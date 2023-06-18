Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga drawing trade interest

Kuminga has drawn trade interest from a handful of teams, HoopsHype has learned. While Golden State isn’t necessarily inclined to move Kuminga, he represents one of the team’s top young trade assets. Some teams around the league believe he can thrive with an expanded role, which he’s reportedly seeking.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
To that point, ESPN insider Jonathan Givony reports that the Warriors “are also exploring the option of acquiring a high draft pick in exchange for a young prospect such as Jonathan Kuminga.” -via Clutch Points / June 14, 2023
Kerr has likened Kuminga’s ability to prime Shawn Marion before, believing Kuminga’s quickest way to a major impact is as a slasher and multi-positional defender who rebounds at a high rate. “I look at every combination that we put out there as a puzzle,” Kerr said. “The puzzle has to fit. The more things you can do, the more easy it is to fit into a five-man lineup. Rebounding is a huge thing for JK. If he’s going to be a great player in this league, he’s got to rebound. A four-man with that kind of size and athleticism, that’s the next step, and continuing to work on all the things that he’s working on already, the shooting and the ball handling and the court vision, understanding what’s happening on the floor. It’s all going to get better because he’s so young and because he’s willing to work.” -via The Athletic / May 17, 2023
Executives here are also buzzing about the future of the Golden State Warriors after the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated them over the weekend. Judging from my conversations, there remains a strong level of interest in Jonathan Kuminga around the league. -via ESPN / May 17, 2023