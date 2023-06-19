Chris Paul: 'In this league, anything can happen'

Chris Haynes: Chris Paul says he found out he was traded on a flight to NY for his @GMA appearance: “In this league, anything can happen. You just figure out what’s next.” This was prescheduled to promote his new book, Sixty-One. pic.twitter.com/pFiwsfCmww
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Chris Paul was on a plane when he found out he was traded to the Wizards 😳
Seemed like that was still a touchy subject this morning.
(via @GMA)
pic.twitter.com/vvJFTfSlsW – 10:39 AM
Chris Paul was on a plane when he found out he was traded to the Wizards 😳
Seemed like that was still a touchy subject this morning.
(via @GMA)
pic.twitter.com/vvJFTfSlsW – 10:39 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
For the second Monday in a row, we discuss a possible reconnection between the LA Clippers and Chris Paul.
But it’s not just how and why the Clippers would be interested in CP3 2.0. Here’s a look at the other stakeholders involved too.
theathletic.com/4621420/2023/0… – 10:27 AM
🆕 @TheAthletic
For the second Monday in a row, we discuss a possible reconnection between the LA Clippers and Chris Paul.
But it’s not just how and why the Clippers would be interested in CP3 2.0. Here’s a look at the other stakeholders involved too.
theathletic.com/4621420/2023/0… – 10:27 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New #HoopCollective with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon on all sides of the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade: what it means for the Suns and Wizards, what’s next for Chris Paul, how it could impact Damian Lillard and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/6hwyQu… – 9:47 AM
New #HoopCollective with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon on all sides of the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade: what it means for the Suns and Wizards, what’s next for Chris Paul, how it could impact Damian Lillard and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/6hwyQu… – 9:47 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Chris Paul says he found out he was traded on a flight to NY for his @GMA appearance: “In this league, anything can happen. You just figure out what’s next.” This was prescheduled to promote his new book, Sixty-One. pic.twitter.com/pFiwsfCmww – 9:44 AM
Chris Paul says he found out he was traded on a flight to NY for his @GMA appearance: “In this league, anything can happen. You just figure out what’s next.” This was prescheduled to promote his new book, Sixty-One. pic.twitter.com/pFiwsfCmww – 9:44 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
If it’s true Chris Paul would frequently fly back to LA to be with family in between Suns obligations, I don’t really see how he ends up anywhere other than California – 9:40 AM
If it’s true Chris Paul would frequently fly back to LA to be with family in between Suns obligations, I don’t really see how he ends up anywhere other than California – 9:40 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
In light of Clippers monitoring Chris Paul situation, this interaction from @TheShopUN where Paul showed his appreciation for Tyronn Lue as an assistant in 2013-14 hits a little different.
CP: “I haven’t played for him as a head coach, but I’m sure he’s still the same way.” pic.twitter.com/cKRhgrpb73 – 8:52 AM
In light of Clippers monitoring Chris Paul situation, this interaction from @TheShopUN where Paul showed his appreciation for Tyronn Lue as an assistant in 2013-14 hits a little different.
CP: “I haven’t played for him as a head coach, but I’m sure he’s still the same way.” pic.twitter.com/cKRhgrpb73 – 8:52 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Chris Paul on the move again? Clippers reunion potentially on the cards
sportando.basketball/en/chris-paul-… – 2:16 AM
Chris Paul on the move again? Clippers reunion potentially on the cards
sportando.basketball/en/chris-paul-… – 2:16 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
What the Bradley Beal trade tells us about Kyrie Irving’s free agency, Chris Paul’s future and more … all covered in tonight’s column: tinyurl.com/mrywc6ek – 11:17 PM
What the Bradley Beal trade tells us about Kyrie Irving’s free agency, Chris Paul’s future and more … all covered in tonight’s column: tinyurl.com/mrywc6ek – 11:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul’s legacy in Phoenix shouldn’t be about the lack of a championship and instead it should focus on a basketball genius that made all of us watching smarter.
