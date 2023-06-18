Kevin Garnett on Nikola Jokic: 'Looks like the most humblest motherf**ker I've ever seen'

“Joker looks like the most humblest motherf**ker I’ve ever seen… He’s a one of one. I’ve never seen the championship picture being taken with your best player in third row of the picture.” Kevin Garnett on Nikola Jokic (via @shobasketball )
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
A billboard in Sombor, the hometown of Nikola Jokic, welcomes back its hero 🇷🇸⭐️
📸 @SerbsInSports pic.twitter.com/W7wHvda1ad – 4:02 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE!” 🗣️
It’s been 15 years since the Celtics won their 17th NBA championship and Kevin Garnett gave us this all-time quote 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mQpqdHnzTj – 11:09 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Discovering Nikola Jokic in Sombor: Nobody even in Serbia knew that an #MVP was there
Igor Kovacevic from Vojvodina and Jokic’s first coach Ljuba Anicic talk about the first steps of an #NBA #Champion
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 9:57 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Asked KCP his favorite Joker story, and Kenny 2X was too savvy to say much. But we all saw those videos of Joker from Vegas.
“I don’t think I can say the one I’m thinking about,” Caldwell-Pope said. “… Jokic is one player that knows how to have fun.”
denverpost.com/2023/06/15/nik… – 9:46 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Bruce Brown blames Nikola Jokic for causing a hangover in Las Vegas 😂 pic.twitter.com/qavIQxU6Ba – 2:46 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
“I fucking want to stay on parade.” – Nikola Jokic
pic.twitter.com/XfAMgQiZiE – 1:40 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic having the time of his life in Las Vegas 🕺😁
pic.twitter.com/aitKeQNHgF – 1:24 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Casual Friday. Let’s talk about Jokic. Going to be a fun one.
youtube.com/live/cnHE28BRZ… – 6:05 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Wrote about Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo, Domantis Sabonis and how playmaking centers are changing the NBA, for @RealGM basketball.realgm.com/analysis/27193… – 5:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Nuggets’ Jokic got NBA Finals hardware, but Heat’s Adebayo’s also thrived at center stage sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/16/nug… – 5:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
New That’s OD! Can Nuggets run it back, is Joker best player in the league , the gap for the Lakers/Clippers with the Nuggets, Bradley Beal and Zion moves and KAT changing game with @mcten youtu.be/i0lOJyXG8BA – 3:57 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
My official Summer of 2023 NBA Trade Value list on @ringer. All hail the Joker!!! We finalized the list last night on the BS Pod and @HousefromDC even swung a couple rankings by berating me for my stupidity.
nbarankings.theringer.com/trade-value – 3:09 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bruce Brown on IG Live, hungover in Vegas: “I’m down bad, and I blame Nikola Jokic.”
“I don’t know how I let him get me this drunk.”
“I don’t know what he had me drinking last night, but I blame it on 15.” – 3:05 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
My official Summer of 2003 NBA Trade Value list on @ringer. All hail the Joker!!! We finalized the list last night on the BS Pod and @HousefromDC even swung a couple rankings by berating me for my stupidity.
nbarankings.theringer.com/trade-value – 3:03 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bruce Brown on IG Live, hungover in Vegas: “I’m down bad, and I blame Nikola Jokic.”
“I don’t know how I let him get me this drunk.” – 3:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New #HoopCollective with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon features special guest @LeaderOfHorde on a big week in Serbia, watching Nikola Jokic grow into a star and what’s next for the Hawks, plus talking Bradley Beal, Zion Williamson and Damian Lillard: open.spotify.com/episode/26VIHV… – 1:40 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Any issue with Jokic saying basketball isn’t the most important thing to him? What does the Pat Bev/KAT podcast say about the future of The New Media? & more! Guests: @WillTheThrillB5
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:39 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Magic, Bird (to a point), MJ, Isiah, etc, helped build the league from a low point, understanding their responsibility to leave the game in a better place. Jokic doesn’t HAVE to do anything. It would be cool if he did
sports.yahoo.com/nikola-jokic-v… – 1:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nuggets’ Jokic got NBA Finals hardware, but Heat’s Adebayo’s also thrived at center stage sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/16/nug… – 12:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nuggets’ Jokic got NBA Finals hardware, but Heat’s Adebayo’s also thrived at center stage. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/16/nug… Spoelstra, “What I loved about this run, this year, is I think the national media and the average fan were able to really understand how this guy impacts winning.” – 9:04 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: what does Nikola Jokic owe the game, if anything? Does he owe the game more than his on-floor performance? Should he begin to somewhat embrace the spotlight that comes with being a face of the league? sports.yahoo.com/nikola-jokic-v… – 8:50 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
ICYMI: In @TheAthletic: if Nikola Jokić has an NBA doppelgänger, it’s a tall man from the Virgin Islands. The Joker’s demeanor and impact resembles that of Spurs Hall of Famer Tim Duncan. And that’s as scary as it sounds for the rest of the league. – 8:00 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
URBONUS Q&A w/ @augis04 & @Ryxa41
– Reacting to Nikola Jokic’s scouting reports in 2014
– Analyzing Sasha Vezenkov’s role in Kings
– Nikola Mirotic to Milan rumors & his fit
– Penarroya’s future debate
– Merging BCL & EuroCup
– Building European GOAT
basketnews.com/news-190775-re… – 4:41 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets celebrate first NBA title with parade through Denver eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:27 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jokic putting a ribbon on his daughter in the middle of the parade ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6LIpo3GhEG – 8:05 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 109 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss the rhetoric around Nikola Jokić and the hate he’s getting for being “boring”.
