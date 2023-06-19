Mutual interest in Jock Landale, Suns reunion?

Scotto: I’m told there’s mutual interest from the Suns and Jock Landale in returning to Phoenix. Londale improved his free agency stock during the playoffs and is expected to have several suitors entering free agency.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Phoenix Suns are set to be a second apron team if they keep Deandre Ayton.
In this scenario they wouldn’t have the MLE or BAE and half their roster would be minimum players.
Torrey Craig and Jock Landale are their only free agents they can sign for more than the minimum. – 4:49 PM
Regarding the upcoming 2023-24 season, the Suns are right at the $162 million luxury tax with just Durant, Beal, Booker, and Ayton. Their only means to increase their payroll beyond minimum salaries is with a $5 million trade exception they own and re-signing Torrey Craig, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo, and Darius Bazley. If they do not reduce payroll, it could exceed $190 million, with a luxury tax penalty in the $90 million range. -via HoopsHype / June 19, 2023
Bobby Marks: Phoenix will have the veteran minimum and early bird rights to Jock Landale, Torrey Craig to fill out the roster. They are a projected second apron team for at least the next three seasons. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / June 18, 2023
Evan Sidery: Jock Landale, an upcoming restricted free agent, said he would like to stay with the Suns for the remainder of his career. pic.twitter.com/V4DDAvhoOf -via Twitter @esidery / May 12, 2023