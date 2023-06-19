Monty Williams did not want Jae Crowder and DeAndre Ayton around?

Gambadoro: The Jae Crowder situation was all on Monty. He told people he was too difficult to handle and coach. Monty didn’t want Jae. It wasn’t the Suns organization. He didn’t want Jae around. As far as Deandre Ayton, Monty didn’t want him either. He wanted them to trade him to Indiana for Myles Turner. He didn’t like coaching Ayton. When Ayton signed his maximum contract when the Suns matched his offer sheet, Monty wasn’t even there and didn’t show up when Ayton signed it at the arena or call him to say congratulations.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jae Crowder responds to rumors that Monty Williams thought he was, “too difficult to handle and coach,” per @Gambo987 😳 pic.twitter.com/pZ9l4dSDh9 – 9:34 PM
Washington asked for Deandre Ayton, but Phoenix declined to include him in the Bradley Beal trade, per @Gambo987. pic.twitter.com/6cSwfG6r5q – 6:02 PM
Shams Charania: I believe that Phoenix has received a lot of calls for Deandre Ayton since the trade
sportando.basketball/en/shams-chara… – 3:23 PM
Great read from @MitchAlbom on how Monty Williams’ faith carried him through tragedy, and to Detroit freep.com/story/sports/c… – 2:54 PM
The more I think about it, as the Suns roster stands right now, considering the inevitable season-long usage rate on their superstars, pretty sure someone’s gonna either get worn down or hurt by the playoffs. They absolutely need to trade Ayton for some pieces – 2:41 PM
Joined @dpshow to talk Beal trade, the risk for Phoenix, Ayton’s future, why the Wizards could hold onto Chris Paul (for now), more youtube.com/watch?v=xrC9FP… – 1:37 PM
Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton, Cam Payne, Bradley Beal probably won’t be the starting lineup because, ideally, Payne is a 6th man, but all you need here is a pass-first PG and and an enforcer PF. Guys will look to get paid first, but title-chasers will be available. – 9:38 AM
PHX knows Deandre Ayton trades are on the backburner but after Bradley Beal deal, @Suns “are confident” in a trade.
Exec: “Not everybody is going to get just what they want in the next 2 weeks. He is going to look very good (then).”
More @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/phoenix… – 8:57 PM
Rapid fire Q&A with @BobbyMarks42 on Beal/Ayton/CP3 transaction logistics + what’s next begins at ~1:08:50
📺youtube.com/watch?v=6wH5Sb… pic.twitter.com/72xKHq2lCn – 7:25 PM
I’m curious to see what happens with Deandre Ayton. Do the Suns trade him for depth? Or do they keep him and hope he can be their defensive anchor?
@wojespn has described Ayton’s market as “lean” and said PHX has to prepare for the “very likely possibility” that Ayton is back. – 5:59 PM
I’m not making any immediate pronouncements on Phoenix yet (we don’t even know the whole roster yet, and I’d guess an Ayton trade is coming), but my instinct right now is to pick Denver in a seven-game series over them. – 5:21 PM
The projected apron is $179.5 million.
Kevin Durant: $47,649,433
Bradley Beal: $46,741,590
Devin Booker: $36,016,200
Deandre Ayton: $32,459,438
Total: $162,866,661
If those four guys are on the Suns, they’re basically guaranteed to go above the second apron. – 5:18 PM
Wonder if Suns seek depth and re-engage with Pacers on Ayton after Beal trade? Indy gave him an offer sheet last July, so still a few more weeks before he could be dealt there. – 5:02 PM
Once this trade is finalized, the Suns will have five players under contract for next season (Beal, Booker, Payne, Durant, Ayton) with a combined salary of $169.4 million, well above salary cap and luxury tax projections of $134 million and $162 million. – 4:57 PM
The Phoenix Suns are set to be a second apron team if they keep Deandre Ayton.
In this scenario they wouldn’t have the MLE or BAE and half their roster would be minimum players.
