Miami Heat's focus is on Damian Lillard, they believe he'll request a trade this offseason

It’s unclear how soon Lillard will decide whether to remain with the Blazers or ask for a trade. He has been attending some of Portland’s draft prospect workouts; the Blazers have the third overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft. The Blazers are determined to improve their team and convince Lillard to stay. Lillard has said he prefers to stay in Portland if the Blazers can build a genuine contender -via Miami Herald / June 18, 2023