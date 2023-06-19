Clippers have edge over Lakers if Chris Paul becomes free agent?

ClutchPoints: “I think that the Clippers are a strong candidate, and I would go so far as to say that they may have the edge here in trying to get Chris Paul if he becomes a free agent.” Brian Windhorst says the Clippers would be a better fit for CP3 than the Lakers
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on how the Suns acquired Bradley Beal, where Chris Paul will land, Deandre Ayton’s future, how Frank Vogel won Mat Ishbia over in his interview, and a free agency preview with @Gambo987 on the @hoopshype podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/suns-rum… – 6:41 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! @JLEdwardsIII and I are about to go live and podcast! We’re going to talk a bit about the weird Zion Williamson situation, the Chris Paul/NYT interview, and then the Pistons, who are at a weird intersection of everything this offseason.
Hello! @JLEdwardsIII and I are about to go live and podcast! We’re going to talk a bit about the weird Zion Williamson situation, the Chris Paul/NYT interview, and then the Pistons, who are at a weird intersection of everything this offseason.
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Here are the pathways that would land Chris Paul to one of the Los Angeles teams, either via buyout or trade:
Here are the pathways that would land Chris Paul to one of the Los Angeles teams, either via buyout or trade:
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Biggest thing I don’t get about this trade is people acting like Chris Paul is some washed scrub. Higher BPM than Beal last year and played more games.
Biggest thing I don’t get about this trade is people acting like Chris Paul is some washed scrub. Higher BPM than Beal last year and played more games.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Latest NBA rumors: Blazers discussing OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam; Clippers mulling Chris Paul-Russell Westbrook duo
Latest NBA rumors: Blazers discussing OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam; Clippers mulling Chris Paul-Russell Westbrook duo
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
There’s a small part of me that thinks, a few years from now, Chris Paul’s career is going to end with him winning a championship as the backup point guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 4:50 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Chris Paul found out about trade to Wizards in a text from his son, was ‘surprised’ by the move
Chris Paul found out about trade to Wizards in a text from his son, was ‘surprised’ by the move
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Obviously still time for him to add to/change his legacy, but what team will you most associate with Chris Paul after he retires? – 4:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Huddled with @DanWoikeSports and @BA_Turner to talk about Chris Paul this morning and what we’re hearing:
Huddled with @DanWoikeSports and @BA_Turner to talk about Chris Paul this morning and what we’re hearing:
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport 5 Biggest Los Angeles Lakers Questions Right Now — LeBron Retiring? Chris Paul? Austin/Rui? How much does the team have to spend? What about the draft?
Latest @BleacherReport 5 Biggest Los Angeles Lakers Questions Right Now — LeBron Retiring? Chris Paul? Austin/Rui? How much does the team have to spend? What about the draft?
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
NEW: Sat down with Chris Paul this morning for a lengthy chat in NYC. He said he found out about the trade via a text message from his 14 year old son. Cited multiple times that that Mat Ishbia and *Isiah Thomas* wanted to go in a different direction.
NEW: Sat down with Chris Paul this morning for a lengthy chat in NYC. He said he found out about the trade via a text message from his 14 year old son. Cited multiple times that that Mat Ishbia and *Isiah Thomas* wanted to go in a different direction.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘I was surprised, too’: Chris Paul learned about trade on plane ride to New York for GMA appearance (w/video from @GMA) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/bQKahmKufs – 2:52 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
F Isaiah Todd has also been sent to the Suns as part of the Beal-CP3 trade, per @wojespn.
F Isaiah Todd has also been sent to the Suns as part of the Beal-CP3 trade, per @wojespn.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Joined @dpshow to talk Beal trade, the risk for Phoenix, Ayton’s future, why the Wizards could hold onto Chris Paul (for now), more youtube.com/watch?v=xrC9FP… – 1:37 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“[Phoenix] just becomes an offensive juggernaut if healthy”
“[Phoenix] just becomes an offensive juggernaut if healthy”
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Prior to the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade, the Warriors were reportedly one of the teams discussing potential deals with the Suns for Chris Paul. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/19/rep… – 12:25 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Chris Paul was on a plane when he found out he was traded to the Wizards 😳
Seemed like that was still a touchy subject this morning.
(via @GMA)
Chris Paul was on a plane when he found out he was traded to the Wizards 😳
Seemed like that was still a touchy subject this morning.
