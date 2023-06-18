Jordan Goodwin included in deal heading to Suns

Josh Robbins: Guard Jordan Goodwin has been told he’s likely being included in the Wizards-Suns trade, a league source told @TheAthleticNBA. Goodwin, 24, appeared in 62 games for Washington last season & would give PHX a player with a strong feel for the game who is on an inexpensive contract.
Durant, Booker, Beal and Ayton are due more than $161 million dollars this upcoming 2023-24 season with the expected salary cap at $134 million and the luxury tax threshold at $165 million. Teams that go $17.5 million over the second tax apron can’t use taxpayer mid-level exceptions, can’t sign buyout players and take back more money in trades. -via Arizona Republic / June 18, 2023
The Athletic NBA: The no-trade clause in Bradley Beal’s contract ultimately allowed him to choose his next destination. Beal picked the Suns over multiple other trade options, including Miami, Milwaukee and Sacramento, sources tell @ShamsCharania . -via Twitter / June 18, 2023
