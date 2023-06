Mutual interest in Jock Landale, Suns reunion?

Regarding the upcoming 2023-24 season, the Suns are right at the $162 million luxury tax with just Durant, Beal, Booker, and Ayton. Their only means to increase their payroll beyond minimum salaries is with a $5 million trade exception they own and re-signing Torrey Craig, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo, and Darius Bazley. If they do not reduce payroll, it could exceed $190 million, with a luxury tax penalty in the $90 million range . -via HoopsHype / June 19, 2023