Pacers interested in Harrison Barnes

League sources say that the Pacers have interest in Kings free agent-to-be Harrison Barnes.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Grizzlies are dangling future first-round picks for a wing upgrade.
More on Fred VanVleet, Khris Middleton, Nikola Vucevic, Harrison Barnes, Donte DiVincenzo, Grant Williams, and trade talks for OG Anunoby and Jonathan Kuminga on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 12:19 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on free agents Fred VanVleet, Khris Middleton, Nikola Vucevic, Harrison Barnes, Donte DiVincenzo, Grant Williams, and trade talks surrounding OG Anunoby and Jonathan Kuminga on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:59 AM
More on this storyline
The latest team to have interest in Grant Williams looking ahead to free agency is the Dallas Mavericks, league sources told HoopsHype. It’s worth noting Williams and Mavericks star Luka Doncic are both represented by WME Sports. Another forward the Mavericks are interested in heading toward free agency is Harrison Barnes, league sources told HoopsHype. Barnes previously averaged 18.7 points and 5.2 rebounds in three seasons with Dallas. -via HoopsHype / June 18, 2023
If VanVleet and Siakam are both back with the Raptors flanking Barnes, then that scenario could make Anunoby one of the most coveted players on the trade market. Sacramento has been increasingly mentioned by league figures as an Anunoby suitor, while the Kings consider the future of free-agent forward Harrison Barnes. Toronto, though, is expected to hold significant asking prices for both Anunoby and Siakam, as has been the Raptors’ practice. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 16, 2023
I will have a much bigger piece on potential free agents and sign-and-trade possibilities over the next few weeks. But these are some early names to put on the radar: Boston’s Grant Williams, Miami’s Max Strus, Golden State guard Donte DiVincenzo (has a player option), polarizing Charlotte swingman Kelly Oubre Jr., New York’s Josh Hart (has a player option), Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes (will cost around $20 million annually), Los Angeles sharpshooter Malik Beasley (the Lakers need to prioritize Austin Reaves), New Orleans wing Josh Richardson, Cameron Johnson (a pipedream target and restricted free agent that would probably require a large payday and the Cavs shaking up the roster), Gary Trent Jr., Yuta Watanabe, Joe Ingles, Jalen McDaniels and Torrey Craig. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / May 19, 2023