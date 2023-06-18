Bradley Beal headed to the Suns

Adrian Wojnarowski: BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a trade to send All-Star G Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Beal’s waiving his no-trade to form a new Big 3 with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Teams are still working thru framework, but Beal is headed to Suns.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
StatMuse @statmuse
Beal has recorded 40+ points in 30 career games, the 10th-most in the NBA since his rookie season.
He is 8-22 when he scores 40+ points. pic.twitter.com/iZuFyacnwt – 5:21 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The projected apron is $179.5 million.
Kevin Durant: $47,649,433
Bradley Beal: $46,741,590
Devin Booker: $36,016,200
Deandre Ayton: $32,459,438
Total: $162,866,661
If those four guys are on the Suns, they’re basically guaranteed to go above the second apron. – 5:18 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Regardless of how you feel about Bradley Beal’s fit on the Suns, this move was a no-brainer. They were going to cut Chris Paul anyway, so they basically gave up Landry Shamet, 2nd-rounders and pick swaps for a 3-time All-Star. That’s a low-risk, high-reward move you have to make. – 5:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Important note: over the last 4 of his 5 seasons Bradley Beal counted 5+ assists per game. He’s a willing passer who can create a right play for his teammates. Frank Vogel can use Beal as primer facilitator of the Suns offense next season. #wearethevalley #NBA – 5:15 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
If you’re a Wizards fan, that underwhelming return for Bradley Beal has to hurt. This is why franchises no longer give out no-trade clauses. – 5:14 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
I said when the Bradley Beal news broke this week that the package in return would mirror that of the Joe Johnson trade to Brooklyn.
A package of expiring contracts, a first and pick swap.
The Wizards came awfully close to that. – 5:12 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Phoenix Suns go all-infor the championship. They create a gifted big 3 with Durant, Booker and Beal. One of the most enjoyable trios in this league. And so promising. It will be a win or a bust season for the Suns. #wearethevalley #NBA pic.twitter.com/EPO43f2tYk – 5:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Beal’s tenure in Washington:
– 22/4/4
– 46/37/82%
– 3x All-Star
– 2021 All-NBA
– Two 30-PPG seasons
– Franchise leader in threes
Now teammates with KD and Book. pic.twitter.com/2lPAaUOi42 – 5:09 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wonder if the Heat low balled the Wizards for Bradley Beal (i.e. no Tyler Herro or 2023 18th overall pick) because they’ve set their sights on Damian Lillard – 5:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns landing Bradley Beal in blockbuster deal involving Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, sources inform @azcentral #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:07 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
I get that the Beal era needed to end in DC. And that the no-trade crippled the Wizards leverage. And that his contract wasn’t great. But that’s the closest thing to giving away a prime All-Star that I’ve seen in a while. – 5:07 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat pursuit of Bradley Beal ends with Beal being traded to Phoenix. Heat now hoping Lillard asks for trade; he’s who they most covet. And for those asking me about Brook Lopez, Kyrie etc…: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:07 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My initial instinct is that this is the end of the no-trade clause in the NBA. Beal was already the only player in the league that had one. The Warriors didn’t even give one to Steph. Now this? – 5:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Top 10 players in PPG across the last five seasons combined:
Antetokounmpo – 29.2 PPG
Embiid – 28.8 PPG
Lillard – 28.4 PPG
Harden – 28.4 PPG
Curry – 28.3 PPG
Durant – 27.8 PPG (!)
Doncic – 27.6 PPG
James – 27.4 PPG
Beal – 27.0 PPG (!)
Booker – 26.6 PPG (!) – 5:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk about Bradley Beal trade now! Join us:
youtube.com/live/dpSI2rXqy… – 5:04 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Wonder if Suns seek depth and re-engage with Pacers on Ayton after Beal trade? Indy gave him an offer sheet last July, so still a few more weeks before he could be dealt there. – 5:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Wrote about what Bradley Beal would look like with the Suns, the salary cap ramifications and the challenges Phoenix will face building out the rest of its roster: bit.ly/3PdBP1n – 5:02 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bradley Beal on catch-and-shoot 3s the last 5 years: 37.1%
Bradley Beal on wide-open 3s the last 5 years: 41.1% – 5:00 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Phoenix Suns are set to have three players earning $50M in 2024-25 in Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker.
This almost happened to the Brooklyn Nets had James Harden and Kyrie Irving signed maximum extensions with them two years ago. – 5:00 PM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
Wizards were two years, a contract extension and a no-trade clause too late trading Bradley Beal. – 4:59 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Once this trade is finalized, the Suns will have five players under contract for next season (Beal, Booker, Payne, Durant, Ayton) with a combined salary of $169.4 million, well above salary cap and luxury tax projections of $134 million and $162 million. – 4:57 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
In four months since becoming owner of the Suns, Mat Ishbia has acquired Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
The trio of Devin Booker, Durant and Beal combined will make over $150 million per year from 2024-2026.
Ishbia and the Suns don’t seem fazed one bit by the new CBA penalties… pic.twitter.com/xmumMkXzEv – 4:55 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Have to assume either Beal (no trade clause) didn’t want to go to Miami or Miami was holding off to see what happens with Dame. Beal’s contract is rough. That return might be rougher. – 4:55 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
For All-Star Bradley Beal, the Suns will send CP3, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and pick swaps to the Wizards, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/WFUDQbDq5t – 4:53 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Wizards screwed themselves giving Bradley Beal that no trade clause with the supermax. They should have dealt him instead of extending him. Predictably embarrassing it ended this way. – 4:49 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
That’s not a lot for Beal, but I think it’s just a meh fit for suns. Doubling down on jumpers. Not sure there the move – 4:48 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Agent Mark Bartelstein confirms there is a framework in place for the Wizards to trade Bradley Beal to the Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and second-round picks
The Suns will have a new Big 3 with KD, Devin Booker and Beal
First by @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/3WjMGzqTJT – 4:48 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
The gathering storm over the last few days regarding Harden going back to Philly is directly related to Beal wanting to go to Phoenix. – 4:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I remain surprised the Wizards opted for the Suns’ offer over Miami’s, but that no-trade clause for Beal must’ve loomed large there. Now it’s a question of how the Suns round out the rest of their roster, and it feels like a Deandre Ayton trade is their best avenue to do so – 4:46 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Suns now have approx. $162,866,661 wrapped up in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Deandre Ayton.
The ‘23-24 salary cap is projected at $134 million. – 4:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
My questions:
– Who is Suns point guard? Beal? Booker? Ish Smith?
– Ayton gonna get even fewer touches than he usually does… how does that affect what Vogel needs from him as a rim protector? And/or do you just trade him because it’s a lost cost
– who plays 60+ games? – 4:46 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
So long to Bradley Beal, the last Wizards player from when I started covering the team – 4:44 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
A few seconds and some swaps for Beal and his 11 years of dutiful service. Doesn’t seem worth it somehow. – 4:43 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
So the Heat don’t get Bradley Beal. But now they will wait and see what happens with Damian Lillard. – 4:42 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Phoenix just added Beal despite having zero assets. What an insane turn of events.
They reap the benefits of Washington inexplicably giving Beal a no trade clause on top of a horrendous contract. – 4:41 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Beal to Phoenix while I was out?
Gotta love new NBA franchise owners and their shiny new toys – 4:41 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Washington Wizards have struck a deal to send their superstar guard Bradley Beal to Pheonix Suns 😲 pic.twitter.com/t7pxdepoqI – 4:41 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bradley Beal trade: Suns land Wizards star as Chris Paul heads to Washington in blockbuster
cbssports.com/nba/news/bradl… – 4:40 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Brad Beal will finally get to play with some talented dudes.
KD, Booker and Beal is gonna be fun to watch. – 4:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A lot of people about to learn how good Bradley Beal is. We did this three years ago with Chris Paul.
Do it twice, if you must. – 4:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
New Suns owner Mat Ishbia continuing to make moves.
Will be fun to see Bradley Beal in a new situation, but that contract is A LOT. Also, why isn’t it being referred to as a Big 4? Ayton is on a max deal.
Going to be very interesting for Frank Vogel coaching that roster. – 4:36 PM
New Suns owner Mat Ishbia continuing to make moves.
James Plowright @British_Buzz
The real news story here is the South East division just got a lot easier with Bradley Beal leaving and ending up in Phoenix not Miami – 4:36 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full ESPN story on the Suns finalizing a trade to land Washington’s Bradley Beal in a blockbuster trade: tinyurl.com/37kk757a – 4:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Well, the Heat’s pursuit of Bradley Beal is over. Beal is heading to the Suns. – 4:36 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Bradley Beal acepta en traspaso a @Suns a cambio de Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, selecciones múltiples de segunda vuelta e intercambio de otras selecciones en drafts por venir.
