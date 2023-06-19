New Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr: We really want Draymond Green back

Dalton Johnson: “We really want Draymond back.” Mike Dunleavy Jr. won’t get into specifics but is making it clear he wants Draymond Green to remain with the Warriors
Source: Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson
Source: Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
With the NBA Draft on Thursday and free agency shortly after, I ask Mike Dunleavy Jr., who Joe Lacob called the top basketball decision maker in the organization, what skills he prioritizes when evaluating talent: pic.twitter.com/kppEOn5QSR – 3:16 PM
With the NBA Draft on Thursday and free agency shortly after, I ask Mike Dunleavy Jr., who Joe Lacob called the top basketball decision maker in the organization, what skills he prioritizes when evaluating talent: pic.twitter.com/kppEOn5QSR – 3:16 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Dunleavy’s vision for next season:
-Get Draymond back, would be “huge”
-More shooting, which he described as more versatility
-More connectivity, as in ball-handling, passing, veteran experience – 2:38 PM
Dunleavy’s vision for next season:
-Get Draymond back, would be “huge”
-More shooting, which he described as more versatility
-More connectivity, as in ball-handling, passing, veteran experience – 2:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Mike Dunleavy on the roster conversations: “Steph can be as involved as he wants to be.” Dunleavy said he’s been in contact with Curry and the other veterans recently. pic.twitter.com/LARHXZo5Hn – 2:37 PM
Mike Dunleavy on the roster conversations: “Steph can be as involved as he wants to be.” Dunleavy said he’s been in contact with Curry and the other veterans recently. pic.twitter.com/LARHXZo5Hn – 2:37 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Both CEO Joe Lacob and new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. have expressed – several times – a desire to have Draymond Green returning to the Warriors – 2:36 PM
Both CEO Joe Lacob and new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. have expressed – several times – a desire to have Draymond Green returning to the Warriors – 2:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Mike Dunleavy on Jordan Poole: “With his contract extension, we’re planning on having him here for four more years at least.” pic.twitter.com/WhB4oJpqjC – 2:29 PM
Mike Dunleavy on Jordan Poole: “With his contract extension, we’re planning on having him here for four more years at least.” pic.twitter.com/WhB4oJpqjC – 2:29 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Mike Dunleavy says he plans to have Jordan Poole around for “four more years, at least.” – 2:28 PM
Mike Dunleavy says he plans to have Jordan Poole around for “four more years, at least.” – 2:28 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Dunleavy on Poole: “We love having those guys here (JP and JK), Jordan, especially with this contract extension. We’d like to have him here for four more years at least.” – 2:28 PM
Dunleavy on Poole: “We love having those guys here (JP and JK), Jordan, especially with this contract extension. We’d like to have him here for four more years at least.” – 2:28 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Lacob said Dunleavy was the one. “Did I interview other people? No, not really. Didn’t go outside if that’s what your question because I think we believe in continuity. we believe we have a really well-oiled machine.” – 2:20 PM
Lacob said Dunleavy was the one. “Did I interview other people? No, not really. Didn’t go outside if that’s what your question because I think we believe in continuity. we believe we have a really well-oiled machine.” – 2:20 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors CEO Joe Lacob says he did no other interviews before promoting Mike Dunleavy Jr. to the position of GM – 2:19 PM
Warriors CEO Joe Lacob says he did no other interviews before promoting Mike Dunleavy Jr. to the position of GM – 2:19 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Joe Lacob asked about the power structure in front office, makes sure to note that Mike Dunleavy is the “top basketball decision maker” for the Warriors now. Here is full Lacob answer. Ends with him noting that he was watching First Take this morning. pic.twitter.com/47W5GsFtU5 – 2:18 PM
Joe Lacob asked about the power structure in front office, makes sure to note that Mike Dunleavy is the “top basketball decision maker” for the Warriors now. Here is full Lacob answer. Ends with him noting that he was watching First Take this morning. pic.twitter.com/47W5GsFtU5 – 2:18 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Dunleavy can’t comment on the report about Draymond Green going to opt out.
“We really want Draymond back,” Dunleavy said. Green is important for this to play at a high level. “We feel like we have to have him. So that’s very important.” – 2:16 PM
Dunleavy can’t comment on the report about Draymond Green going to opt out.