(via @GMA)
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
For the second Monday in a row, we discuss a possible reconnection between the LA Clippers and Chris Paul.
But it’s not just how and why the Clippers would be interested in CP3 2.0. Here’s a look at the other stakeholders involved too.
🆕 @TheAthletic
For the second Monday in a row, we discuss a possible reconnection between the LA Clippers and Chris Paul.
But it’s not just how and why the Clippers would be interested in CP3 2.0. Here’s a look at the other stakeholders involved too.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New #HoopCollective with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon on all sides of the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade: what it means for the Suns and Wizards, what’s next for Chris Paul, how it could impact Damian Lillard and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/6hwyQu… – 9:47 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Chris Paul says he found out he was traded on a flight to NY for his @GMA appearance: “In this league, anything can happen. You just figure out what’s next.” This was prescheduled to promote his new book, Sixty-One. pic.twitter.com/pFiwsfCmww – 9:44 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
If it’s true Chris Paul would frequently fly back to LA to be with family in between Suns obligations, I don’t really see how he ends up anywhere other than California – 9:40 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
In light of Clippers monitoring Chris Paul situation, this interaction from @TheShopUN where Paul showed his appreciation for Tyronn Lue as an assistant in 2013-14 hits a little different.
In light of Clippers monitoring Chris Paul situation, this interaction from @TheShopUN where Paul showed his appreciation for Tyronn Lue as an assistant in 2013-14 hits a little different.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Chris Paul on the move again? Clippers reunion potentially on the cards
Chris Paul on the move again? Clippers reunion potentially on the cards
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
What the Bradley Beal trade tells us about Kyrie Irving’s free agency, Chris Paul’s future and more … all covered in tonight’s column: tinyurl.com/mrywc6ek – 11:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul’s legacy in Phoenix shouldn’t be about the lack of a championship and instead it should focus on a basketball genius that made all of us watching smarter.
Chris Paul’s legacy in Phoenix shouldn’t be about the lack of a championship and instead it should focus on a basketball genius that made all of us watching smarter.
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo
—Should PHX have gone all-in on Beal?
—What happens to CP3 now?
—Best Zion Trades possible plus other fake trades we like
—Why we are both Scoot guys
—Could SA or OKC get weird?
Not covered: Could Rory back-door this???
New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo
—Should PHX have gone all-in on Beal?
—What happens to CP3 now?
—Best Zion Trades possible plus other fake trades we like
—Why we are both Scoot guys
—Could SA or OKC get weird?
Not covered: Could Rory back-door this???
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Earlier this week @TheAthletic
@DannyLeroux and I discussed Clippers cash considerations as it related to Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul
I said then that Westbrook would prefer to return to LAC, despite seeking more than minimum.
Earlier this week @TheAthletic
@DannyLeroux and I discussed Clippers cash considerations as it related to Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul
I said then that Westbrook would prefer to return to LAC, despite seeking more than minimum.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Rapid fire Q&A with @BobbyMarks42 on Beal/Ayton/CP3 transaction logistics + what’s next begins at ~1:08:50
Rapid fire Q&A with @BobbyMarks42 on Beal/Ayton/CP3 transaction logistics + what’s next begins at ~1:08:50
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Chris Paul trade rumors: Clippers want reunion with veteran, who is likely to be rerouted in Bradley Beal deal
Chris Paul trade rumors: Clippers want reunion with veteran, who is likely to be rerouted in Bradley Beal deal
More on this storyline
The Clippers are interested in a reunion with Chris Paul, sources within the team not authorized to speak publicly on the matter have said. He has pre-existing and strong trust with Clippers coach Tyronn Lue from their overlapping seasons with the Clippers when Lue was Doc Rivers’ assistant. -via Los Angeles Times / June 19, 2023
The Lakers for sure would have interest in acquiring Chris Paul, but only for the veteran minimum. If he were to take that from the Lakers, it would be a good deal for the Lakers and allow them to retain Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura possibly without hurting their salary cap too much. -via Los Angeles Times / June 19, 2023
You said recently in another interview that you wanted to remain in Phoenix. What are your feelings toward the organization at the moment? Chris Paul: Like I said, Mat and Isiah, they want to go in a different direction. But my time there has been amazing. You know what I mean? It’s been great. And so, get back to work. -via New York Times / June 19, 2023