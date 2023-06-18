Miami Heat's focus is on Damian Lillard, they believe he'll request a trade this offseason

Chris Haynes: Miami’s focus is Portland superstar Damian Lillard with the genuine belief this could be the offseason the veteran guard seeks a change of scenery, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
If Lillard were to beg Blazers to trade him to Miami (& verbal deal reached by Thurs), Heat could essentially give 5 1st rounders to Blazers (Jovic, pick for Portland at 18; ’24, ’28, ’30) – as long as OKC agrees to take unprotected ’26 instead of protected 25. PLUS Herro, Duncan – 5:59 PM
If Lillard were to beg Blazers to trade him to Miami (& verbal deal reached by Thurs), Heat could essentially give 5 1st rounders to Blazers (Jovic, pick for Portland at 18; ’24, ’28, ’30) – as long as OKC agrees to take unprotected ’26 instead of protected 25. PLUS Herro, Duncan – 5:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Miami Heat lose out on Wizards’ Bradley Beal to Suns. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/18/mia… It could wind up as Damian Lillard or bust when it comes to Pat Riley and the Heat front office. – 5:46 PM
Miami Heat lose out on Wizards’ Bradley Beal to Suns. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/18/mia… It could wind up as Damian Lillard or bust when it comes to Pat Riley and the Heat front office. – 5:46 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
One thing we said on the episode we pulled, the Heat weren’t going to negotiate against themselves. They made an offer to Washington, and that was it. Ishbia, like with KD, was aggressive and got Beal. Heat still have assets to make a move. Damian Lillard is the hope. – 5:28 PM
One thing we said on the episode we pulled, the Heat weren’t going to negotiate against themselves. They made an offer to Washington, and that was it. Ishbia, like with KD, was aggressive and got Beal. Heat still have assets to make a move. Damian Lillard is the hope. – 5:28 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wonder if the Heat low balled the Wizards for Bradley Beal (i.e. no Tyler Herro or 2023 18th overall pick) because they’ve set their sights on Damian Lillard – 5:08 PM
Wonder if the Heat low balled the Wizards for Bradley Beal (i.e. no Tyler Herro or 2023 18th overall pick) because they’ve set their sights on Damian Lillard – 5:08 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat pursuit of Bradley Beal ends with Beal being traded to Phoenix. Heat now hoping Lillard asks for trade; he’s who they most covet. And for those asking me about Brook Lopez, Kyrie etc…: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:07 PM
NEW: Heat pursuit of Bradley Beal ends with Beal being traded to Phoenix. Heat now hoping Lillard asks for trade; he’s who they most covet. And for those asking me about Brook Lopez, Kyrie etc…: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Top 10 players in PPG across the last five seasons combined:
Antetokounmpo – 29.2 PPG
Embiid – 28.8 PPG
Lillard – 28.4 PPG
Harden – 28.4 PPG
Curry – 28.3 PPG
Durant – 27.8 PPG (!)
Doncic – 27.6 PPG
James – 27.4 PPG
Beal – 27.0 PPG (!)
Booker – 26.6 PPG (!) – 5:04 PM
Top 10 players in PPG across the last five seasons combined:
Antetokounmpo – 29.2 PPG
Embiid – 28.8 PPG
Lillard – 28.4 PPG
Harden – 28.4 PPG
Curry – 28.3 PPG
Durant – 27.8 PPG (!)
Doncic – 27.6 PPG
James – 27.4 PPG
Beal – 27.0 PPG (!)
Booker – 26.6 PPG (!) – 5:04 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Spoke to sources close to Suns, Wizards, Beal… Beal would have been happy going to Heat too… Heat made offer… But Phoenix was more aggressive in pursuing. This was personally very important for new Suns owner Matt Ishbia… Heat hopes Lillard will decide to ask for trade. – 4:56 PM
Spoke to sources close to Suns, Wizards, Beal… Beal would have been happy going to Heat too… Heat made offer… But Phoenix was more aggressive in pursuing. This was personally very important for new Suns owner Matt Ishbia… Heat hopes Lillard will decide to ask for trade. – 4:56 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Have to assume either Beal (no trade clause) didn’t want to go to Miami or Miami was holding off to see what happens with Dame. Beal’s contract is rough. That return might be rougher. – 4:55 PM
Have to assume either Beal (no trade clause) didn’t want to go to Miami or Miami was holding off to see what happens with Dame. Beal’s contract is rough. That return might be rougher. – 4:55 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Miami’s focus is Portland superstar Damian Lillard with the genuine belief this could be the offseason the veteran guard seeks a change of scenery, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 4:53 PM
Miami’s focus is Portland superstar Damian Lillard with the genuine belief this could be the offseason the veteran guard seeks a change of scenery, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 4:53 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
So the Heat don’t get Bradley Beal. But now they will wait and see what happens with Damian Lillard. – 4:42 PM
So the Heat don’t get Bradley Beal. But now they will wait and see what happens with Damian Lillard. – 4:42 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
NEW EPISODE of @LockedOnHeat
– Bradley Beal on the way?