Column on his time with the Suns: arizonasports.com/story/3526255/… – 10:28 PM
Chris Paul’s legacy in Phoenix shouldn’t be about the lack of a championship and instead it should focus on a basketball genius that made all of us watching smarter.
Column on his time with the Suns: arizonasports.com/story/3526255/… – 10:28 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo
—Should PHX have gone all-in on Beal?
—What happens to CP3 now?
—Best Zion Trades possible plus other fake trades we like
—Why we are both Scoot guys
—Could SA or OKC get weird?
Not covered: Could Rory back-door this???
open.spotify.com/episode/1x5iYh… – 9:18 PM
New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo
—Should PHX have gone all-in on Beal?
—What happens to CP3 now?
—Best Zion Trades possible plus other fake trades we like
—Why we are both Scoot guys
—Could SA or OKC get weird?
Not covered: Could Rory back-door this???
open.spotify.com/episode/1x5iYh… – 9:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Earlier this week @TheAthletic
@DannyLeroux and I discussed Clippers cash considerations as it related to Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul
I said then that Westbrook would prefer to return to LAC, despite seeking more than minimum.
theathletic.com/4602394/2023/0… – 7:43 PM
Earlier this week @TheAthletic
@DannyLeroux and I discussed Clippers cash considerations as it related to Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul
I said then that Westbrook would prefer to return to LAC, despite seeking more than minimum.
theathletic.com/4602394/2023/0… – 7:43 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Rapid fire Q&A with @BobbyMarks42 on Beal/Ayton/CP3 transaction logistics + what’s next begins at ~1:08:50
📺youtube.com/watch?v=6wH5Sb… pic.twitter.com/72xKHq2lCn – 7:25 PM
Rapid fire Q&A with @BobbyMarks42 on Beal/Ayton/CP3 transaction logistics + what’s next begins at ~1:08:50
📺youtube.com/watch?v=6wH5Sb… pic.twitter.com/72xKHq2lCn – 7:25 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Chris Paul trade rumors: Clippers want reunion with veteran, who is likely to be rerouted in Bradley Beal deal
cbssports.com/nba/news/chris… – 7:19 PM
Chris Paul trade rumors: Clippers want reunion with veteran, who is likely to be rerouted in Bradley Beal deal
cbssports.com/nba/news/chris… – 7:19 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
If CP3 suits up for the Wizards, then the Wizards, Clippers, and Rockets will have all cycled through the same 3 PGs 😳 pic.twitter.com/9D5q8mCKBy – 6:13 PM
If CP3 suits up for the Wizards, then the Wizards, Clippers, and Rockets will have all cycled through the same 3 PGs 😳 pic.twitter.com/9D5q8mCKBy – 6:13 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Washington saved $26M-$36Mish by going with the Phoenix offer. Maybe more depending on what happens with CP3. Maybe it was that simple. – 5:58 PM
Washington saved $26M-$36Mish by going with the Phoenix offer. Maybe more depending on what happens with CP3. Maybe it was that simple. – 5:58 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Wizards are “likely to reroute” Chris Paul in a trade and the Clippers are expected to potentially reunite with Paul, per @ChrisBHaynes. pic.twitter.com/VIsFN2aInJ – 5:53 PM
The Wizards are “likely to reroute” Chris Paul in a trade and the Clippers are expected to potentially reunite with Paul, per @ChrisBHaynes. pic.twitter.com/VIsFN2aInJ – 5:53 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
The Wizards could complete the two-team trade right now and then trade CP3 later; the primary advantage of doing a three-team deal straight away is to end up with a larger trade exception, especially if one of the players they take back fits into Rui’s $6.26M exception. – 5:51 PM
The Wizards could complete the two-team trade right now and then trade CP3 later; the primary advantage of doing a three-team deal straight away is to end up with a larger trade exception, especially if one of the players they take back fits into Rui’s $6.26M exception. – 5:51 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
As @JoshuaBRobbins just reported, there’s a last shoe to drop – what the Wizards eventually get for CP3 if/more likely when he informs he wants to go to a contender. – 5:48 PM
As @JoshuaBRobbins just reported, there’s a last shoe to drop – what the Wizards eventually get for CP3 if/more likely when he informs he wants to go to a contender. – 5:48 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
What contracts would the Wizards want from the Clippers in a Chris Paul swap?
