Michael Jordan meeting Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson?

The Charlotte Hornets are expecting to conduct a second-round of workouts and interviews with Alabama’s Brandon Miller and G League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson on Monday — with an audience who’ll include outgoing owner Michael Jordan, sources told ESPN on Sunday. Miller and Henderson — auditioning for the No. 2 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA draft — are offering Jordan his first in-person assessment of the two prospects vying to follow the San Antonio Spurs’ selection of Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick. Miller remains the frontrunner to go No. 2, but Henderson did have a strong workout and meeting with Hornets officials last week, sources told ESPN.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski, Jonathan Givony @ ESPN
Rod Boone @rodboone
Plenty of questions remain with Michael Jordan agreeing to sell a majority stake of the #Hornets. Here are five burning ones that are likely on the mind of many:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 10:46 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Reporting with @Draftexpress: The Charlotte Hornets are expecting to conduct a second-round of workouts and interviews with Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson on Monday – with an audience who’ll include outgoing owner Michael Jordan: es.pn/42L9ans – 10:09 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
During a recent podcast appearance, Bill Walton spoke about Chicago Bulls’ Scottie Pippen’s treatment of Michael Jordan. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/18/chi… – 9:05 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I’ve seen a lot of Hornets fans saying “Where are the reports of teams who want to trade up for Brandon Miller?”
Well here you go, straight from Woj
pic.twitter.com/3wTIeqDcla – 3:44 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Scoot Henderson is now the betting favorite over Brandon Miller to become the No. 2 overall pick on @DKSportsbook.
The fit is unique with the Hornets between Henderson and LaMelo Ball, but dynamic offensive potential is abundant.
Ball shot 40.4% on catch-and-shoot threes last… pic.twitter.com/4gpbBPzScp – 10:11 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry linked up with top draft prospect Scoot Henderson for a recent workout at Stanford. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/15/wat… – 10:00 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Brandon Miller and Cameron Whitmore, both projected to be among the first players selected during Thursday’s draft, discuss their workouts with the @trailblazers on the latest Brief Case podcast bit.ly/441AZsE – 11:56 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
30 years ago today, Michael Jordan recorded his highest scoring Finals game:
55 PTS
8 REB
4 AST
No player has scored more points in a Finals game since. pic.twitter.com/Qqza4da3Wo – 9:04 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Story on Brandon Miller’s workout in Portland today rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 8:47 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry linked up with top draft prospect Scoot Henderson for a recent workout at Stanford. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/15/wat… – 8:00 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets boring day recap:
💸Michael Jordan is now a minority owner: charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot…
⛹️Brandon Miller says he thinks “a lot” about his next home after working out in Portland: charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot…
⛔️LendingTree no longer team’s uniform patch – 6:47 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
En 14 temporadas en que Michael Jordan fue propietario principal de @Hornets, accedieron a playoffs en tres ocasiones y perdieron las tres series de primera vuelta, ganado solo tres partidos en total.
Nunca ganaron una serie de playoffs. pic.twitter.com/ZSgIVT1VLU – 6:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to average 40+ PPG in a Finals series:
Michael Jordan
Rick Barry
Elgin Baylor pic.twitter.com/YnAcmG5WDC – 3:26 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Michael Jordan has agreed to sell his majority ownership stake in the Charlotte Hornets for ~$3 billion
See how that stacks up against recent NBA franchise sales 👇
Read more via @Sportico: sportico.com/leagues/basket… pic.twitter.com/7o3bpaMJ5t – 3:15 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Michael Jordan’s Hornets sale leaves NBA with no Black majority team ownership. Only two people of color, Sacramento’s Vivek Ranadive and Brooklyn’s Joe Tsai, remain as majority owners. @andscape #nba bit.ly/3qDsfdN – 3:09 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I’m sure flipping a few milly into a few billy was plenty incentive for Michael Jordan to sell the Charlotte Hornets. But part of me thinks he’s getting out because his competitive side couldn’t stomach paying $50M+ a year to players he believes he could still whup at age 60 – 2:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff games with 50+ points and zero 3-pointers in the three-point era:
6 — Michael Jordan
1 — Everyone else pic.twitter.com/yuxdQ6Au25 – 2:03 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Certainly interesting that the day news comes out that MJ is selling his majority stake in the Hornets, @ChrisBHaynes reports that he’s meeting with Scoot Henderson ahead of the draft. Would indicate that the sale might not change much about what they do or don’t do at 2. – 1:16 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Big day for Brandon Miller. He is in Portland.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 1:03 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
NBA says Michael Jordan is selling much of his stake in the Hornets to Gabe Plotkin.
