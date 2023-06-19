Celtics have no interest in DeAndre Ayton

The Celtics have no interest in an Ayton deal per a league source due to his pricy contract so any scenario that involves Brogdon going to Phoenix now is dead without a third team getting involved. Phoenix could involve moving Ayton elsewhere but don’t look for Boston to get involved unless Ayton’s going to a different team.
Source: Brian Robb @ Booth Newspapers
Source: Brian Robb @ Booth Newspapers
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Durant, Booker, Beal and Ayton are due more than $161 million dollars this upcoming 2023-24 season with the expected salary cap at $134 million and the luxury tax threshold at $165 million. Teams that go $17.5 million over the second tax apron can’t use taxpayer mid-level exceptions, can’t sign buyout players and take back more money in trades. -via Arizona Republic / June 18, 2023
Beal is lifting his no-trade clause to accommodate the deal to a Suns franchise that has now realized a top-heavy roster of talent and salary. Beal will join Booker, Durant and Deandre Ayton — four max contracts together with a looming Collective Bargaining Agreement designed to severely limit the roster flexibility of teams above the second apron of luxury tax at $117 million. It is the ultimate all-in play for the Suns to chase a championship. -via ESPN / June 18, 2023
But I’m convinced this new group wants to blow it up and take it as far down to the studs as it can. The best way to do that would be to take the Miami offer, middling though it is, collect as many picks from the Heat (and, potentially, a third team) as possible, and call it a day. As intriguing as Ayton would be to build around, making that deal would tie Washington, again, to a mid-level rebuild. Whether or not they re-sign Kuzma and/or Porziņģis, they’d likely have to run at least a good chunk of last year’s team back. And I don’t think Winger, Dawkins and Schlenk want to do that. -via The Athletic / June 18, 2023