Mavs eyeing Grant Williams, Harrison Barnes in free agency

According to Sean Cunningham, a reputable reporter for the Sacramento Kings, the main EuroLeague MVP candidate Sasha Vezenkov is very likely to leave Olympiacos Piraeus for Sacramento ahead of the 2023-24 season. “The Kings have a helluva decision to make with Harrison Barnes. They certainly have an equally tough decision to make when it comes to someone like Trey Lyles and Sasha Vezenkov, who is factored into the equation of coming over after this summer and joining the team. As I have been told, 90% in for coming to Sacramento,” Cunningham said of Vezenkov . -via BasketNews / May 2, 2023