@MiamiHEAT no pudo o quiso superar esta oferta, o sencillamente Beal decidió que prefería PHX vs MÍA. pic.twitter.com/EifSh0QNcN – 4:35 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
I said it the other day — Washington would’ve been better off not extending Beal in the first place. What a disaster. – 4:35 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
[stops in the middle of writing a newsletter on how the Spurs could help facilitate a Beal trade to Miami, tosses laptop into the sun] – 4:34 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports confirmed to ESPN that a framework is in place that’ll land Beal with Suns. “This was an extremely complicated process with so many different hurdles to get through and Ted Leonsis and Michael Winger were unbelievable partners in… – 4:33 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Bradley Beal is forming a new Suns’ Big 3 with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/Klz1wmUVLQ – 4:33 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Chris Paul will have his guarantee for 2023-24 increased from $15.8M to at least $25M to facilitate the Bradley Beal trade. – 4:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker now in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/wK9r5GCnOy – 4:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are trading three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, a handful of second-round picks, and multiple pick swaps, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:31 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a trade to send All-Star G Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Beal’s waiving his no-trade to form a new Big 3 with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Teams are still working thru framework, but Beal is headed to Suns. pic.twitter.com/0lQrSh370q – 4:30 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
NEW EPISODE of @LockedOnHeat
– Bradley Beal on the way?
– Could Beal and Herro and work?
– Latest on Damian Lillard
YouTube: youtu.be/-dai5ShWss0
Podcast: link.chtbl.com/LOHeat
#HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/HCVoB3FFxK – 4:30 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
New from @JoshuaBRobbins and me: the Wizards are seriously considering very different trade proposals from Miami and Phoenix for Bradley Beal. Which one would make more sense for the new regime in D.C.? In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3pa6zFW – 2:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
At the end of the day, Bradley Beal has a no-trade clause. He can basically decide between the Heat and Suns if he wants to.
Also, for those asking: Beal’s new team would also be subject to his NTC. – 12:28 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
First and foremost: Happy Father’s Day!
Some Sunday reads …
Why the Wizards are incentivized to make a Bradley Beal trade ASAP: marcstein.substack.com/p/why-the-wiza…
NBA trade, free agency and draft talk: marcstein.substack.com/p/more-nba-tra… – 12:16 PM
First and foremost: Happy Father’s Day!
Some Sunday reads …
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
3 Bradley Beal trade packages and how a move for a third star would even work for the Suns – bit.ly/3PdBP1n via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/Bm2Rh9i0KG – 12:05 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
According to multiple reports, Bradley Beal and the #Wizards will work together on a trade if the team decides to rebuild.
🔊 @DarthAmin explains why Washington should consider it #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/9s0Ekvyc41 – 11:11 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From yesterday: Heat in talks with the Wizards on a Bradley Beal trade. All the details, including what the Heat’s offer looks like miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:45 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
New this morning from @JoshuaBRobbins and me: the Wizards are seriously considering very different trade proposals from Miami and Phoenix for Bradley Beal. Which one would make more sense for the new regime in D.C.? In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3pa6zFW – 10:05 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
New online within the last hour from @davidaldridgedc and me for @TheAthleticNBA: The Wizards have offers on the table to trade Bradley Beal. How should the team proceed next? What should the team’s new executives value in a deal?
theathletic.com/4619737/2023/0… – 8:57 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Re-racking from Saturday: from @JoshuaBRobbins and me: the Wizards have their pick of potential offers from the Heat and Suns for Bradley Beal. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3PjKPlB – 8:00 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From earlier: Heat in serious talks to acquire Wizards guard Bradley Beal. Suns also bidding. Where a deal would leave the Heat: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:56 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the Suns’ reported interest in Bradley Beal, a few trade packages that might work, and the salary cap ramifications of adding a third star to a top-heavy roster: bit.ly/3PdBP1n pic.twitter.com/Ym9Jdyz6SX – 8:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Should the Celtics Trade for Bradley Beal? audioboom.com/posts/8319646-… via @Audioboom – 8:01 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
PMers: From @JoshuaBRobbins and me: the Wizards have their pick of potential offers from the Heat and Suns for Bradley Beal. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3PjKPlB – 7:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat in talks with the Wizards on a Bradley Beal trade. All the details, with the Suns also making a push for Beal miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat was playing in the NBA Finals a week ago. But the attention has already turned to what’s next for the Heat (see Beal stuff).
