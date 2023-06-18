NBA execs: Fred VanVleet to command $30-plus million annually in free agency

Toronto Raptors free agent guard Fred VanVleet is expected to command $30-plus million annually, according to NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype. New Rockets coach Ime Udoka is believed to covet a veteran point guard, according to league sources, and VanVleet is among a wide list of targets for Houston this offseason, as noted in a recent HoopsHype podcast with Rockets beat writer Kelly Iko of The Athletic.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Updated the @BleacherReport Complete 2023 Offseason Guides for Every NBA Team for Fred VanVleet’s player option (Toronto Raptors) now officially declined bleacherreport.com/articles/10077… – 12:24 AM
As the Chicago Bulls consider their options this summer, would a DeMar DeRozan-Fred VanVleet swap make sense? bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/17/chi… – 3:06 PM
If VanVleet and Siakam are both back with the Raptors flanking Barnes, then that scenario could make Anunoby one of the most coveted players on the trade market. Sacramento has been increasingly mentioned by league figures as an Anunoby suitor, while the Kings consider the future of free-agent forward Harrison Barnes. Toronto, though, is expected to hold significant asking prices for both Anunoby and Siakam, as has been the Raptors’ practice. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 16, 2023
There indeed remains the possibility that VanVleet will rejoin the Raptors after declining his player option to reach unrestricted free agency. Early indications are that any team hoping to land VanVleet’s services is going to have to surpass three years, $90 million. While Trent Jr. still considers what to do with his own player option, the Raptors guard is expected to command at least $20 million in average annual value, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 16, 2023
But Philadelphia, sources said, is not expected to target Fred VanVleet in the event Harden departs via free agency, despite the obvious connection to new Sixers head coach Nick Nurse, who won a championship with VanVleet in Toronto in 2019. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 15, 2023