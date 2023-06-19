Draymond Green declines player option for 2023-24, will enter free agency

Shams Charania: Golden State Warriors four-time NBA champion Draymond Green is declining his $27.5 million player option for 2023-24 season and will enter unrestricted free agency, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Golden State Warriors four-time NBA champion Draymond Green is declining his $27.5 million player option for 2023-24 season and will enter unrestricted free agency, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:05 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors are reportedly expecting Draymond Green to decline his player option and opt out of the final year of his contract. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/17/rep… – 4:00 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has learned about himself from his kids. The four-time NBA champion talks the importance of being a present father, the challenges of fatherhood as an NBA player and more. @andscape #FathersDay bit.ly/3XjHWDq – 11:01 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
DRAYMOND FUTURE: reports are out there including @957thegame that @MarcJSpears said on NBA Today that the Warriors expect Draymond Green to opt out of his contract, but are “doing everything in their power” to bring him back. #dubnation does Dray sign new deal or walk??? – 6:26 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Wow wow wow, reports are out there including @957thegame that @MarcJSpears said on NBA Today that the Warriors expect Draymond Green to opt out of his contract, but are still trying to bring him back. Thoughts #dubnation ??? – 6:15 PM
Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green had more free time than he’s accustomed to during the NBA playoffs as his Golden State Warriors were eliminated in the second round. There is a silver lining, however: lots of family time with his children. “I don’t really got no hobbies, man,” Green told Andscape. “I spend a lot of time with my family and my kids. That s— teaches you a lot about yourself dealing with them kids. You know what I learned dealing with my kids? Dealing with them you learn, ‘Oh, s—, I do that. Like, I need to do this differently because they get that, too.’ And so, spending a lot of time with my kids has taught me so much about myself.” -via Andscape / June 17, 2023
How much time do you get to spend with your children during the season? Draymond Green: As much time as a I can. I do a lot of school drop-offs. You want to get that 30 minutes across the Bay Bridge. That’s meaningful time. So, I try to do as many of those rides as I can. When you get home, lock in with them. Spend that time with them. Because No. 1, they need it. -via Andscape / June 17, 2023
What is your relationship with your father? Draymond Green: I grew up with a father. I’m not someone who didn’t grow up with a father. I had some events that happened in my life that kind of shook that up for me. Say, age 12 or 13. But I would not disrespect guys who did not grow up with a father or man in their life. After 12, I lived in the house with my mom. Just her. But I grew up with a father, my grandfather, uncles. I grew up with some great men in my life. -via Andscape / June 17, 2023