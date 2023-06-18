Mavs eyeing Grant Williams, Harrison Barnes in free agency

The latest team to have interest in Grant Williams looking ahead to free agency is the Dallas Mavericks, league sources told HoopsHype. It’s worth noting Williams and Mavericks star Luka Doncic are both represented by WME Sports. Another forward the Mavericks are interested in heading toward free agency is Harrison Barnes, league sources told HoopsHype. Barnes previously averaged 18.7 points and 5.2 rebounds in three seasons with Dallas.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Grant Williams @Grant2Will
Why do Tomb, Comb, and Bomb all have different pronunciations ???? – 6:04 PM
Why do Tomb, Comb, and Bomb all have different pronunciations ???? – 6:04 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Thoughts on the Celtics’ reported Isaiah Stewart inquiry, Grant Williams free agent market and plenty of more offseason questions in a monster Celtics mailbag masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:10 AM
New: Thoughts on the Celtics’ reported Isaiah Stewart inquiry, Grant Williams free agent market and plenty of more offseason questions in a monster Celtics mailbag masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:10 AM
More on this storyline
If VanVleet and Siakam are both back with the Raptors flanking Barnes, then that scenario could make Anunoby one of the most coveted players on the trade market. Sacramento has been increasingly mentioned by league figures as an Anunoby suitor, while the Kings consider the future of free-agent forward Harrison Barnes. Toronto, though, is expected to hold significant asking prices for both Anunoby and Siakam, as has been the Raptors’ practice. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 16, 2023
I will have a much bigger piece on potential free agents and sign-and-trade possibilities over the next few weeks. But these are some early names to put on the radar: Boston’s Grant Williams, Miami’s Max Strus, Golden State guard Donte DiVincenzo (has a player option), polarizing Charlotte swingman Kelly Oubre Jr., New York’s Josh Hart (has a player option), Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes (will cost around $20 million annually), Los Angeles sharpshooter Malik Beasley (the Lakers need to prioritize Austin Reaves), New Orleans wing Josh Richardson, Cameron Johnson (a pipedream target and restricted free agent that would probably require a large payday and the Cavs shaking up the roster), Gary Trent Jr., Yuta Watanabe, Joe Ingles, Jalen McDaniels and Torrey Craig. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / May 19, 2023
According to Sean Cunningham, a reputable reporter for the Sacramento Kings, the main EuroLeague MVP candidate Sasha Vezenkov is very likely to leave Olympiacos Piraeus for Sacramento ahead of the 2023-24 season. “The Kings have a helluva decision to make with Harrison Barnes. They certainly have an equally tough decision to make when it comes to someone like Trey Lyles and Sasha Vezenkov, who is factored into the equation of coming over after this summer and joining the team. As I have been told, 90% in for coming to Sacramento,” Cunningham said of Vezenkov. -via BasketNews / May 2, 2023
Indiana explored trade scenarios for OG Anunoby and the concept of sending Chris Duarte plus draft capital to Atlanta for De’Andre Hunter during February’s trade deadline, sources told Yahoo Sports. The Pacers are expected to be one team in the mix for restricted free agent Grant Williams as well. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 15, 2023
Sources say the Celtics are exploring ways to bolster the roster, whether it’s a sign-and-trade involving Grant Williams during free agency or something consolidating their plethora of guards. -via nbadraft.theringer.com / June 15, 2023
Clutch Points: Mikal Bridges and Grant Williams in attendance for today’s New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings matchup 🙌 pic.twitter.com/66zYPbUv3J -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 11, 2023
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Grant Williams, Harrison Barnes, Luka Doncic, Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings