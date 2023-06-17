Wizards worried about Damian Lillard requesting trade and complicating Beal market

As reported here Friday, Portland is widely believed to be telling teams it is willing to package Anfernee Simons with the No. 3 pick in Thursday’s draft for win-now talent to put beside star guard Damian Lillard. The fear in the nation’s capital is what happens if the Trail Blazers are unable to swing a win-now trade. It is only a presumption at this point, but there is legitimate concern percolating for the Wizards’ new front office headed by Michael Winger that Lillard would finally start pushing the Blazers to trade him if Portland ends up drafting 19-year-old Scoot Henderson or 20-year-old Brandon Miller at No. 3.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: No time to unpack Heat season if Beal, Lillard have bags packed sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/17/ira… – 12:12 PM
Ira Winderman: No time to unpack Heat season if Beal, Lillard have bags packed sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/17/ira… – 12:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players averaging 25+ PPG:
27.6 – Luka
27.3 – KD
27.2 – Embiid
27.2 – LeBron
25.8 – Zion
25.5 – Trae
25.2 – Dame pic.twitter.com/1vt8M0oJKT – 9:30 AM
Active players averaging 25+ PPG:
27.6 – Luka
27.3 – KD
27.2 – Embiid
27.2 – LeBron
25.8 – Zion
25.5 – Trae
25.2 – Dame pic.twitter.com/1vt8M0oJKT – 9:30 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: No time to unpack Heat season if Beal, Lillard have bags packed. But there also is the math part of the equation. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/17/ira… Plus: Herro perspective; thanking Wade; Yurtseven for the environment; Jovic’s graduation party, more. – 9:04 AM
Sunday notes on a Saturday: No time to unpack Heat season if Beal, Lillard have bags packed. But there also is the math part of the equation. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/17/ira… Plus: Herro perspective; thanking Wade; Yurtseven for the environment; Jovic’s graduation party, more. – 9:04 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI: New Lowe Post podcast: All things NBA draft and offseason with @DraftExpress and @BobbyMarks42 — mock draft, POR/CHA choices, Beal, Zion, Lillard, new CBA, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3CypQno
Apple: apple.co/3qKDYaA – 2:59 PM
ICYMI: New Lowe Post podcast: All things NBA draft and offseason with @DraftExpress and @BobbyMarks42 — mock draft, POR/CHA choices, Beal, Zion, Lillard, new CBA, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3CypQno
Apple: apple.co/3qKDYaA – 2:59 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New #HoopCollective with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon features special guest @LeaderOfHorde on a big week in Serbia, watching Nikola Jokic grow into a star and what’s next for the Hawks, plus talking Bradley Beal, Zion Williamson and Damian Lillard: open.spotify.com/episode/26VIHV… – 1:40 PM
New #HoopCollective with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon features special guest @LeaderOfHorde on a big week in Serbia, watching Nikola Jokic grow into a star and what’s next for the Hawks, plus talking Bradley Beal, Zion Williamson and Damian Lillard: open.spotify.com/episode/26VIHV… – 1:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
League sources expect the Nets to “actively pursue” Damian Lillard should Portland make the 7-time All-Star available in a trade.
But the question remains: Will the Blazers finally move on from Lillard?
My latest on a massive decision at No. 3 and more:
clutchpoints.com/nets-breaking-… – 1:00 PM
League sources expect the Nets to “actively pursue” Damian Lillard should Portland make the 7-time All-Star available in a trade.
But the question remains: Will the Blazers finally move on from Lillard?
My latest on a massive decision at No. 3 and more:
clutchpoints.com/nets-breaking-… – 1:00 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Trade Market Buzz: Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 1:43 AM
Trade Market Buzz: Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 1:43 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat interests Beal – and Beal interests Heat – but he’s not looking to force his way here or anywhere specifically. Where things stand with Beal and Lillard: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:17 PM
Heat interests Beal – and Beal interests Heat – but he’s not looking to force his way here or anywhere specifically. Where things stand with Beal and Lillard: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:17 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
From our June 11th ep., before the Beal report & Beal AND Dame buzz.
“I think Beal is very much on the table.”
“The idea of two stars… would it be a Lillard and a Beal? … You and I might dream big… I think the Heat’s front office is dreaming even bigger than that.” pic.twitter.com/usqAEJ9Pln – 4:43 PM
From our June 11th ep., before the Beal report & Beal AND Dame buzz.
“I think Beal is very much on the table.”
“The idea of two stars… would it be a Lillard and a Beal? … You and I might dream big… I think the Heat’s front office is dreaming even bigger than that.” pic.twitter.com/usqAEJ9Pln – 4:43 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Network analysts weigh in on Heat, Lillard, Beal and what Miami must do. And how Heat and Panthers national ratings measured up to last year’s NBA and Stanley Cup Finals. And what local ratings tell us about Fins/Heat/Panthers. And media personnel news: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:44 PM
Network analysts weigh in on Heat, Lillard, Beal and what Miami must do. And how Heat and Panthers national ratings measured up to last year’s NBA and Stanley Cup Finals. And what local ratings tell us about Fins/Heat/Panthers. And media personnel news: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:44 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Honestly I kind of think the Kings just really liked being in the limelight this season so they’re gonna insert themselves into a bunch of rumors without actually doing anything.
“Damian Lillard is available? Sure, he makes sense next to Fox!” – 3:41 PM
Honestly I kind of think the Kings just really liked being in the limelight this season so they’re gonna insert themselves into a bunch of rumors without actually doing anything.