Recognize that name? As @tomhaberstroh reported, Plotkin was the eye of the GameStop storm. truehoop.com/p/gamestop-a-v… – 12:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Michael Jordan finalizes deal to sell the majority of Hornets franchise days before NBA Draft
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/16/jor… – 12:09 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Michael Jordan finalizing sale of Charlotte Hornets
.
cbssports.com/nba/news/micha… – 12:08 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
This NBA offseason already started crazy…
-Zion’s trade rumors
-Bradley Beal’s trade en route
-Michael Jordan sold the Hornets
-Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension
This summer will be WILD! #NBA – 11:56 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Michael Jordan will no longer be the Charlotte Hornets’ major shareholder, as he used to do for the past 13 years 👀 pic.twitter.com/FGSxu5jgHw – 11:36 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Updated on @ForbesSports via @wojespn
Michael Jordan ‘Finalizing’ Sale Of Charlotte Hornets For Approximately $3 Billion forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 11:10 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Ja news behind Michael Jordan selling/J. Cole is hilarious – 11:03 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Michael Jordan ‘Finalizing’ Sale Of Charlotte Hornets via @forbes
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Michael Jordan is selling his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to the Gabe Plotkin/Rick Schnall group for an approximate $3 billion valuation, league sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/zDuhsg8mDE – 10:43 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Michael Jordan is selling his majority share in the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. Jordan will retain a minority stake. Musicians J. Cole and Eric Church, and PE firm Dyal HomeCourt Partners are also part of that group theathletic.com/4616306/2023/0… – 10:39 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Source: Michael Jordan selling majority stake in #Hornets
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 10:33 AM
Source: Michael Jordan selling majority stake in #Hornets
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
BREAKING: “Michael Jordan is finalizing a sale of the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, ending his 13-year run as majority owner,” per @wojespn
@Sportico values the team at $1.77 billion pic.twitter.com/HZJCO6xvqe – 10:27 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
A deal to sell the Charlotte Hornets is nearly finalized, per @wojespn.
Michael Jordan has agreed to sell to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall. pic.twitter.com/dZL4o4tcM7 – 10:23 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Michael Jordan will retain a minority ownership share in the Hornets, according to a source. He has sold the majority stake to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, as @wojespn first reported. The deal will also include management and operation of the Spectrum Center. – 10:13 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Michael Jordan finalizing a sale of his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall: es.pn/3qCTK7h – 10:02 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry linked up with top draft prospect Scoot Henderson for a recent workout at Stanford. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/15/wat… – 10:00 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
I think Scoot Henderson is can’t-miss but I don’t get the Pels (reported) interest in moving Zion for No. 2/3 picks. Injuries an issue but Zion is 23 and two years removed from averaging 27 (in 61 games) with a TS% of 65%. And New Orleans was 23-14 last year before he went out.… – 9:57 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
BREAKING: Michael Jordan is finalizing a sale of the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, ending his 13-year run as majority owner, league sources told ESPN on Friday. pic.twitter.com/5TonSrIQhF – 9:56 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
NBA Hall-of-Famer Jerry West discussed the recent beef between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/13/chi… – 1:00 AM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
For what it’s worth, streets tell me that Brandon Miller is in Portland. And in perhaps related news the Blazers have announced they have a predraft workout scheduled for tomorrow morning. – 8:59 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I can’t pretend that Scoot Henderson measuring 6’4 in shoes at his workout with the Hornets isn’t important. – 7:20 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Per @DraftExpress on the Lowe Post podcast
“Both Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller worked out this week in Charlotte. Scoot Henderson definitely was the better of the two I’m told.“
podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the… – 4:20 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans not shopping Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram
🏀 What’s too much to give up for Scoot Henderson
🏀 Need to line up the trade after the Scoot Henderson trade
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/woJAmGU9PA – 3:30 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry & Scoot Henderson got a workout in together last night in the Bay with Curry’s longtime @AccelerateBBall trainers.
@SC30inc 🤝 @thereal013 pic.twitter.com/4ykY5oSI2V – 3:29 PM
Stephen Curry & Scoot Henderson got a workout in together last night in the Bay with Curry’s longtime @AccelerateBBall trainers.
@SC30inc 🤝 @thereal013 pic.twitter.com/4ykY5oSI2V – 3:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Scoot Henderson and Steph Curry put in work together last night at Stanford
🎥 @thereal013 IG pic.twitter.com/EN7UUVq9Si – 3:19 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Mojave King worked out for the #Hornets today. Asked him a few questions about Scoot Henderson afterward.
As usual, the answers were enlightening:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 2:52 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I missed this Monday night but it’s mad cool David Thompson – the Nuggets legend who inspired Michael Jordan to fly – got to hold the Larry O’Brien trophy. (📹via @alecgwin) pic.twitter.com/usd4zTXRiw – 2:49 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
FIRST LOOK: Top NBA rookie Scoot Henderson debuts Puma’s new All-Pro Nitro shoe. 👀👀
The Scoot PE edition inspired by his hometown of Marietta, Georgia also features his “O.D.D.” mantra: Overly Determined to Dominate.
