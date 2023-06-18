Donte DiVincenzo to opt out?

Within Golden State and among rival NBA executives, there’s a belief Donte DiVincenzo will decline his $4.7 million player option and will likely be too expensive for the Warriors to re-sign once he hits unrestricted free agency.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
“Manu Ginobili, Luka Doncic, Donte DiVincenzo, and Jalen Brunson,” Podziemski told HoopsHype. “I take bits and pieces of all four guys that are athletic, but people criticize them for their athleticism. They’re super high IQ guys and figure out ways to make the team better.” -via HoopsHype / May 28, 2023
I will have a much bigger piece on potential free agents and sign-and-trade possibilities over the next few weeks. But these are some early names to put on the radar: Boston’s Grant Williams, Miami’s Max Strus, Golden State guard Donte DiVincenzo (has a player option), polarizing Charlotte swingman Kelly Oubre Jr., New York’s Josh Hart (has a player option), Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes (will cost around $20 million annually), Los Angeles sharpshooter Malik Beasley (the Lakers need to prioritize Austin Reaves), New Orleans wing Josh Richardson, Cameron Johnson (a pipedream target and restricted free agent that would probably require a large payday and the Cavs shaking up the roster), Gary Trent Jr., Yuta Watanabe, Joe Ingles, Jalen McDaniels and Torrey Craig. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / May 19, 2023
Dalton Johnson: Donte DiVincenzo says he hasn’t thought about the offseason and his player option because he expected to still be playing “I absolutely love being a Golden State Warrior. … From Day 1 it has felt like home.” -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / May 13, 2023