Nikola Vucevic expected to re-sign with Bulls

The belief among various NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype is that Nikola Vucevic, one of the top free agents on the market, will re-sign with the Chicago Bulls. Vucevic’s projected free agency value, according to those executives, is three years in the $65 million range.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Nikola Vucevic @NikolaVucevic
Me driving my first born home vs my third pic.twitter.com/ptI2M4RJRE – 3:06 PM
Nikola Vucevic: There is something really cool about the name Nikola #FinalsMVP -via Twitter @NikolaVucevic / June 13, 2023