Launching on Draft Day, June 22nd, both online & in NYC 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/duAUgtjhE3 – 1:36 PM
FIRST LOOK: Top NBA rookie Scoot Henderson debuts Puma’s new All-Pro Nitro shoe. 👀👀
The Scoot PE edition inspired by his hometown of Marietta, Georgia also features his “O.D.D.” mantra: Overly Determined to Dominate.
Launching on Draft Day, June 22nd, both online & in NYC 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/duAUgtjhE3 – 1:36 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
▪️ Will Bradley Beal enter the trade market?
▪️ Are the Bulls quietly shopping Zach LaVine?
▪️ Who will the Hornets draft, Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller?
@JakeLFischer on chatter around the NBA ahead of next week’s draft 👀
➡️ yhoo.it/3NcSFL2 pic.twitter.com/YwqvpZUnX4 – 12:08 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
More on this storyline
League sources confirmed the Pelicans have strong interest in Scoot Henderson, a dynamic point guard whose name is expected to be the second or third called by NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Thursday night. -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / June 18, 2023
As reported here Friday, Portland is widely believed to be telling teams it is willing to package Anfernee Simons with the No. 3 pick in Thursday’s draft for win-now talent to put beside star guard Damian Lillard. The fear in the nation’s capital is what happens if the Trail Blazers are unable to swing a win-now trade. It is only a presumption at this point, but there is legitimate concern percolating for the Wizards’ new front office headed by Michael Winger that Lillard would finally start pushing the Blazers to trade him if Portland ends up drafting 19-year-old Scoot Henderson or 20-year-old Brandon Miller at No. 3. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 17, 2023
The Pelicans might very well decide in these final days leading up to the draft that they can’t bear the thought of trading Zion Williamson just four years into his career. Maybe they will deem the price to truly chase the No. 2 overall pick from Charlotte as just too expensive to pursue no matter how much they love Scoot Henderson … especially if the Hornets, as some believe, would insist on Brandon Ingram as the centerpiece of a trade package in return. As covered here in our Wednesday report, it’s believed that the Hornets are more reluctant to trade Ingram than Williamson at this point. Whatever route New Orleans goes, though, there’s no getting around another key element of Wednesday’s full story below: That rising level of exasperation within the organization regarding Williamson’s ongoing availability issues and overall approach after he appeared in just 114 of a possible 308 regular-season games through his first four seasons. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 17, 2023
Consensus top-three 2023 NBA draft prospect Scoot Henderson is expected to meet with current Charlotte Hornets governor Michael Jordan on Monday in North Carolina, league sources tell B/R. The Hornets announced Friday that Jordan will sell his majority stake in the Hornets but will still maintain a minority ownership share of the team. The Hornets are in the final stages of deliberating who they’ll draft at No. 2 in the 2023 NBA draft on June 22. Henderson and Brandon Miller are under consideration. Charlotte is also weighing trading the pick, as the New Orleans Pelicans are contemplating moving up from No. 14 to get the second overall pick with the hopes of selecting Henderson to be their starting lead guard. -via Bleacher Report / June 16, 2023
Sean Highkin: Alabama forward Brandon Miller is having a solo workout with the Blazers today. -via Twitter @highkin / June 16, 2023
Clutch Points: Players to average 20+ points and 10+ assists in an NBA Finals series: Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, JAMAL MURRAY. ELITE company for the Nuggets’ star point guard 🔥 (via @NBAHistory) pic.twitter.com/fq5cYWTgCH -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 17, 2023
Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: LeBron James as a Laker NOT comparable to MJ with the Wizards says Dwyane Wade to @BallySports . “No. I mean, MJ averaged 20 when he came back and he was STILL very good, but LeBron has stayed at a level that we haven’t seen.” Full Interview via @BallySports Here➡️http://youtu.be/0KPplLCwfaE More from @DwyaneWade : “And so, the conversations of greatness, he makes it hard and all the older guys before that were like, It’s about Wilt, it’s about Kareem, it’s about these guys… because of his consistency; I mean, he’s averaging 30 points per game in the 20th year in the League! So I’m just happy that I get the opportunity to be part of his greatness in any way I can but we’re all witnesses, right? So we’re going to see where he ends up!” -via Twitter / June 17, 2023
There is no longer any majority African American ownership in a predominately Black NBA with Michael Jordan’s sale of his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets. Hornets Sports & Entertainment announced Friday that Jordan reached an agreement to sell his majority stake in the NBA franchise to the Buyer Group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. The NBA legend’s sale of the Hornets is subject to the approval of the NBA Board of Governors. Jordan, who served as the Hornets’ chairman, was the only majority African American owner in the NBA. -via Andscape / June 16, 2023
