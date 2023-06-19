Bulls placing high value on Zach LaVine in potential trade scenarios

The Bulls, according to league sources, are valuing Zach LaVine highly, as they should. He’s a two-time All-Star who is coming off a season in which he overcame a slow start to average 24.8 points per game on a true shooting percentage of 60.7 percent. One league source said the Bulls would be focused on getting a good young player, multiple first-round picks and salary filler if they decide to trade LaVine. Another said one first-round pick and an established, high-end player might be sufficiently intriguing.
Source: K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports Chicago
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls could look into Zach LaVine trades this summer, and these six teams could make sense as landing spots. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 10:00 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
While Zach LaVine has been brought up in trade rumors, the Chicago Bulls should be more concerned with DeMar DeRozan deals. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/16/chi… – 7:00 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls are supposedly gauging Zach LaVine trade interest around the league. Here are five teams who could show an interest. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 1:00 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls could look into Zach LaVine trades this summer, and these six teams could make sense as landing spots. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 6:00 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Chicago Bulls have begun ‘contacting teams’ about potential Zach LaVine trade interest. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/15/rep… – 1:00 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls could look into Zach LaVine trades this summer, and these six teams could make sense as landing spots. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 9:05 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tons of insights from a couple recent pods. Catch up on:
-where Paul Reed stands in FA
-if CP3 to Phi has legs
-A Tobias Harris trade?
-latest on Beal and LaVine market
-Morey want Niang + McDaniels back?
-Is Maxey virtually untouchable?
-Harden back?
libertyballers.com/2023/6/16/2376… – 8:50 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls are supposedly gauging Zach LaVine trade interest around the league. Here are five teams who could show an interest. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 6:00 PM
More on this storyline
…but it’s the Chicago Bulls who have started contacting teams, quietly gauging the trade interest in Zach LaVine, league sources told Yahoo Sports. It remains to be seen just how willing Chicago is to part ways with LaVine, or if it receives a commensurate offer for his services. LaVine has four seasons remaining on his five-year, $215 million contract, and multiple teams have indicated the Bulls are holding a steep valuation for LaVine — one that’s likely to exceed what Washington can ultimately net for Beal. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 15, 2023
There is quite a bit of skepticism throughout the league that the Bulls and LaVine are going to finish this five year marriage that they entered. This is coming from the outside, it’s not coming from the Bulls but there are just quite a bit of people that I talked to around the league who do not think this is a long-term marriage is going to last. -via NBC Sports / May 27, 2023
The one thing Karnišovas was uncompromising about was that there’s is no major lottery destination restructuring. I’m in agreement with that given the parity in the conference. You know, they were leading Miami, yadda, yadda, yadda… OK, not this Miami. But I do believe there will be a significant Bulls changes this summer. Or at least they will seriously be trying. I was at the Draft Combine this week and heard from an insider that he believes the Bulls are done with this Big Three. But I did hear it from him outside, so there could be a credibility issue given that. Sources who may or may not know agreed. Of course, such an observation doesn’t need Sherlock Holmes. Nikola Vučević is a free agent, DeMar DeRozan is going into his last contract season and Zach LaVine has some huge financial seasons ahead. That one of them would not return can come from both informed and uninformed sources. Though watch that space. I expect a change in that core. -via NBA.com / May 19, 2023