Listen to the ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
Find this discussion @ 13:17
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Finals #Jokic pic.twitter.com/kzkRZvNXVA – 6:58 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Jokic brothers show love to Peyton Watson.
From @GQSports’ Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/i6d5KaATO0 – 6:44 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Please, please, please tell me Jokic was drinking a “Montucky.” Even more respect, if true!!!!! – 6:09 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
PMers: If Nikola Jokić has an NBA doppelgänger, it’s a tall man from the Virgin Islands. The Joker’s demeanor and impact resembles that of Spurs Hall of Famer Tim Duncan. And that’s as scary as it sounds for the rest of the league. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3Jf7CuR – 5:00 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
I think it’s now safe to say Nikola Jokic is the best 41st overall pick in NBA history.
hoopshype.com/lists/the-lowe… – 4:12 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic says parade is ‘best time of my f—ing life,’ and it sounds like Bruce Brown is staying
cbssports.com/nba/news/nugge… – 3:38 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @DraftExpress and @BobbyMarks42 on all things NBA draft and offseason: Beal, Porzingis, Charlotte and Portland at Nos. 2 and 3, much more — plus more the Nuggets and Jokic winning it all:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3CypQno
Apple: apple.co/3qKDYaA – 3:37 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Parade day in Denver looked epic. Michael Malone stealing the show. Jokic making it clear he wanted to be there. Jamal soaking it up. Bruce Brown hinting at a possible return?
Read about how they got the job done, with @Tjonesonthenba, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4605257/2023/0… – 3:28 PM
Parade day in Denver looked epic. Michael Malone stealing the show. Jokic making it clear he wanted to be there. Jamal soaking it up. Bruce Brown hinting at a possible return?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic switched real quick from ‘I want to go home’ to ‘I want to stay in parade’ 🤣
pic.twitter.com/CEElLMDvLD – 2:54 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray intros Nikola Jokic: “I’m going to bring out the two-time MVP, Finals MVP, Western Conference MVP, the league MVP, Nikola Jokic.” pic.twitter.com/Xi25LusARi – 2:33 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Jokic ain’t gotta say sh+t about himself, Coach Malone gonna do it for him🫡 – 2:28 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic: “You know that I told you I didn’t want to stay for the parade. But I fucking want to stay for the parade.” pic.twitter.com/THI3W58PKa – 2:28 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I told them I didn’t want to stay (for) the parade. But I fucking want to stay for the parade. This is the best. This is amazing,” Nuggets star Nikola Jokic said to the roar of the 500,000-plus in attendance in Denver. – 2:25 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic: “You know I said I don’t want to stay on parade, but I fucking WANT to stay on parade. I love you Denver, this one’s for you.” I LOVE HIM SO MUCH – 2:25 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nuggets fans started #FreeJoker campaign to let Nikola Jokic go home to Serbia 😅
📸 @KyleClark pic.twitter.com/gM0yVi55Sm – 2:25 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“I didn’t want to do the parade, but I want to f***ing stay in the parade,” Jokic says.
“We love you, Denver. This is for you.” – 2:24 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone just said Nikola Jokic didn’t win his third-straight NBA MVP award because “the voters didn’t want to vote for him.” – 2:23 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“You guys know he stay pads, right” Malone says, introducing Nikola Jokic. – 2:22 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic introduced at the parade just now. pic.twitter.com/SLISNzYdgV – 2:10 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic and Murray in a SWAT vehicle trying to get to the final ceremony. pic.twitter.com/qu11AC3V10 – 1:53 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets fans overtook the parade route, so Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, with their trophies, are taking a SWAT car to the stage. pic.twitter.com/tMu0WoUFQJ – 1:48 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Jokic, Murray, and Larry on a SWAT vehicle pic.twitter.com/CcXr9G7H8N – 1:48 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic put the Finals MVP in front of Murray so Nikola’s daughter can sit in front of him for the ride.
We gotta give all future MVP trophies to Mal so Jokic doesn’t have to keep track of them. pic.twitter.com/7ICdvvw97e – 12:34 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Lunchtime reading: If Nikola Jokić has an NBA doppelgänger, it’s a tall man from the Virgin Islands. The Joker’s demeanor and impact resembles that of Hall of Famer Tim Duncan. And that’s as scary as it sounds for the rest of the league. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3Jf7CuR – 12:15 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic made it to the championship parade in Denver 😁
pic.twitter.com/UsK7eaiYR2 – 12:03 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray facing 2023 FIBA World Cup decisions after long road to Nuggets title
cbssports.com/nba/news/nikol… – 11:01 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
A peek behind the curtain: Joker tales from championship night.
Spoke with Jamal, Josh Kroenke, Bruce, KCP, DJ and Felipe for their favorite Jokic memory. The stories illuminated his diligence and loyalty, spontaneity and courage.
denverpost.com/2023/06/15/nik… – 9:04 AM
A peek behind the curtain: Joker tales from championship night.
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
If Nikola Jokić has an NBA doppelgänger, it’s a tall man from the Virgin Islands. The Joker’s demeanor and impact resembles that of Spurs Hall of Famer Tim Duncan. And that’s as scary as it sounds for the rest of the league. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3Jf7CuR – 8:05 AM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Where do Jokic and Murray rank among all-time NBA Finals duos?
I poured through every year to nail down where they stack up with the likes of Jordan-Pippen, Kobe-Shaq, Russell-Havlicek, Kareem-Magic and many more.
They’re higher than you think. 👇👇
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/be… pic.twitter.com/bBKa0h7Fmb – 7:45 AM
