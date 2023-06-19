Domantas Sabonis unlikely to play at the World Cup

The Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis seems unlikely to play in the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup after the Lithuania national team head coach Kazys Maksvytis provided an update. “We all hope that Domantas will play,” Maksvytis said in the Zalgiris on Air podcast. “However, we all know the valid reasons [that could prevent him from playing]. If I had to say on his chances today, I’d say those chances are less than 50 percent.” “Nevertheless, as long as there’s hope, we will continue believing that he will be able to join us,” Maksvytis added.
Source: BasketNews
