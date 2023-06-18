Jordan Goodwin included in deal heading to Suns

Jordan Goodwin included in deal heading to Suns

Main Rumors

Jordan Goodwin included in deal heading to Suns

June 18, 2023- by

By |

Josh Robbins: Guard Jordan Goodwin has been told he’s likely being included in the Wizards-Suns trade, a league source told @TheAthleticNBA. Goodwin, 24, appeared in 62 games for Washington last season & would give PHX a player with a strong feel for the game who is on an inexpensive contract.
Source: Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Guard Jordan Goodwin has been told he’s likely being included in the Wizards-Suns trade, a league source told @TheAthleticNBA. Goodwin, 24, appeared in 62 games for Washington last season & would give PHX a player with a strong feel for the game who is on an inexpensive contract. – 7:14 PM

More on this storyline

Durant, Booker, Beal and Ayton are due more than $161 million dollars this upcoming 2023-24 season with the expected salary cap at $134 million and the luxury tax threshold at $165 million. Teams that go $17.5 million over the second tax apron can’t use taxpayer mid-level exceptions, can’t sign buyout players and take back more money in trades. -via Arizona Republic / June 18, 2023

Main Rumors

, , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home