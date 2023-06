Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga drawing trade interest

Kerr has likened Kuminga’s ability to prime Shawn Marion before, believing Kuminga’s quickest way to a major impact is as a slasher and multi-positional defender who rebounds at a high rate. “I look at every combination that we put out there as a puzzle,” Kerr said. “The puzzle has to fit. The more things you can do, the more easy it is to fit into a five-man lineup. Rebounding is a huge thing for JK. If he’s going to be a great player in this league, he’s got to rebound. A four-man with that kind of size and athleticism, that’s the next step, and continuing to work on all the things that he’s working on already, the shooting and the ball handling and the court vision, understanding what’s happening on the floor. It’s all going to get better because he’s so young and because he’s willing to work.” -via The Athletic / May 17, 2023