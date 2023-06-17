Suns 'heavily involved' in trade for Bradley Beal

Barry Jackson: Source who has spoken to Phoenix says Phoenix owner Matt Ishbia views this as chance to add elite talent, and that’s one reason why Suns are heavily involved for Bradley Beal. But Heat – which has strong interest -has more draft inventory to offer if necessary, and if Miami is inclined.
Source: Twitter @flasportsbuzz
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
New from @JoshuaBRobbins and me: the Wizards have their pick of potential offers from the Heat and Suns for Bradley Beal. In @TheAthletic:
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Remember, the path to keep the Heat tax bill at a manageable number – particularly 2024, 2025 – is trading Duncan/Lowry for Beal, not Vic/Lowry. If it’s Duncan and Lowry (which requires Wizards to take $87 M guaranteed), you can waive and stretch Vic and have small tax this yr. – 4:59 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Now online, a brand-new story with the latest on the Bradley Beal trade talks between the Wizards and Heat and the Wizards and the Suns, from @davidaldridgedc and me, for @TheAthleticNBA. Which players might be included in either trade scenario?
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Phoenix can offer trade package of Deandre Ayton and Landry Shamet to Washington for Bradley Beal, but it’s believed a Chris Paul, Shamet deal is what it would take if Beal chose to force his way to Suns via his no-trade clause, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 4:28 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Reminder: CP contract would need to be nearly fully guaranteed to complete a deal for Beal. – 4:16 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This is saying quite a bit because of… gestures to everything we’ve seen over the past 13 offseasons… but “Bradley Beal to the Suns” is the most the real NBA has ever felt like 2K to me. – 4:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns are reportedly in the running for Bradley Beal. For @PHNX_Suns, I covered how he’d fit in, the salary cap consequences, and a few potential trade packages that might work: bit.ly/3PdBP1n pic.twitter.com/CmGbpW3gUi – 4:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Report: Phoenix Suns in contention for Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal in a trade #Suns #Wizards azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:58 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Phoenix trading for Beal feels like an attempt to approximate what the Nets had with Kyrie, Harden+KD.
Except it would have way less playmaking… and no Bruce Brown/Nic Claxton for defense… and no Joe Harris for bonus shooting… and no access to buyout guys under the new CBA… – 3:45 PM
Phoenix trading for Beal feels like an attempt to approximate what the Nets had with Kyrie, Harden+KD.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW from me and @flasportsbuzz: Heat in serious talks with the Wizards on a Bradley Beal trade. The details, with the Suns also reportedly making a push for Beal miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:38 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @Anthony_Chiang and me: Heat in serious talks to acquire Wizards guard Bradley Beal, with Lowry a component. Suns also bidding: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The timing element of a Bradley Beal trade is interesting.
The Heat only needs to come within 125 percent of Beal’s salary if it completes the trade by the end of June. That will change to 110 percent for first or second apron teams, which the Heat will be, starting on July 1. – 3:28 PM
The timing element of a Bradley Beal trade is interesting.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Source who has spoken to Phoenix says Phoenix owner Matt Ishbia views this as chance to add elite talent, and that’s one reason why Suns are heavily involved for Beal. But Heat – which has strong interest -has more draft inventory to offer if necessary, and if Miami is inclined. – 3:25 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New piece on a rapidly evolving trade market and why the Wizards need a Bradley Beal deal ASAP: marcstein.substack.com/p/why-the-wiza… – 3:25 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
If you’re wondering why the Wizards would limit themselves in a potential Beal trade to only dealing with the Suns and Heat, remember that Beal largely controls where he would go because of the no-trade clause. This is the consequence of agreeing to the NTC in the first place. – 3:24 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Kevin Durant back in December called Bradley Beal a Hall of Fame player:
“I mean, he’s a Hall of Fame, All-Star scorer. Player, sorry. Calling him just a scorer is diminishing who he is.” pic.twitter.com/Nuq6REP8jr – 3:21 PM
Kevin Durant back in December called Bradley Beal a Hall of Fame player:
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Only in the NBA can Hall of Fame players such as Kyle Lowry and Chris Paul reach their finish lines as salary-cap filler, as appears to be the case at the moment re: Beal. If Lowry goes to Wizards, could be one of those just-stay-at-home deals in case salary needed down the road. – 3:20 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Heat, Suns in trade talks for Bradley Beal, Mavericks interested in Clint Capela
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 3:10 PM
NBA trade rumors: Heat, Suns in trade talks for Bradley Beal, Mavericks interested in Clint Capela
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
I have no clue why diminishing returns remains a foreign concept to NBA teams desperate to add a third star when said third star replicates skills of the first two stars without noticeably filling in any other gaps.
It makes no sense.
