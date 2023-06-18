Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren will play in Summer League?

Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren will play in Summer League?

June 18, 2023

Rylan Stiles: Salt Lake City schedule in full: July 3rd: Jazz July 5th: Grizzlies July 6th: 76ers Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng will play, Chet Holmgren “very possible” to play, would assume J-will playing is on the table plus the rookie class These teams will then go to Vegas 7-17. pic.twitter.com/3HaNBlTkFx
Source: Twitter @Rylan_Stiles

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Salt Lake City schedule in full:
July 3rd: Jazz
July 5th: Grizzlies
July 6th: 76ers
Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng will play, Chet Holmgren “very possible” to play, would assume J-will playing is on the table plus the rookie class
These teams will then go to Vegas 7-17. pic.twitter.com/3HaNBlTkFx7:32 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams is on Instagram live at 9:11 pm on a Saturday night…Shai Gilgeous-Alexander thinks Jalen should go to bed. pic.twitter.com/zYLNQZedAg10:12 PM

Nick Collison had the magic touch last year, and soon we’ll see if his luck repeats. Collison will represent the Thunder at the NBA Draft Lottery at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Chicago, per a Thunder spokesman. Collison also represented the Thunder at the 2022 lottery, when the Thunder got the No. 2 pick, which it used to select Chet Holmgren. -via The Oklahoman / May 15, 2023
Clemente Almanza: Sam Presti on Chet Holmgren’s offseason plans: “Just keep progressing… See how he continues to do. He’s moving onto 5v5 play… He’s in a great spot in terms of what he was able to accomplish.” Said it’s a possibility he plays in Summer League: “He’ll want to play for sure.” -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / April 20, 2023
Brandon Rahbar: Michael Porter Jr on Thunder fashion: “Ya’ll got the drippiest team in the league.” Jalen Williams: “He is not wrong.” -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / June 6, 2023