“Damian Lillard is available? Sure, he makes sense next to Fox!” – 3:41 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat dominating national airwaves in past 36 hours — Network analysts weigh in on Heat, Lillard, Beal and what Miami must do, including 2 outside the box ideas from Kendrick Perkins. PLUS final Heat, Panthers ratings and many media notes: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 11:40 AM
NEW: Heat dominating national airwaves in past 36 hours — Network analysts weigh in on Heat, Lillard, Beal and what Miami must do, including 2 outside the box ideas from Kendrick Perkins. PLUS final Heat, Panthers ratings and many media notes: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 11:40 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Combining the Heat’s constant clutch games with Dame Lillard would be funny ngl – 10:49 AM
Combining the Heat’s constant clutch games with Dame Lillard would be funny ngl – 10:49 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A new Heat Check podcast with @flasportsbuzz: Final thoughts on the Heat’s historic playoff run and previewing an important offseason for the Heat. And yes, we did talk about Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/23NB48… pic.twitter.com/m8ZqYxsC6R – 9:30 AM
A new Heat Check podcast with @flasportsbuzz: Final thoughts on the Heat’s historic playoff run and previewing an important offseason for the Heat. And yes, we did talk about Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/23NB48… pic.twitter.com/m8ZqYxsC6R – 9:30 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
NEW DROP TALKING BRADLEY BEAL
🔥Would Beal put the Heat over the top?
🔥Wait… Beal AND Damian Lillard?
🔥Potential trade packages
YouTube: youtu.be/epotKjkXrhI
Podcast: link.chtbl.com/LOHeat pic.twitter.com/NGp5x97mHK – 9:18 AM
NEW DROP TALKING BRADLEY BEAL
🔥Would Beal put the Heat over the top?
🔥Wait… Beal AND Damian Lillard?
🔥Potential trade packages
YouTube: youtu.be/epotKjkXrhI
Podcast: link.chtbl.com/LOHeat pic.twitter.com/NGp5x97mHK – 9:18 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: How the Heat could acquire both Lillard and Beal and have a Big Four. How an organization that always things very big could again do something very big: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:18 AM
From PM: How the Heat could acquire both Lillard and Beal and have a Big Four. How an organization that always things very big could again do something very big: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:18 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
In my Lillard/Beal world, those 2,Bam,Jimmy would be your core for 4 yrs,period. Couldn’t sign buyout guys,no exception money. Beal no trade clause comes with him. If any front office can find minimums &undrafted rookies to supplement Big 4 & Caleb, it’s the Heat’s. But big tax. – 9:56 PM
In my Lillard/Beal world, those 2,Bam,Jimmy would be your core for 4 yrs,period. Couldn’t sign buyout guys,no exception money. Beal no trade clause comes with him. If any front office can find minimums &undrafted rookies to supplement Big 4 & Caleb, it’s the Heat’s. But big tax. – 9:56 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From earlier: How the Heat could acquire both Lillard and Beal and have a Big Four and stop Mike Greenberg and all those people from complaining about the Heat’s talent. The step by step path: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:33 PM
From earlier: How the Heat could acquire both Lillard and Beal and have a Big Four and stop Mike Greenberg and all those people from complaining about the Heat’s talent. The step by step path: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:33 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
After being sold out in our most popular sizes, @MoveInsoles Game Day Pros have restocked! Essential equipment for hoopers, from grassroots to the pros. 👣❤️
🛒 mov.link/dl0 pic.twitter.com/wozUBAXCCt – 8:52 PM
After being sold out in our most popular sizes, @MoveInsoles Game Day Pros have restocked! Essential equipment for hoopers, from grassroots to the pros. 👣❤️
🛒 mov.link/dl0 pic.twitter.com/wozUBAXCCt – 8:52 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Had fun with this hypothetical. Here’s the precise path of how the Heat could acquire both Lillard AND Beal and have a Big Four with Butler, Bam. What it would require of Damian, Bradley, Blazers, Wizards and Heat, the cost, and rest of Heat roster: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:46 PM
NEW: Had fun with this hypothetical. Here’s the precise path of how the Heat could acquire both Lillard AND Beal and have a Big Four with Butler, Bam. What it would require of Damian, Bradley, Blazers, Wizards and Heat, the cost, and rest of Heat roster: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:46 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Several big names have been mentioned as potential trade pieces for the Blazers’ No. 3 pick 👀
Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson will be on the board.
Who should Portland add alongside Damian Lillard? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vlu23PiTZi – 5:33 PM
Several big names have been mentioned as potential trade pieces for the Blazers’ No. 3 pick 👀
Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson will be on the board.
Who should Portland add alongside Damian Lillard? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vlu23PiTZi – 5:33 PM
More on this storyline
If that’s how things played out, Miami would surely be at or the near the top of Damian Lillard’s list of preferred destinations — with the Heat said to prefer the idea of acquiring Lillard over Beal if they had the choice. Miami, at present, does not have that choice. Only Beal is in play. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Saturday afternoon that the Wizards are “in serious talks with two finalists — Miami and Phoenix — on a Beal trade.” The needle that the Wizards are trying to thread gets even more daunting if Lillard suddenly hits the market. The Heat, remember, are essentially at the top of the short list of teams that Beal is willing to join. Washington does not want to see the Heat pivot and focus its attention on trying to acquire Lillard instead. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 17, 2023
Barry Jackson: Lack of Lillard clarity makes Heat calendar tricky. NBA people reiterated Portland very eager to add talent&keep; him. Lillard not pushing to leave. Woj says no trade of No. 3 pick for great vet has emerged, but Blazers could convince Dame that elite rookie at 3 helps them win now -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / June 17, 2023
Trae Young and Damian Lillard are names that have been discussed internally by the Lakers but appear nothing more than a pipe dream, given the current asking prices for stars on the trade market. -via The Athletic / June 16, 2023
Main Rumors, Draft, Michael Winger, Trade, Anfernee Simons, Bradley Beal, Brandon Miller, Damian Lillard, Scoot Henderson, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers, Washington Wizards