Eric Gordon is non-guaranteed for next year, so I’d imagine a scenario in which the trade happens before his June 28th guarantee date would be preferable.
Morris, RoCo and Batum are all expiring. – 5:47 PM
What contracts would the Wizards want from the Clippers in a Chris Paul swap?
Eric Gordon is non-guaranteed for next year, so I’d imagine a scenario in which the trade happens before his June 28th guarantee date would be preferable.
Morris, RoCo and Batum are all expiring. – 5:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Clippers could flip 2 of Marcus Morris, Robert Covington and Eric Gordon as expiring contracts to DC to make the Chris Paul $ work. Would be a tough depth loss for a player they probably hoped would be available for the minimum, though it’d guarantee they beat the Lakers to him. – 5:46 PM
#Clippers could flip 2 of Marcus Morris, Robert Covington and Eric Gordon as expiring contracts to DC to make the Chris Paul $ work. Would be a tough depth loss for a player they probably hoped would be available for the minimum, though it’d guarantee they beat the Lakers to him. – 5:46 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The Washington Wizards are likely to reroute Chris Paul in a trade and the Los Angeles Clippers are expected to pursue a reunion with the future Hall of Famer, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 5:36 PM
The Washington Wizards are likely to reroute Chris Paul in a trade and the Los Angeles Clippers are expected to pursue a reunion with the future Hall of Famer, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 5:36 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Part of the reason for holding up full completion on the Wizards-Suns trade will be to allow Washington to field offers from third teams that would give Chris Paul a chance to land with a contender, sources tell ESPN. – 5:35 PM
Part of the reason for holding up full completion on the Wizards-Suns trade will be to allow Washington to field offers from third teams that would give Chris Paul a chance to land with a contender, sources tell ESPN. – 5:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
They are going to broadcast the first KD/LeBron Book/CP3 Suns/Lakers game on Mars. – 5:28 PM
They are going to broadcast the first KD/LeBron Book/CP3 Suns/Lakers game on Mars. – 5:28 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
With the structure of a deal in place to send the Wizards’ Bradley Beal to Phoenix for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and multiple 2nd round picks, the possibility is open for a third team to get involved to find a home for Chris Paul, per sources. – 5:28 PM
With the structure of a deal in place to send the Wizards’ Bradley Beal to Phoenix for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and multiple 2nd round picks, the possibility is open for a third team to get involved to find a home for Chris Paul, per sources. – 5:28 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
A league source has told @TheAthleticNBA that Wizards officials would like to have Chris Paul on their team. But if Paul decides in the next few days he would like to be on a contender, the Wizards would work w/ the Suns to find a 3rd team in the trade to send CP3 to a contender. – 5:28 PM
A league source has told @TheAthleticNBA that Wizards officials would like to have Chris Paul on their team. But if Paul decides in the next few days he would like to be on a contender, the Wizards would work w/ the Suns to find a 3rd team in the trade to send CP3 to a contender. – 5:28 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the Wizards had just let Bradley Beal walk a year ago, they could’ve tried to tank for Wemby and had no long-term money on the books.
Now they have to pay Chris Paul $25 million to go away and owe Landry Shamet three years of money… for some 2nd round picks and fake swaps. – 5:23 PM
If the Wizards had just let Bradley Beal walk a year ago, they could’ve tried to tank for Wemby and had no long-term money on the books.
