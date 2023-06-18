Bradley Beal trade happening soon?

I think a Bradley Beal trade will happen, and will happen soon. The truth is, the Wizards don’t have much leverage. I think both team officials and Beal himself realize that parting ways is inevitable. In my opinion, what must be done eventually should be done immediately, especially in this instance. It’s difficult to envision a scenario in which Beal would substantially enhance his value if the Wizards keep him into the season ahead.
Source: David Aldridge, Josh Robbins, David Aldridge and Josh Robbins @ The Athletic
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
New from @JoshuaBRobbins and me: the Wizards are seriously considering very different trade proposals from Miami and Phoenix for Bradley Beal. Which one would make more sense for the new regime in D.C.? In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3pa6zFW – 2:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
At the end of the day, Bradley Beal has a no-trade clause. He can basically decide between the Heat and Suns if he wants to.
Also, for those asking: Beal’s new team would also be subject to his NTC. – 12:28 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
First and foremost: Happy Father’s Day!
Some Sunday reads …
Why the Wizards are incentivized to make a Bradley Beal trade ASAP: marcstein.substack.com/p/why-the-wiza…
NBA trade, free agency and draft talk: marcstein.substack.com/p/more-nba-tra… – 12:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
3 Bradley Beal trade packages and how a move for a third star would even work for the Suns – bit.ly/3PdBP1n via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/Bm2Rh9i0KG – 12:05 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
According to multiple reports, Bradley Beal and the #Wizards will work together on a trade if the team decides to rebuild.
🔊 @DarthAmin explains why Washington should consider it #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/9s0Ekvyc41 – 11:11 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From yesterday: Heat in talks with the Wizards on a Bradley Beal trade. All the details, including what the Heat’s offer looks like miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:45 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
New this morning from @JoshuaBRobbins and me: the Wizards are seriously considering very different trade proposals from Miami and Phoenix for Bradley Beal. Which one would make more sense for the new regime in D.C.? In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3pa6zFW – 10:05 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
New online within the last hour from @davidaldridgedc and me for @TheAthleticNBA: The Wizards have offers on the table to trade Bradley Beal. How should the team proceed next? What should the team’s new executives value in a deal?
theathletic.com/4619737/2023/0… – 8:57 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Re-racking from Saturday: from @JoshuaBRobbins and me: the Wizards have their pick of potential offers from the Heat and Suns for Bradley Beal. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3PjKPlB – 8:00 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From earlier: Heat in serious talks to acquire Wizards guard Bradley Beal. Suns also bidding. Where a deal would leave the Heat: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:56 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the Suns’ reported interest in Bradley Beal, a few trade packages that might work, and the salary cap ramifications of adding a third star to a top-heavy roster: bit.ly/3PdBP1n pic.twitter.com/Ym9Jdyz6SX – 8:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Should the Celtics Trade for Bradley Beal? audioboom.com/posts/8319646-… via @Audioboom – 8:01 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
PMers: From @JoshuaBRobbins and me: the Wizards have their pick of potential offers from the Heat and Suns for Bradley Beal. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3PjKPlB – 7:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat in talks with the Wizards on a Bradley Beal trade. All the details, with the Suns also making a push for Beal miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat was playing in the NBA Finals a week ago. But the attention has already turned to what’s next for the Heat (see Beal stuff).
Here’s a detailed breakdown of where things stand with the 17 players who ended the season on the Heat’s roster miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:58 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Suns trading for Bradley Beal would be crazy.
But it would also make sense for both teams considering how they got here.
Words on that, the money and why it would be so bold: arizonasports.com/story/3526210/… – 6:34 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Tommy Sheppard gets basically all of the blame for Bradley Beal’s no trade clause but when the direction from ownership is to retain the franchise star by any means necessary you lose all leverage and Mark Bartelstein took advantage. – 6:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Wizards reportedly moving quickly toward Bradley Beal trade; Heat, Suns frontrunners
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/17/wiz… – 6:08 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Was thinking today about my 2019 piece with Beal about Heat: “This organization is by far one of the best run in the league. What you hear from Pat Riley on down, from how coach Spo is one of the best coaches in the league.” miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:43 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
El CEO de @Suns, Josh Bartelstein, es el hijo del Mark Bartelstein, el representante de Bradley Beal.