“We really want Draymond back,” Dunleavy said. Green is important for this to play at a high level. “We feel like we have to have him. So that’s very important.” – 2:16 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Dunleavy says he believes the Warriors’ roster “is in a good place … We don’t have too many decisions to make but we have a lot to consider.”
He adds that they have “one key player we’d love to bring back.” – 2:15 PM
Dunleavy says he believes the Warriors’ roster “is in a good place … We don’t have too many decisions to make but we have a lot to consider.”
He adds that they have “one key player we’d love to bring back.” – 2:15 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“We really want Draymond back,” new Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy, Jr., said. MDJ says he “feels confident we can navigate it” and says Warriors ownership has the finances to get it done. – 2:14 PM
“We really want Draymond back,” new Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy, Jr., said. MDJ says he “feels confident we can navigate it” and says Warriors ownership has the finances to get it done. – 2:14 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Dunleavy on Draymond: “We really want Draymond back…that’s very important.” – 2:14 PM
Dunleavy on Draymond: “We really want Draymond back…that’s very important.” – 2:14 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“We really want Draymond back.”
Mike Dunleavy Jr. won’t get into specifics but is making it clear he wants Draymond Green to remain with the Warriors – 2:13 PM
“We really want Draymond back.”
Mike Dunleavy Jr. won’t get into specifics but is making it clear he wants Draymond Green to remain with the Warriors – 2:13 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“We got one key player we’d like to bring back,” new Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy, Jr., said presumably talking about Draymond Green. – 2:10 PM
“We got one key player we’d like to bring back,” new Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy, Jr., said presumably talking about Draymond Green. – 2:10 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Mike Dunleavy Jr. said he believes the roster “is in good place.
“We don’t have too many decisions to make but we have a lot to consider.” – 2:09 PM
Mike Dunleavy Jr. said he believes the roster “is in good place.
“We don’t have too many decisions to make but we have a lot to consider.” – 2:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Mike Dunleavy Jr.: “We have one key player that we’d love to bring back.” – 2:09 PM
Mike Dunleavy Jr.: “We have one key player that we’d love to bring back.” – 2:09 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Joe Lacob closed his Mike Dunleavy Jr. introduction saying there will be no other title changes. Dunleavy elevated to general manager. Kirk Lacob remaining with current title. pic.twitter.com/RIGF5aNtIx – 2:07 PM
Joe Lacob closed his Mike Dunleavy Jr. introduction saying there will be no other title changes. Dunleavy elevated to general manager. Kirk Lacob remaining with current title. pic.twitter.com/RIGF5aNtIx – 2:07 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Mike Dunleavy Jr. says he will continue to lean on Bob Myers – 2:07 PM
Mike Dunleavy Jr. says he will continue to lean on Bob Myers – 2:07 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Joe Lacob at Mike Dunleavy Jr.’s GM introduction: “We’ve been very fortunate that he was already in our organization, and I had a good sense that if anything ever did happen with Bob, we had someone in waiting and in training for this job.” – 2:05 PM
Joe Lacob at Mike Dunleavy Jr.’s GM introduction: “We’ve been very fortunate that he was already in our organization, and I had a good sense that if anything ever did happen with Bob, we had someone in waiting and in training for this job.” – 2:05 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Draymond Green to become an unrestricted free agent
sportando.basketball/en/draymond-gr… – 2:05 PM
Draymond Green to become an unrestricted free agent
sportando.basketball/en/draymond-gr… – 2:05 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Joe Lacob says Mike Dunleavy Jr. fits “culturally” with the Warriors and is very “collaborative.” – 2:05 PM
Joe Lacob says Mike Dunleavy Jr. fits “culturally” with the Warriors and is very “collaborative.” – 2:05 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Draymond Green is declining his $27.5M player option for the next season and will enter unrestricted free agency 👀 pic.twitter.com/1ivMd5yBj2 – 1:24 PM
Draymond Green is declining his $27.5M player option for the next season and will enter unrestricted free agency 👀 pic.twitter.com/1ivMd5yBj2 – 1:24 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Does Draymond declining his player option signal the end of an era for the Warriors? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/gCfF7eAtMi – 12:54 PM
Does Draymond declining his player option signal the end of an era for the Warriors? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/gCfF7eAtMi – 12:54 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Draymond should play for the _______ next season 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zS0Tixnoii – 12:52 PM
Draymond should play for the _______ next season 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zS0Tixnoii – 12:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
