, the Sixers have other moves they can make. If Harden walks, they have cap space. They have tradeable contracts. They have things they can do. Harden is important but not the end all and be all for the 76ers. -via RealGM / June 14, 2023