Torrey Craig and Jock Landale are their only free agents they can sign for more than the minimum. – 4:49 PM
I remain surprised the Wizards opted for the Suns’ offer over Miami’s, but that no-trade clause for Beal must’ve loomed large there. Now it’s a question of how the Suns round out the rest of their roster, and it feels like a Deandre Ayton trade is their best avenue to do so – 4:46 PM
The Suns now have approx. $162,866,661 wrapped up in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Deandre Ayton.
The ‘23-24 salary cap is projected at $134 million. – 4:46 PM
My questions:
– Who is Suns point guard? Beal? Booker? Ish Smith?
– Ayton gonna get even fewer touches than he usually does… how does that affect what Vogel needs from him as a rim protector? And/or do you just trade him because it’s a lost cost
– who plays 60+ games? – 4:46 PM
New Suns owner Mat Ishbia continuing to make moves.
Will be fun to see Bradley Beal in a new situation, but that contract is A LOT. Also, why isn’t it being referred to as a Big 4? Ayton is on a max deal.
Going to be very interesting for Frank Vogel coaching that roster. – 4:36 PM
Not opposed to thinking about life without Rob, but his drawbacks & upside at 12M AAV than Ayton’s net value at 33M AAV. I almost like Rob better in a vacuum w/o $ consideration. – 5:01 PM
Phoenix can offer trade package of Deandre Ayton and Landry Shamet to Washington for Bradley Beal, but it’s believed a Chris Paul, Shamet deal is what it would take if Beal chose to force his way to Suns via his no-trade clause, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 4:28 PM
Phoenix can offer a trade package of Deandre Ayton and Landry Shamet to Washington for Bradley Beal, but it’s believed a Chris Paul, Shamet deal is what it would take if Beal chose to force his way to the Suns via his no-trade clause, league sources tell @NBAonTNT,… – 3:37 PM
It’s theoretically feasible that the Suns and Wizards execute a three-team deal where the return for Ayton compensates for Beal. I’d assume Chris would be salary relief for Washington in this concept. Ayton has a reasonably high market value, as I understand it – 3:08 PM
Wondering if construction of a potential Phoenix-Washington trade is something like Beal-Gafford-Morris for Paul and Ayton – 2:14 PM
I still want to see DeAndre Ayton get one year with Frank Vogel. See if Vogel can energize Ayton the way he did Roy Hibbert in Indy. Suns shouldn’t be quick to move off him. – 2:06 PM
Bradley Beal is still really good, full stop. He’s also owed $208 million over the next 4 years and hasn’t always been available. Suns’ trade assets are limited to Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul and first-round pick swaps….I’m sorry, but I just don’t see it – 1:54 PM
More on this storyline
Jae Crowder: DEAR MOMMA, I MUST SAY THANK YOU FOR EVERY LIFE LESSON. THANK YOU FOR THE LOVE & GUIDANCE YOU PROVIDED NOT ONLY ME BUT OUR FAMILY.! I THINK OF YOU DAILY AND I HOPE IM STILL MAKING YOU PROUD.! YOUR YOUNG KING MISSING YOU & LOVE YOU SO MUCH! HAPPY MOTHERS DAY.! 🌹 🕊️ 💜 -via Twitter @CJC9BOSS / May 14, 2023
Crowder played 18 seconds Wednesday night in the Bucks’ Game 5 overtime loss to the Heat that sent them home. He did not play in Game 4 and averaged 13.6 minutes through the first three games. “I’ve never been in a situation like that,” he told the Journal Sentinel. “Eleven years. Check my résumé. I’ve been playing. I’ve always been playing. “I’m very confused as to why I was brought here. I don’t know my purpose here and why I was brought here.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / April 28, 2023
The Phoenix Suns have received trade interest in Deandre Ayton since they acquired Bradley Beal. “We’ll see if he’s going to be there. I do think one thing that has happened since this trade is Phoenix has been getting a lot of calls on Deandre Ayton in the last 12 to 18 hours,” Shams Charania said on the Pat McAfee Show. “Teams seeing if now Deandre Ayton is a little bit more attainable. We’ll see if he’s back on the team next year.” -via RealGM / June 19, 2023
The Pat McAfee Show: “Since the Bradley Beal trade the Suns have gotten a lot of calls on Deandre Ayton” @Shams Charania #PMSLive -via Twitter / June 19, 2023
