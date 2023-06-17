Wizards in serious talks with Heat, Suns on a Bradley Beal trade

Shams Charania: Developing: Washington is in serious talks with two finalists – Miami and Phoenix – on a Bradley Beal trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . The Suns have emerged as a serious threat for Beal, who holds a no-trade clause.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Developing: Washington is in serious talks with two finalists – Miami and Phoenix – on a Bradley Beal trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Suns have emerged as a serious threat for Beal, who holds a no-trade clause. – 1:49 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hollinger & Duncan: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? with @johnhollinger
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/Dxf6FGuwzi – 12:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most FGM to tie or take the lead in the final 2 minutes of a game this season:
16 — DeMar DeRozan (50% FG)
15 — De’Aaron Fox (47%)
13 — Jimmy Butler (54%)
11 — Bradley Beal (65%) pic.twitter.com/WKngtCSqxj – 12:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: No time to unpack Heat season if Beal, Lillard have bags packed sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/17/ira… – 12:12 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Bradley Beal would choose to be traded to Sac?
🏀Kings “aggressively” pursuing OG Anunoby.
🏀Why is Davion Mitchell in every Kings trade package?
💻youtu.be/ZXR4w2YHV2U
💻youtu.be/ZXR4w2YHV2U – 10:00 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: No time to unpack Heat season if Beal, Lillard have bags packed. But there also is the math part of the equation. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/17/ira… Plus: Herro perspective; thanking Wade; Yurtseven for the environment; Jovic’s graduation party, more. – 9:04 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
As the Bradley Beal sweepstakes begin, the Chicago Bulls low-key have one of the best trade packages to offer. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/15/chi… – 1:00 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From Kerr to Spoelstra to Stan Van Gundy to Bam and many more, perspective on 12 lessons learned from this Heat run that should never be forgotten. And a Beal update: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:29 PM
Gary Tanguay @Gary_Tanguay
Denver the champs, Celts off season and Beal a Celtic? pic.twitter.com/2pYPi5WpCp – 8:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tons of insights from a couple recent pods. Catch up on:
-where Paul Reed stands in FA
-if CP3 to Phi has legs
-A Tobias Harris trade?
-latest on Beal and LaVine market
-Morey want Niang + McDaniels back?
-Is Maxey virtually untouchable?
-Harden back?
libertyballers.com/2023/6/16/2376… – 8:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
What we’ve learned today is that a lot of people think Bradley Beal is a lot better than he has looked in the past couple of years. – 8:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I wonder if the Mavericks still would have traded for Kyrie Irving if they’d known Bradley Beal was going to be available for an apparently minimal price four months later.
Could’ve gotten their sidekick with less controversy and possibly kept Dorian Finney-Smith. – 7:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Draft, trade rumors roundup: Beal talking to teams, Hornets prefer Ingram to Zion?
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/16/nba… – 6:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The latest at The Kings Beat: Why Bradley Beal, OG Anunoby rumors have meaning for Sacramento Kings
kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/bradley-beal… pic.twitter.com/jQk4UEXyNd – 5:56 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hollinger & Duncan: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? with @johnhollinger
Subscribe with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 4:31 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: From Kerr to Spoelstra to Stan Van Gundy and others, some perspective on 12 lessons learned from this Heat playoff run. And a Beal update, with Miami planning to talk with his reps: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:14 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
That’s OD w/ @NotoriousOHM is out: On the Nuggets win; Denver’s chances for future dominance; Zion and Beal trades we’d like to see; and, wait, KAT said what? bit.ly/3XdRsaZ – 3:57 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
New That’s OD! Can Nuggets run it back, is Joker best player in the league , the gap for the Lakers/Clippers with the Nuggets, Bradley Beal and Zion moves and KAT changing game with @mcten youtu.be/i0lOJyXG8BA – 3:57 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Bradley Beal has been thrown in trade rumors, and the Chicago Bulls could use that to their advantage in Zach LaVine trade talks. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/16/chc… – 3:05 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI: New Lowe Post podcast: All things NBA draft and offseason with @DraftExpress and @BobbyMarks42 — mock draft, POR/CHA choices, Beal, Zion, Lillard, new CBA, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3CypQno
Apple: apple.co/3qKDYaA – 2:59 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Found a way to acquire Beal & have small tax: If you could convince Wizards to take Lowry & Robinson (you would need to give them at least 2 unprotected firsts) and then waive and stretch Vic, your payroll could be under 175 M with Jimmy, Bam, Beal, Herro, Nikola, Caleb,Highsmith – 2:01 PM
The Lakers are considered very unlikely to acquire a player like Kyrie Irving or Bradley Beal. “There’s no big game hunting out there for this Lakers’ organization,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “In this league right now, with a new collective bargaining agreement, you can’t really have three max superstars and expect to have any depth on your roster. It’s going to look a lot the same.” -via RealGM / June 17, 2023
The Washington Wizards have granted star Bradley Beal and his representatives permission to speak with teams the three-time All-Star has interest in being traded to, league sources tell B/R. Beal and the Wizards have agreed to work together on finding the guard a new home should the franchise choose to embark on a rebuild. Beal has not requested a trade, sources say. It’s believed Beal will only consider teams with a chance to win. -via Bleacher Report / June 16, 2023
He owns a rare no-trade clause, giving him authority to veto and approve potential trades, sources say. The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are expected to talk with Beal and his agent, Mark Bartelstein, sources say. The possibility of Beal being moved is as real as it’s ever been, one league executive described it. -via Bleacher Report / June 16, 2023