Draymond Green declines player option for 2023-24, will enter free agency

June 19, 2023

Shams Charania: Golden State Warriors four-time NBA champion Draymond Green is declining his $27.5 million player option for 2023-24 season and will enter unrestricted free agency, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Golden State Warriors four-time NBA champion Draymond Green is declining his $27.5 million player option for 2023-24 season and will enter unrestricted free agency, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:05 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors are reportedly expecting Draymond Green to decline his player option and opt out of the final year of his contract. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/17/rep…4:00 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has learned about himself from his kids. The four-time NBA champion talks the importance of being a present father, the challenges of fatherhood as an NBA player and more. @andscape #FathersDay bit.ly/3XjHWDq11:01 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
DRAYMOND FUTURE: reports are out there including @957thegame that @MarcJSpears said on NBA Today that the Warriors expect Draymond Green to opt out of his contract, but are “doing everything in their power” to bring him back. #dubnation  does Dray sign new deal or walk??? – 6:26 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Wow wow wow, reports are out there including @957thegame that @MarcJSpears said on NBA Today that the Warriors expect Draymond Green to opt out of his contract, but are still trying to bring him back. Thoughts #dubnation ??? – 6:15 PM