One thing on Draymond Green: A sign-and-trade would hard-cap the Suns at $169M, which means they could not go over that line. They’re already at $131M between Booker, Beal and KD alone. So between Dray needing to take a discount AND still work out the S&T math…good luck w/ that – 12:44 PM
One thing on Draymond Green: A sign-and-trade would hard-cap the Suns at $169M, which means they could not go over that line. They’re already at $131M between Booker, Beal and KD alone. So between Dray needing to take a discount AND still work out the S&T math…good luck w/ that – 12:44 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Draymond Green’s Warriors future uncertain as veteran star declines option, enters free agency
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym… – 12:41 PM
Draymond Green’s Warriors future uncertain as veteran star declines option, enters free agency
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym… – 12:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Draymond as a Warrior:
— 9/7/7
— 4x NBA Champ
— 1x DPOY
— 4x All-Star
— 2x All-NBA
Where next? pic.twitter.com/cPvqmqLmeo – 12:40 PM
Draymond as a Warrior:
— 9/7/7
— 4x NBA Champ
— 1x DPOY
— 4x All-Star
— 2x All-NBA
Where next? pic.twitter.com/cPvqmqLmeo – 12:40 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors: Draymond Green to decline player option, per reports mercurynews.com/2023/06/19/war… – 12:29 PM
Warriors: Draymond Green to decline player option, per reports mercurynews.com/2023/06/19/war… – 12:29 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Four-time #NBA champion, Draymond Green of Golden State Warriors, is expected to enter unrestricted free agency
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 12:29 PM
Four-time #NBA champion, Draymond Green of Golden State Warriors, is expected to enter unrestricted free agency
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 12:29 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
If I’m the Blazers, I do what I can to go get Draymond in a S&T. – 12:25 PM
If I’m the Blazers, I do what I can to go get Draymond in a S&T. – 12:25 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Draymond Green has been a great player, but for some reason it feels like if he leaves the Warriors he’s going to disappoint the hell out of some team/fanbase … which I guess means I’m predicting he’ll be a Mav (not really — but, yeah) – 12:25 PM
Draymond Green has been a great player, but for some reason it feels like if he leaves the Warriors he’s going to disappoint the hell out of some team/fanbase … which I guess means I’m predicting he’ll be a Mav (not really — but, yeah) – 12:25 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Draymond Green will decline his $27.5M player option and become an unrestricted free agent, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/dqzZP4KEwx – 12:17 PM
Draymond Green will decline his $27.5M player option and become an unrestricted free agent, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/dqzZP4KEwx – 12:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Klutch’s Rich Paul to ESPN on Golden State’s Draymond Green declining player option: “We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options,” Paul said. It was expected Green would opt-out and now he can talk with Warriors, explore sign-and-trades and free agency. – 12:09 PM
Klutch’s Rich Paul to ESPN on Golden State’s Draymond Green declining player option: “We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options,” Paul said. It was expected Green would opt-out and now he can talk with Warriors, explore sign-and-trades and free agency. – 12:09 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Golden State Warriors four-time NBA champion Draymond Green is declining his $27.5 million player option for 2023-24 season and will enter unrestricted free agency, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:05 PM
Golden State Warriors four-time NBA champion Draymond Green is declining his $27.5 million player option for 2023-24 season and will enter unrestricted free agency, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:05 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors are reportedly expecting Draymond Green to decline his player option and opt out of the final year of his contract. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/17/rep… – 4:00 AM
The Warriors are reportedly expecting Draymond Green to decline his player option and opt out of the final year of his contract. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/17/rep… – 4:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Twitter after Mike Dunleavy Jr. was elevated to general manager of the Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Twitter after Mike Dunleavy Jr. was elevated to general manager of the Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Klutch’s Rich Paul to ESPN on Golden State’s Draymond Green declining player option: “We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options,” Paul said. It was expected Green would opt-out and now he can talk with Warriors, explore sign-and-trades and free agency. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 19, 2023
Jason Dumas: I’ve been told Draymond is seeking a contract that lines up with Steph’s in terms of length. Look for a three year extension. -via Twitter @JDumasReports / June 19, 2023
Shams Charania: Golden State Warriors four-time NBA champion Draymond Green is declining his $27.5 million player option for 2023-24 season and will enter unrestricted free agency, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 19, 2023