So no, the Suns shouldn’t go for Beal. – 3:04 PM
I have no clue why diminishing returns remains a foreign concept to NBA teams desperate to add a third star when said third star replicates skills of the first two stars without noticeably filling in any other gaps.
It makes no sense.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
IF IF IF the Heat have Beal and Herro (even if that’s not Miami’s vision) I kinda love it. Interchangeable ball handlers, lots of scoring… but my favorite part is that Herro is already influenced by Beal’s game… – 2:58 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
A couple interesting notes on the Suns’ pursuit of Bradley Beal:
– Josh Bartelstein, Phoenix’s CEO, is the son of Bradley Beal’s agent (Mark Bartelstein).
A couple interesting notes on the Suns’ pursuit of Bradley Beal:
– Josh Bartelstein, Phoenix’s CEO, is the son of Bradley Beal’s agent (Mark Bartelstein).
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat package for Beal could mostly be centered on picks, with salary element as little player equity as expiring contract of Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo (once Oladipo opts in, which he will have to due to knee recovery). – 2:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As expected, the Heat is trying to get the Bradley Beal trade done without including Tyler Herro, according to league sources.
Beal is entering the second season of a five-year, $251 million contract. He has a no-trade clause. – 2:39 PM
As expected, the Heat is trying to get the Bradley Beal trade done without including Tyler Herro, according to league sources.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Whether Beal lands in PHX or MIA has major #Celtics consequences. A #Heat upgrade makes a difficult matchup for BOS even more so next year. A bigger #Suns deal could potentially include Boston. Let’s see. – 2:30 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
6/111 for Arenas after a knee injury.
Supermax for Wall that became an albatross before the extension even kicked in.
Somehow the supermax for Beal WITH a no-trade clause was worse. – 2:21 PM
6/111 for Arenas after a knee injury.
Supermax for Wall that became an albatross before the extension even kicked in.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Suns are the frontrunners to land Bradley Beal in a trade, while the Heat are also considered a finalist, per @ShamsCharania.
Beal holds a no-trade clause and must agree to a potential move. pic.twitter.com/EjbPFtzZye – 2:17 PM
The Suns are the frontrunners to land Bradley Beal in a trade, while the Heat are also considered a finalist, per @ShamsCharania.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Wondering if construction of a potential Phoenix-Washington trade is something like Beal-Gafford-Morris for Paul and Ayton – 2:14 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bradley Beal trade rumors: Wizards engaged in trade talks with Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/bradl… – 2:09 PM
Bradley Beal trade rumors: Wizards engaged in trade talks with Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat, per report
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
How little can the Heat give up in a Beal deal with Phoenix involved now? – 2:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Wizards trying to get the Heat to bite on the pump fake it feels by adding the Suns to the mix
Every report has the Heat and Beal tied together like crazy
Doubt Miami over-reacts, especially since a lot of this is in Beal’s hands in many ways
We shall see – 2:04 PM
Wizards trying to get the Heat to bite on the pump fake it feels by adding the Suns to the mix
Every report has the Heat and Beal tied together like crazy
Doubt Miami over-reacts, especially since a lot of this is in Beal’s hands in many ways
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Suns if they trade for Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/QfZYr9nqF2 – 2:03 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice @TheAthleticNBA que @Suns y @MiamiHEAT emergen como ‘finalistas’ en el proceso de hallarle un nuevo hogar a Bradley Beal, quien tiene la potestad de aprobar o rechazar cualquier canje que lo involucre. Todo tiene que estar cuajado antes del Draft. pic.twitter.com/ph09w3yrqq – 1:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bradley Beal is still really good, full stop. He’s also owed $208 million over the next 4 years and hasn’t always been available. Suns’ trade assets are limited to Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul and first-round pick swaps….I’m sorry, but I just don’t see it – 1:54 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Not saying Beal in Phoenix would be a disaster but “let’s add older, more expensive Devin Booker” isn’t how I’d build around Devin Booker – 1:52 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Developing: Washington is in serious talks with two finalists – Miami and Phoenix – on a Bradley Beal trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Suns have emerged as a serious threat for Beal, who holds a no-trade clause. – 1:49 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hollinger & Duncan: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? with @johnhollinger
Subscribe with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/Dxf6FGuwzi – 12:59 PM
Hollinger & Duncan: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? with @johnhollinger
Subscribe with our Mock Offseason Sale!
StatMuse @statmuse
Most FGM to tie or take the lead in the final 2 minutes of a game this season:
16 — DeMar DeRozan (50% FG)
15 — De’Aaron Fox (47%)
13 — Jimmy Butler (54%)
11 — Bradley Beal (65%) pic.twitter.com/WKngtCSqxj – 12:49 PM
Most FGM to tie or take the lead in the final 2 minutes of a game this season:
16 — DeMar DeRozan (50% FG)
15 — De’Aaron Fox (47%)
13 — Jimmy Butler (54%)
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: No time to unpack Heat season if Beal, Lillard have bags packed sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/17/ira… – 12:12 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Bradley Beal would choose to be traded to Sac?
