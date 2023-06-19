Raptors reluctant to trade OG Anunoby

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Grizzlies are dangling future first-round picks for a wing upgrade.
More on Fred VanVleet, Khris Middleton, Nikola Vucevic, Harrison Barnes, Donte DiVincenzo, Grant Williams, and trade talks for OG Anunoby and Jonathan Kuminga on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 12:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Six forwards Sacramento Kings could pick in NBA draft; OG Anunoby trade might change plans sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:34 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on free agents Fred VanVleet, Khris Middleton, Nikola Vucevic, Harrison Barnes, Donte DiVincenzo, Grant Williams, and trade talks surrounding OG Anunoby and Jonathan Kuminga on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:59 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Bradley Beal would choose to be traded to Sac?
🏀Kings “aggressively” pursuing OG Anunoby.
🏀Why is Davion Mitchell in every Kings trade package?
💻youtu.be/ZXR4w2YHV2U
🎙️bit.ly/LOKPODS pic.twitter.com/vO0PazKZrq – 10:00 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
OG Anunoby will be viewed as a coveted trade target this offseason for many teams because of his tantalizing two-way profile:
– Second-Team All-Defense in 2023
– 94th percentile BLK%
– 95th percentile STL%
– 46.6% on corner 3s
– 46.0 DFG% (7th among wings)
– Averaged 21.5 PPG in… pic.twitter.com/1aVSlSeN0o – 6:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The latest at The Kings Beat: Why Bradley Beal, OG Anunoby rumors have meaning for Sacramento Kings
kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/bradley-beal… pic.twitter.com/jQk4UEXyNd – 5:56 PM
Speaking of Anunoby, there is a growing sense among executives who have called the Raptors (albeit with some caution) that Pascal Siakam may be easier to deal with than Anunoby currently. One savvy executive did mention that he felt that was a means to judge market value if and when the Raptors do decide to trade Anunoby. However, it’s fair to say front offices are pretty worn out on the attempts by Toronto to get “blood from a stone” as one executive put it at the deadline in any deal. Multiple sources have described the Raptors as frustrating to deal with. So why keep calling? “There are only 29 teams to work with.” -via Action Network / June 18, 2023
To make a deal with Houston or Portland — the Blazers and Raptors have discussed both Siakam and Anunoby in the past, sources said — there’s some relevant context at play. With Siakam, any team acquiring the All-NBA talent would have to consider Siakam becoming eligible for a lucrative extension this summer, entering the final year of a $37.8 million contract. Anunoby has been a target of Portland’s for some time, although the Raptors have told rival teams they declined the Blazers’ efforts to swap the No. 7 pick in last June’s draft for Anunoby. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 16, 2023
The Indiana product remains a buzzy trade name entering this offseason after the Raptors elicited various offers for Anunoby in February. According to multiple sources, the Raptors forward is very much welcome to remaining in Toronto if he’s able to obtain a larger role in the offense moving forward. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 16, 2023