La definición de ‘riesgo moral’. pic.twitter.com/lWQEJZDr5q – 5:33 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
As @TheSteinLine said, Lillard would be Heat preference over Beal. But Lillard simply isn’t ready to ask out of Portland. And if he eventually does & doesn’t beg Blazers to send him only to Miami, Nets in better position than Heat with 11 tradable firsts, including 9 unprotected. – 5:30 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Wiz may have to act fast if they want the best deal for Beal. Suns and Heat honing in.
More Harden returning music….
libertyballers.com/2023/6/17/2376… – 5:28 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat in serious talks to acquire Wizards guard Bradley Beal, with Suns also in play. @Anthony_Chiang and I have updated this with more Heat things in here: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:21 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Shout out to @HeraldSports @SunSentinel @IraHeatBeat @Anthony_Chiang @flasportsbuzz for their coverage of the Bradley Beal process. Local sports journalism matters. – 5:18 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
The more 1sts you trade to Wizards to entice them to accept $87 M owed Kyle/Duncan, fewer you have if an orca becomes available. That’s the tradeoff. If a star with interest in Miami becomes available, you need to hope Herro and 1 or 2 ones would suffice then, after getting Beal. – 5:13 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
New from @JoshuaBRobbins and me: the Wizards have their pick of potential offers from the Heat and Suns for Bradley Beal. In @TheAthletic:
bit.ly/3PjKPlB – 5:09 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Remember, the path to keep the Heat tax bill at a manageable number – particularly 2024, 2025 – is trading Duncan/Lowry for Beal, not Vic/Lowry. If it’s Duncan and Lowry (which requires Wizards to take $87 M guaranteed), you can waive and stretch Vic and have small tax this yr. – 4:59 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Now online, a brand-new story with the latest on the Bradley Beal trade talks between the Wizards and Heat and the Wizards and the Suns, from @davidaldridgedc and me, for @TheAthleticNBA. Which players might be included in either trade scenario?
theathletic.com/4619216/2023/0… – 4:40 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Phoenix can offer trade package of Deandre Ayton and Landry Shamet to Washington for Bradley Beal, but it’s believed a Chris Paul, Shamet deal is what it would take if Beal chose to force his way to Suns via his no-trade clause, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 4:28 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Reminder: CP contract would need to be nearly fully guaranteed to complete a deal for Beal. – 4:16 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This is saying quite a bit because of… gestures to everything we’ve seen over the past 13 offseasons… but “Bradley Beal to the Suns” is the most the real NBA has ever felt like 2K to me. – 4:11 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Bradley Beal’s no-trade clause gives him a lot of power. He could force his way to a team even if they don’t have the best offer.
No-trade clauses are rare in today’s NBA. Beal is the only active NBA player with one in his contract. pic.twitter.com/sLMiN4ZGa0 – 4:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns are reportedly in the running for Bradley Beal. For @PHNX_Suns, I covered how he’d fit in, the salary cap consequences, and a few potential trade packages that might work: bit.ly/3PdBP1n pic.twitter.com/CmGbpW3gUi – 4:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Report: Phoenix Suns in contention for Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal in a trade #Suns #Wizards azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:58 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Phoenix trading for Beal feels like an attempt to approximate what the Nets had with Kyrie, Harden+KD.
Except it would have way less playmaking… and no Bruce Brown/Nic Claxton for defense… and no Joe Harris for bonus shooting… and no access to buyout guys under the new CBA… – 3:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW from me and @flasportsbuzz: Heat in serious talks with the Wizards on a Bradley Beal trade. The details, with the Suns also reportedly making a push for Beal miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:38 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @Anthony_Chiang and me: Heat in serious talks to acquire Wizards guard Bradley Beal, with Lowry a component. Suns also bidding: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:37 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Phoenix can offer a trade package of Deandre Ayton and Landry Shamet to Washington for Bradley Beal, but it’s believed a Chris Paul, Shamet deal is what it would take if Beal chose to force his way to the Suns via his no-trade clause, league sources tell @NBAonTNT,… – 3:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The timing element of a Bradley Beal trade is interesting.