Now they have to pay Chris Paul $25 million to go away and owe Landry Shamet three years of money… for some 2nd round picks and fake swaps. – 5:23 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
In 17 games last season without Chris Paul in the lineup, Devin Booker averaged 29.0 points and 8.2 assists on an elite 65.0 TS%.
Booker is more than capable of handling primary ball handler duties while maintaining incredible scoring efficiency.
Phoenix’s offense is now fully… pic.twitter.com/4sChSurLIS – 5:20 PM
In 17 games last season without Chris Paul in the lineup, Devin Booker averaged 29.0 points and 8.2 assists on an elite 65.0 TS%.
Booker is more than capable of handling primary ball handler duties while maintaining incredible scoring efficiency.
Phoenix’s offense is now fully… pic.twitter.com/4sChSurLIS – 5:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul should go down as one of the greatest Suns ever. Anytime we see an epic individual playoff performance in the future, his closeout efforts will be among what those are stacked up against. He’s right up there with Booker, Jones and Williams for turning it around here. – 5:19 PM
Chris Paul should go down as one of the greatest Suns ever. Anytime we see an epic individual playoff performance in the future, his closeout efforts will be among what those are stacked up against. He’s right up there with Booker, Jones and Williams for turning it around here. – 5:19 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Regardless of how you feel about Bradley Beal’s fit on the Suns, this move was a no-brainer. They were going to cut Chris Paul anyway, so they basically gave up Landry Shamet, 2nd-rounders and pick swaps for a 3-time All-Star. That’s a low-risk, high-reward move you have to make. – 5:16 PM
Regardless of how you feel about Bradley Beal’s fit on the Suns, this move was a no-brainer. They were going to cut Chris Paul anyway, so they basically gave up Landry Shamet, 2nd-rounders and pick swaps for a 3-time All-Star. That’s a low-risk, high-reward move you have to make. – 5:16 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
If the NBA could step in and veto the Chris Paul to Lakers trade they need to do the same here lol ya kidding me? – 5:15 PM
If the NBA could step in and veto the Chris Paul to Lakers trade they need to do the same here lol ya kidding me? – 5:15 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Highest ratio of mid-range attempts to 3-point attempts (min. 200 total FGA outside the paint) last season. 4 Suns in top 14. One of these $50M dudes probably needs to shoot more 3s.
Chris Paul (0.84) was 20th, but also ranked 7th in 3-point assists per game (3.1). pic.twitter.com/Ue05ZLmCMI – 5:14 PM
Highest ratio of mid-range attempts to 3-point attempts (min. 200 total FGA outside the paint) last season. 4 Suns in top 14. One of these $50M dudes probably needs to shoot more 3s.
Chris Paul (0.84) was 20th, but also ranked 7th in 3-point assists per game (3.1). pic.twitter.com/Ue05ZLmCMI – 5:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
For those asking, Chris Paul cannot re-sign with the Suns in the event Washington waives him. The CP3 era in Phoenix is officially over. Cannot say enough about what he did for this organization on and off the court. A no-brainer Ring of Honor guy, even after just 3 seasons – 5:09 PM
For those asking, Chris Paul cannot re-sign with the Suns in the event Washington waives him. The CP3 era in Phoenix is officially over. Cannot say enough about what he did for this organization on and off the court. A no-brainer Ring of Honor guy, even after just 3 seasons – 5:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns landing Bradley Beal in blockbuster deal involving Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, sources inform @azcentral #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:07 PM
Phoenix Suns landing Bradley Beal in blockbuster deal involving Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, sources inform @azcentral #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:07 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
What are the CP3 re-signs back with the Suns for cheap after being waived odds at ? – 5:04 PM
What are the CP3 re-signs back with the Suns for cheap after being waived odds at ? – 5:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
