Dallas the only confirmed bidder for Kyrie Irving?

League sources say that these developments — especially the latter — have reinforced the notion that the Mavericks appear to be the only confirmed bidder for Irving’s services as the opening bell for 2023 NBA Free Agency at 6 PM ET on June 30 draws near.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
2 years ago today…the Durant ‘toe on the line’ game. One of the best I’ve seen in person. Went as a fan. Maybe one of the more consequential results in recent NBA history. Sent KD, Irving, Harden, Nash’s careers into chaos. pic.twitter.com/U3JB9aZ27h – 1:37 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
What the Bradley Beal trade tells us about Kyrie Irving’s free agency, Chris Paul’s future and more … all covered in tonight’s column: tinyurl.com/mrywc6ek – 11:17 PM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
And now back to NBA madness as @TheSteinLine weighs in on how today’s events impacts the Kyrie situation
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
Love you Dad! Always and Forever
Happy Fathers Day!
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat pursuit of Bradley Beal ends with Beal being traded to Phoenix. Heat now hoping Lillard asks for trade; he’s who they most covet. And for those asking me about Brook Lopez, Kyrie etc…: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:07 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Phoenix Suns are set to have three players earning $50M in 2024-25 in Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA free agency: James Harden, Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving headline list of 60 possible free agents
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kyrie Irving to South Beach?
Hear @IraHeatBeat tell @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine why the fit may not be there
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Phoenix trading for Beal feels like an attempt to approximate what the Nets had with Kyrie, Harden+KD.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I wonder if the Mavericks still would have traded for Kyrie Irving if they’d known Bradley Beal was going to be available for an apparently minimal price four months later.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
We ranked the best NBA Draft prospects since LeBron:
1. Victor Wembanyama
3. Zion Williamson
8. Kevin Durant
10. Kyrie Irving
14. Ja Morant
18. Karl-Anthony Towns
Find the full list here: cbssports.com/nba/news/ranki… – 3:32 PM
The Lakers are considered very unlikely to acquire a player like Kyrie Irving or Bradley Beal. “There’s no big game hunting out there for this Lakers’ organization,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “In this league right now, with a new collective bargaining agreement, you can’t really have three max superstars and expect to have any depth on your roster. It’s going to look a lot the same.” -via RealGM / June 17, 2023
Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: Kyrie Irving is rocking 99 Products sneaker line today at his basketball camp. While Irving has not signed a deal with a sneaker brand yet, sources tell @BallySports that the point guard has been exercising his sneaker free agency this summer. 📸 – @LeagueAlerts. Kyrie Irving Update: He is still a sneaker free agent. The website selling these shoes is not a legitimate website: https://anktshop.com/basketball/anta-kyrie-irving.html Somebody’s in trouble! 👀👀👀 -via Twitter / June 17, 2023
The Mavericks are considering options to move down from No. 10 into the middle of the first round, sources said, to pick up a veteran rotation piece to help support Luka Doncic and free agent-to-be Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks and Hawks, for example, discussed the idea of swapping Davis Bertans and the No. 15 pick for John Collins and the No. 10 pick, sources said, although those talks do not appear to have progressed at this time. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 15, 2023