The Heat only needs to come within 125 percent of Beal’s salary if it completes the trade by the end of June. That will change to 110 percent for first or second apron teams, which the Heat will be, starting on July 1. – 3:28 PM
The timing element of a Bradley Beal trade is interesting.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Source who has spoken to Phoenix says Phoenix owner Matt Ishbia views this as chance to add elite talent, and that’s one reason why Suns are heavily involved for Beal. But Heat – which has strong interest -has more draft inventory to offer if necessary, and if Miami is inclined. – 3:25 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New piece on a rapidly evolving trade market and why the Wizards need a Bradley Beal deal ASAP: marcstein.substack.com/p/why-the-wiza… – 3:25 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
If you’re wondering why the Wizards would limit themselves in a potential Beal trade to only dealing with the Suns and Heat, remember that Beal largely controls where he would go because of the no-trade clause. This is the consequence of agreeing to the NTC in the first place. – 3:24 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Kevin Durant back in December called Bradley Beal a Hall of Fame player:
“I mean, he’s a Hall of Fame, All-Star scorer. Player, sorry. Calling him just a scorer is diminishing who he is.” pic.twitter.com/Nuq6REP8jr – 3:21 PM
Kevin Durant back in December called Bradley Beal a Hall of Fame player:
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Only in the NBA can Hall of Fame players such as Kyle Lowry and Chris Paul reach their finish lines as salary-cap filler, as appears to be the case at the moment re: Beal. If Lowry goes to Wizards, could be one of those just-stay-at-home deals in case salary needed down the road. – 3:20 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Heat, Suns in trade talks for Bradley Beal, Mavericks interested in Clint Capela
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 3:10 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
It’s theoretically feasible that the Suns and Wizards execute a three-team deal where the return for Ayton compensates for Beal. I’d assume Chris would be salary relief for Washington in this concept. Ayton has a reasonably high market value, as I understand it – 3:08 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
I have no clue why diminishing returns remains a foreign concept to NBA teams desperate to add a third star when said third star replicates skills of the first two stars without noticeably filling in any other gaps.
It makes no sense.
So no, the Suns shouldn’t go for Beal. – 3:04 PM
I have no clue why diminishing returns remains a foreign concept to NBA teams desperate to add a third star when said third star replicates skills of the first two stars without noticeably filling in any other gaps.
It makes no sense.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
IF IF IF the Heat have Beal and Herro (even if that’s not Miami’s vision) I kinda love it. Interchangeable ball handlers, lots of scoring… but my favorite part is that Herro is already influenced by Beal’s game… – 2:58 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
A couple interesting notes on the Suns’ pursuit of Bradley Beal:
– Josh Bartelstein, Phoenix’s CEO, is the son of Bradley Beal’s agent (Mark Bartelstein).
– Since Beal has a full no-trade clause that can decide what compensation is sent, Phoenix can easily match salaries with… – 2:51 PM
A couple interesting notes on the Suns’ pursuit of Bradley Beal:
– Josh Bartelstein, Phoenix’s CEO, is the son of Bradley Beal’s agent (Mark Bartelstein).
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat package for Beal could mostly be centered on picks, with salary element as little player equity as expiring contract of Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo (once Oladipo opts in, which he will have to due to knee recovery). – 2:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As expected, the Heat is trying to get the Bradley Beal trade done without including Tyler Herro, according to league sources.
Beal is entering the second season of a five-year, $251 million contract. He has a no-trade clause. – 2:39 PM
As expected, the Heat is trying to get the Bradley Beal trade done without including Tyler Herro, according to league sources.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Whether Beal lands in PHX or MIA has major #Celtics consequences. A #Heat upgrade makes a difficult matchup for BOS even more so next year. A bigger #Suns deal could potentially include Boston. Let’s see. – 2:30 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
6/111 for Arenas after a knee injury.
Supermax for Wall that became an albatross before the extension even kicked in.
Somehow the supermax for Beal WITH a no-trade clause was worse. – 2:21 PM
6/111 for Arenas after a knee injury.