With CP3 unable to go back to PHX now, it may be a foregone conclusion that he ends up with the Lakers if he’s bought out by the Wizards (which will likely happen). – 5:00 PM
With CP3 unable to go back to PHX now, it may be a foregone conclusion that he ends up with the Lakers if he’s bought out by the Wizards (which will likely happen). – 5:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
CP3’s tenure in Phoenix:
– 15/4/10
– 48/37/87%
– 2x All-Star
– 2x All-NBA
– 2021 Finals appearance
– Snapped Suns’ 10-year playoff drought pic.twitter.com/L8XrMlMCsa – 4:59 PM
CP3’s tenure in Phoenix:
– 15/4/10
– 48/37/87%
– 2x All-Star
– 2x All-NBA
– 2021 Finals appearance
– Snapped Suns’ 10-year playoff drought pic.twitter.com/L8XrMlMCsa – 4:59 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
For All-Star Bradley Beal, the Suns will send CP3, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and pick swaps to the Wizards, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/WFUDQbDq5t – 4:53 PM
For All-Star Bradley Beal, the Suns will send CP3, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and pick swaps to the Wizards, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/WFUDQbDq5t – 4:53 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Agent Mark Bartelstein confirms there is a framework in place for the Wizards to trade Bradley Beal to the Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and second-round picks
The Suns will have a new Big 3 with KD, Devin Booker and Beal
First by @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/3WjMGzqTJT – 4:48 PM
Agent Mark Bartelstein confirms there is a framework in place for the Wizards to trade Bradley Beal to the Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and second-round picks
The Suns will have a new Big 3 with KD, Devin Booker and Beal
First by @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/3WjMGzqTJT – 4:48 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The plan?
One year of CP3 to teach Marcus Smart how to perfect the ways of the point god pic.twitter.com/d376tiEYBG – 4:46 PM
The plan?
One year of CP3 to teach Marcus Smart how to perfect the ways of the point god pic.twitter.com/d376tiEYBG – 4:46 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
With Chris Paul presumably waived by the Wizards soon, all eyes look towards the Los Angeles Lakers as his likely destination.
The Lakers could sign CP3 on a veteran’s minimum contract, maintaining flexibility to retain key restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. – 4:45 PM
With Chris Paul presumably waived by the Wizards soon, all eyes look towards the Los Angeles Lakers as his likely destination.
The Lakers could sign CP3 on a veteran’s minimum contract, maintaining flexibility to retain key restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. – 4:45 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bradley Beal trade: Suns land Wizards star as Chris Paul heads to Washington in blockbuster
cbssports.com/nba/news/bradl… – 4:40 PM
Bradley Beal trade: Suns land Wizards star as Chris Paul heads to Washington in blockbuster
cbssports.com/nba/news/bradl… – 4:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The last player to lead the NBA in ___ in at least three straight seasons:
PPG — Harden (2018-20)
RPG — Drummond (2018-20)
APG — Nash (2005-07)
SPG — CP3 (2011-14)
BPG — Marcus Camby (2006-08)
FG% — DeAndre Jordan (2013-17)
3P% — Never
FT% — Rick Barry (1978-80) pic.twitter.com/6dErDauF3Q – 4:40 PM
The last player to lead the NBA in ___ in at least three straight seasons:
PPG — Harden (2018-20)
RPG — Drummond (2018-20)
APG — Nash (2005-07)
SPG — CP3 (2011-14)
BPG — Marcus Camby (2006-08)
FG% — DeAndre Jordan (2013-17)
3P% — Never
FT% — Rick Barry (1978-80) pic.twitter.com/6dErDauF3Q – 4:40 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Also, what a terrible return for Washington.
Essentially a bunch of second round picks and you have to pay Chris Paul ~$25 million to go away, and Landry Shamet is owed $32 million over the next three years.
Yikes. – 4:39 PM
Also, what a terrible return for Washington.
Essentially a bunch of second round picks and you have to pay Chris Paul ~$25 million to go away, and Landry Shamet is owed $32 million over the next three years.
Yikes. – 4:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A lot of people about to learn how good Bradley Beal is. We did this three years ago with Chris Paul.