🏀Kings “aggressively” pursuing OG Anunoby.
🏀Why is Davion Mitchell in every Kings trade package?
💻youtu.be/ZXR4w2YHV2U
🎙️bit.ly/LOKPODS pic.twitter.com/vO0PazKZrq – 10:00 AM
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Bradley Beal would choose to be traded to Sac?
🏀Kings “aggressively” pursuing OG Anunoby.
🏀Why is Davion Mitchell in every Kings trade package?
💻youtu.be/ZXR4w2YHV2U
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: No time to unpack Heat season if Beal, Lillard have bags packed. But there also is the math part of the equation. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/17/ira… Plus: Herro perspective; thanking Wade; Yurtseven for the environment; Jovic’s graduation party, more. – 9:04 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
As the Bradley Beal sweepstakes begin, the Chicago Bulls low-key have one of the best trade packages to offer. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/15/chi… – 1:00 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From Kerr to Spoelstra to Stan Van Gundy to Bam and many more, perspective on 12 lessons learned from this Heat run that should never be forgotten. And a Beal update: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:29 PM
Gary Tanguay @Gary_Tanguay
Denver the champs, Celts off season and Beal a Celtic? pic.twitter.com/2pYPi5WpCp – 8:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tons of insights from a couple recent pods. Catch up on:
-where Paul Reed stands in FA
-if CP3 to Phi has legs
-A Tobias Harris trade?
-latest on Beal and LaVine market
-Morey want Niang + McDaniels back?
-Is Maxey virtually untouchable?
-Harden back?
Tons of insights from a couple recent pods. Catch up on:
-where Paul Reed stands in FA
-if CP3 to Phi has legs
-A Tobias Harris trade?
-latest on Beal and LaVine market
-Morey want Niang + McDaniels back?
-Is Maxey virtually untouchable?
-Harden back?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
What we’ve learned today is that a lot of people think Bradley Beal is a lot better than he has looked in the past couple of years. – 8:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I wonder if the Mavericks still would have traded for Kyrie Irving if they’d known Bradley Beal was going to be available for an apparently minimal price four months later.
Could’ve gotten their sidekick with less controversy and possibly kept Dorian Finney-Smith. – 7:22 PM
I wonder if the Mavericks still would have traded for Kyrie Irving if they’d known Bradley Beal was going to be available for an apparently minimal price four months later.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Draft, trade rumors roundup: Beal talking to teams, Hornets prefer Ingram to Zion?
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/16/nba… – 6:02 PM
NBA Draft, trade rumors roundup: Beal talking to teams, Hornets prefer Ingram to Zion?
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The latest at The Kings Beat: Why Bradley Beal, OG Anunoby rumors have meaning for Sacramento Kings
kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/bradley-beal… pic.twitter.com/jQk4UEXyNd – 5:56 PM
The latest at The Kings Beat: Why Bradley Beal, OG Anunoby rumors have meaning for Sacramento Kings
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hollinger & Duncan: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? with @johnhollinger
Subscribe with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 4:31 PM
Hollinger & Duncan: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? with @johnhollinger
Subscribe with our Mock Offseason Sale!
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: From Kerr to Spoelstra to Stan Van Gundy and others, some perspective on 12 lessons learned from this Heat playoff run. And a Beal update, with Miami planning to talk with his reps: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:14 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
That’s OD w/ @NotoriousOHM is out: On the Nuggets win; Denver’s chances for future dominance; Zion and Beal trades we’d like to see; and, wait, KAT said what? bit.ly/3XdRsaZ – 3:57 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
New That’s OD! Can Nuggets run it back, is Joker best player in the league , the gap for the Lakers/Clippers with the Nuggets, Bradley Beal and Zion moves and KAT changing game with @mcten youtu.be/i0lOJyXG8BA – 3:57 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: Phoenix can offer a trade package of Deandre Ayton and Landry Shamet to Washington for Bradley Beal, but it’s believed a Chris Paul, Shamet deal is what it would take if Beal chose to force his way to the Suns via his no-trade clause, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / June 17, 2023
The Heat’s offer to the Wizards is believed to be built around the expiring contract of guard Kyle Lowry and could also include either Duncan Robinson or Victor Oladipo to help fulfill the salary-cap matching component of the deal. The Heat is also expected to include at least one first-round pick in its package. -via Miami Herald / June 17, 2023
The Heat has this year’s first-round pick at No. 18 and either its 2028 or 2029 first-round pick currently available to trade. The Heat would have its first-round selections from this year, 2028 and 2030 available to deal if it waits until after Thursday’s NBA Draft to complete the trade, as it would pick for the Wizards at No. 18 in this scenario. -via Miami Herald / June 17, 2023