Supermax for Wall that became an albatross before the extension even kicked in.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Suns are the frontrunners to land Bradley Beal in a trade, while the Heat are also considered a finalist, per @ShamsCharania.
Beal holds a no-trade clause and must agree to a potential move. pic.twitter.com/EjbPFtzZye – 2:17 PM
The Suns are the frontrunners to land Bradley Beal in a trade, while the Heat are also considered a finalist, per @ShamsCharania.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Wondering if construction of a potential Phoenix-Washington trade is something like Beal-Gafford-Morris for Paul and Ayton – 2:14 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bradley Beal trade rumors: Wizards engaged in trade talks with Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/bradl… – 2:09 PM
Bradley Beal trade rumors: Wizards engaged in trade talks with Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat, per report
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
How little can the Heat give up in a Beal deal with Phoenix involved now? – 2:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Wizards trying to get the Heat to bite on the pump fake it feels by adding the Suns to the mix
Every report has the Heat and Beal tied together like crazy
Doubt Miami over-reacts, especially since a lot of this is in Beal’s hands in many ways
We shall see – 2:04 PM
Wizards trying to get the Heat to bite on the pump fake it feels by adding the Suns to the mix
Every report has the Heat and Beal tied together like crazy
Doubt Miami over-reacts, especially since a lot of this is in Beal’s hands in many ways
We shall see – 2:04 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Suns if they trade for Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/QfZYr9nqF2 – 2:03 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice @TheAthleticNBA que @Suns y @MiamiHEAT emergen como ‘finalistas’ en el proceso de hallarle un nuevo hogar a Bradley Beal, quien tiene la potestad de aprobar o rechazar cualquier canje que lo involucre. Todo tiene que estar cuajado antes del Draft. pic.twitter.com/ph09w3yrqq – 1:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bradley Beal is still really good, full stop. He’s also owed $208 million over the next 4 years and hasn’t always been available. Suns’ trade assets are limited to Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul and first-round pick swaps….I’m sorry, but I just don’t see it – 1:54 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Not saying Beal in Phoenix would be a disaster but “let’s add older, more expensive Devin Booker” isn’t how I’d build around Devin Booker – 1:52 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Developing: Washington is in serious talks with two finalists – Miami and Phoenix – on a Bradley Beal trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Suns have emerged as a serious threat for Beal, who holds a no-trade clause. – 1:49 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hollinger & Duncan: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? with @johnhollinger
Subscribe with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/Dxf6FGuwzi – 12:59 PM
Hollinger & Duncan: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? with @johnhollinger
Subscribe with our Mock Offseason Sale!
StatMuse @statmuse
Most FGM to tie or take the lead in the final 2 minutes of a game this season:
16 — DeMar DeRozan (50% FG)
15 — De’Aaron Fox (47%)
13 — Jimmy Butler (54%)
11 — Bradley Beal (65%) pic.twitter.com/WKngtCSqxj – 12:49 PM
Most FGM to tie or take the lead in the final 2 minutes of a game this season:
16 — DeMar DeRozan (50% FG)
15 — De’Aaron Fox (47%)
13 — Jimmy Butler (54%)
But I’m convinced this new group wants to blow it up and take it as far down to the studs as it can. The best way to do that would be to take the Miami offer, middling though it is, collect as many picks from the Heat (and, potentially, a third team) as possible, and call it a day. As intriguing as Ayton would be to build around, making that deal would tie Washington, again, to a mid-level rebuild. Whether or not they re-sign Kuzma and/or Porziņģis, they’d likely have to run at least a good chunk of last year’s team back. And I don’t think Winger, Dawkins and Schlenk want to do that. -via The Athletic / June 18, 2023
According to league sources, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the trade talks, Miami would send guards Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson, along with multiple first-round picks, to Washington for Beal. Phoenix would send center Deandre Ayton and future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul to the Wizards for Bradley Beal. -via The Athletic / June 17, 2023
Acquiring Ayton would likely complicate any chances the Wizards retain their current starting center, Kristaps Porziņģis, who faces a deadline this coming Wednesday on whether or not to opt in on his player option for the 2023-24 season, at $36 million. If Porziņģis declines his player option, he would become an unrestricted free agent next month. -via The Athletic / June 17, 2023