– Could Beal and Herro and work?
– Latest on Damian Lillard
YouTube: youtu.be/-dai5ShWss0
Podcast: link.chtbl.com/LOHeat
#HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/HCVoB3FFxK – 4:30 PM
NEW EPISODE of @LockedOnHeat
– Bradley Beal on the way?
– Could Beal and Herro and work?
– Latest on Damian Lillard
YouTube: youtu.be/-dai5ShWss0
Podcast: link.chtbl.com/LOHeat
#HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/HCVoB3FFxK – 4:30 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Unless Wizards ultimately want Miami’s 18th pick, no immediate urgency for Wizards to choose Miami’s offer or Suns’ offer. You could make the case it helps Miami if it lingers, in case Lillard suddenly realizes he has a better chance of winning here: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:35 AM
Unless Wizards ultimately want Miami’s 18th pick, no immediate urgency for Wizards to choose Miami’s offer or Suns’ offer. You could make the case it helps Miami if it lingers, in case Lillard suddenly realizes he has a better chance of winning here: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:35 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Remember, any Heat trade involving Victor Oladipo requires the formality of him opting into his 2023-24 season. Any Heat trade involving Tyler Herro can’t come before July 6. Any Damian Lillard trade can’t come before July 9. So patience is also part of the process. – 7:35 PM
Remember, any Heat trade involving Victor Oladipo requires the formality of him opting into his 2023-24 season. Any Heat trade involving Tyler Herro can’t come before July 6. Any Damian Lillard trade can’t come before July 9. So patience is also part of the process. – 7:35 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
If you want a detailed, informed discussion of the Damian Lillard situation in Portland, check out myself and @highkin in the latest PBT Podcast. We dive into Lillard (and the top of the draft, with possible trades).
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/16/pbt… – 6:21 PM
If you want a detailed, informed discussion of the Damian Lillard situation in Portland, check out myself and @highkin in the latest PBT Podcast. We dive into Lillard (and the top of the draft, with possible trades).
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/16/pbt… – 6:21 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
As @TheSteinLine said, Lillard would be Heat preference over Beal. But Lillard simply isn’t ready to ask out of Portland. And if he eventually does & doesn’t beg Blazers to send him only to Miami, Nets in better position than Heat with 11 tradable firsts, including 9 unprotected. – 5:30 PM
As @TheSteinLine said, Lillard would be Heat preference over Beal. But Lillard simply isn’t ready to ask out of Portland. And if he eventually does & doesn’t beg Blazers to send him only to Miami, Nets in better position than Heat with 11 tradable firsts, including 9 unprotected. – 5:30 PM
More on this storyline
Now the question is whether Pat Riley and the Heat front office hedged their pursuit of Beal because of greater focus on potentially landing Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. Asked about the Heat’s approach with Beal, a party familiar with the talks on Sunday told the South Florida Sun Sentinel to “think bigger.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / June 18, 2023
Barry Jackson: Lillard is obviously aware Heat wants him. He also knows that he can implore/guilt-trip Blazers to trade him only to Miami instead of Nets (who have 11 first-rounders to trade). Will be fascinating next 2 weeks. If Lillard opts to stay, the orca search will continue indefinitely. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / June 18, 2023
It’s unclear how soon Lillard will decide whether to remain with the Blazers or ask for a trade. He has been attending some of Portland’s draft prospect workouts; the Blazers have the third overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft. The Blazers are determined to improve their team and convince Lillard to stay. Lillard has said he prefers to stay in Portland if the Blazers can build a genuine contender -via Miami Herald / June 18, 2023