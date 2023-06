Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren will play in Summer League?

Clemente Almanza: Sam Presti on Chet Holmgren’s offseason plans: “Just keep progressing… See how he continues to do. He’s moving onto 5v5 play… He’s in a great spot in terms of what he was able to accomplish.” Said it’s a possibility he plays in Summer League: “He’ll want to play for sure.” -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / April 20, 2023