Do it twice, if you must. – 4:37 PM
A lot of people about to learn how good Bradley Beal is. We did this three years ago with Chris Paul.
Do it twice, if you must. – 4:37 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Chris Paul is 100% going back to LA to sign with the Lakers or Clippers now. – 4:36 PM
Chris Paul is 100% going back to LA to sign with the Lakers or Clippers now. – 4:36 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Bradley Beal acepta el traspaso a @Suns a cambio de Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, selecciones múltiples de segunda vuelta e intercambio de otras selecciones en drafts por venir.
@MiamiHEAT no pudo o quiso superar esta oferta, o sencillamente Beal decidió que prefería PHX vs MÍA. pic.twitter.com/wHCe9j05au – 4:36 PM
Bradley Beal acepta el traspaso a @Suns a cambio de Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, selecciones múltiples de segunda vuelta e intercambio de otras selecciones en drafts por venir.
@MiamiHEAT no pudo o quiso superar esta oferta, o sencillamente Beal decidió que prefería PHX vs MÍA. pic.twitter.com/wHCe9j05au – 4:36 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Bradley Beal acepta en traspaso a @Suns a cambio de Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, selecciones múltiples de segunda vuelta e intercambio de otras selecciones en drafts por venir.
@MiamiHEAT no pudo o quiso superar esta oferta, o sencillamente Beal decidió que prefería PHX vs MÍA. pic.twitter.com/EifSh0QNcN – 4:35 PM
Bradley Beal acepta en traspaso a @Suns a cambio de Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, selecciones múltiples de segunda vuelta e intercambio de otras selecciones en drafts por venir.
@MiamiHEAT no pudo o quiso superar esta oferta, o sencillamente Beal decidió que prefería PHX vs MÍA. pic.twitter.com/EifSh0QNcN – 4:35 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Chris Paul will have his guarantee for 2023-24 increased from $15.8M to at least $25M to facilitate the Bradley Beal trade. – 4:32 PM
Chris Paul will have his guarantee for 2023-24 increased from $15.8M to at least $25M to facilitate the Bradley Beal trade. – 4:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are trading three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, a handful of second-round picks, and multiple pick swaps, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:31 PM
BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are trading three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, a handful of second-round picks, and multiple pick swaps, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:31 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Suns are expected to send Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and pick swaps to Wizards, sources tell ESPN. Phoenix has no available first-rounders to include in trade. Beal’s no-trade limited Wizards’ marketplace. Deal could take a few days to be finalized. – 4:31 PM
Suns are expected to send Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and pick swaps to Wizards, sources tell ESPN. Phoenix has no available first-rounders to include in trade. Beal’s no-trade limited Wizards’ marketplace. Deal could take a few days to be finalized. – 4:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue was on @TheShopUN and shared thoughts on:
– Joe Mazzulla locker room presser
– coaches getting fired/taking the blame even when players mess up
– … like end of 176-175 Kings game
– Why Chris Paul won’t be a head coach pic.twitter.com/KfVBEjVc8m – 11:55 AM
Tyronn Lue was on @TheShopUN and shared thoughts on:
– Joe Mazzulla locker room presser
– coaches getting fired/taking the blame even when players mess up
– … like end of 176-175 Kings game
– Why Chris Paul won’t be a head coach pic.twitter.com/KfVBEjVc8m – 11:55 AM
More on this storyline
The Clippers are indeed interested in pursuing Chris Paul, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly about another team’s player. The Clippers are evaluating what it would take to acquire Paul, who must first decide if he is open to staying in Washington. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes was first to report LA’s interest in trading for Paul. -via The Athletic / June 19, 2023
Clutch Points: “I was surprised too. I found out on the plane yesterday… In this league, anything can happen. … What’s happening?” Chris Paul reacts to the reports of being traded to the Wizards by the Suns 🗣️ (via @GMA) pic.twitter.com/wmhEBqWtWy -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 19, 2023