Here’s a detailed breakdown of where things stand with the 17 players who ended the season on the Heat’s roster miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:58 PM
The Heat was playing in the NBA Finals a week ago. But the attention has already turned to what’s next for the Heat (see Beal stuff).
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Suns trading for Bradley Beal would be crazy.
But it would also make sense for both teams considering how they got here.
Words on that, the money and why it would be so bold: arizonasports.com/story/3526210/… – 6:34 PM
The Suns trading for Bradley Beal would be crazy.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Tommy Sheppard gets basically all of the blame for Bradley Beal’s no trade clause but when the direction from ownership is to retain the franchise star by any means necessary you lose all leverage and Mark Bartelstein took advantage. – 6:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Wizards reportedly moving quickly toward Bradley Beal trade; Heat, Suns frontrunners
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/17/wiz… – 6:08 PM
Wizards reportedly moving quickly toward Bradley Beal trade; Heat, Suns frontrunners
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Was thinking today about my 2019 piece with Beal about Heat: “This organization is by far one of the best run in the league. What you hear from Pat Riley on down, from how coach Spo is one of the best coaches in the league.” miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:43 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
El CEO de @Suns, Josh Bartelstein, es el hijo del Mark Bartelstein, el representante de Bradley Beal.
La definición de ‘riesgo moral’. pic.twitter.com/lWQEJZDr5q – 5:33 PM
El CEO de @Suns, Josh Bartelstein, es el hijo del Mark Bartelstein, el representante de Bradley Beal.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
As @TheSteinLine said, Lillard would be Heat preference over Beal. But Lillard simply isn’t ready to ask out of Portland. And if he eventually does & doesn’t beg Blazers to send him only to Miami, Nets in better position than Heat with 11 tradable firsts, including 9 unprotected. – 5:30 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Wiz may have to act fast if they want the best deal for Beal. Suns and Heat honing in.
More Harden returning music….
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat in serious talks to acquire Wizards guard Bradley Beal, with Suns also in play. @Anthony_Chiang and I have updated this with more Heat things in here: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:21 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Shout out to @HeraldSports @SunSentinel @IraHeatBeat @Anthony_Chiang @flasportsbuzz for their coverage of the Bradley Beal process. Local sports journalism matters. – 5:18 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
The more 1sts you trade to Wizards to entice them to accept $87 M owed Kyle/Duncan, fewer you have if an orca becomes available. That’s the tradeoff. If a star with interest in Miami becomes available, you need to hope Herro and 1 or 2 ones would suffice then, after getting Beal. – 5:13 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
New from @JoshuaBRobbins and me: the Wizards have their pick of potential offers from the Heat and Suns for Bradley Beal. In @TheAthletic:
bit.ly/3PjKPlB – 5:09 PM
New from @JoshuaBRobbins and me: the Wizards have their pick of potential offers from the Heat and Suns for Bradley Beal. In @TheAthletic:
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Remember, the path to keep the Heat tax bill at a manageable number – particularly 2024, 2025 – is trading Duncan/Lowry for Beal, not Vic/Lowry. If it’s Duncan and Lowry (which requires Wizards to take $87 M guaranteed), you can waive and stretch Vic and have small tax this yr. – 4:59 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Now online, a brand-new story with the latest on the Bradley Beal trade talks between the Wizards and Heat and the Wizards and the Suns, from @davidaldridgedc and me, for @TheAthleticNBA. Which players might be included in either trade scenario?
theathletic.com/4619216/2023/0… – 4:40 PM
Now online, a brand-new story with the latest on the Bradley Beal trade talks between the Wizards and Heat and the Wizards and the Suns, from @davidaldridgedc and me, for @TheAthleticNBA. Which players might be included in either trade scenario?
theathletic.com/4619216/2023/0… – 4:40 PM
Barry Jackson: Spoke to sources close to Suns, Wizards, Bradley Beal… Beal would have been happy going to Heat too… Heat made offer… But Phoenix was more aggressive in pursuing. This was personally very important for new Suns owner Matt Ishbia… Heat hopes Lillard will decide to ask for trade. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / June 18, 2023
The Washington Wizards are finalizing a trade to send three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns for a package expected to include Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, several second-round picks and picks swap, sources told ESPN on Sunday. The deal could take a few days for the full framework to be completed, but Beal is on his way to the Suns to form a new Big 3 with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, sources said. Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports confirmed to ESPN that a framework is in place that will land Beal with the Suns. -via ESPN / June 18, 2023