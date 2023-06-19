Research: Even with a max contract, Nikola Jokic is the most underpaid player in the NBA

The second-place finisher in MVP voting this year after winning the award back-to-back campaigns also won Finals MVP for the first time as Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets on a dominant run to the 2023 championship, a stretch in which Denver lost just once and its final 11 postseason outings. Jokic remains the best contract in basketball despite already earning a max salary, as Real Value believes he was underpaid by $37.0 million for his services in 2022-23. It’s not hard to see why, either, as Jokic’s ultra-efficient style of play is always going to be highly thought of by analytics. It has already led Denver to a lot of team success, with more surely on the way in the future.
Source: Frank Urbina @ HoopsHype
Players with 30+ triple-doubles before turning 25 years old:
Players with 30+ triple-doubles before turning 25 years old:
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
“Nikola Jokic is the best player in the world. He changed the game a lot”.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kevin Garnett thinks Nikola Jokic is the most humble NBA star he has ever seen 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nBhRkW9XZA – 2:06 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The MVP holiday begins: Nikola Jokic arrives at Sombor to watch a horse race 🐎👋
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
A billboard in Sombor, the hometown of Nikola Jokic, welcomes back its hero 🇷🇸⭐️
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Discovering Nikola Jokic in Sombor: Nobody even in Serbia knew that an #MVP was there
Michael Singer @msinger
Asked KCP his favorite Joker story, and Kenny 2X was too savvy to say much. But we all saw those videos of Joker from Vegas.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Bruce Brown blames Nikola Jokic for causing a hangover in Las Vegas 😂 pic.twitter.com/qavIQxU6Ba – 2:46 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
“I fucking want to stay on parade.” – Nikola Jokic
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic having the time of his life in Las Vegas 🕺😁
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Casual Friday. Let’s talk about Jokic. Going to be a fun one.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Wrote about Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo, Domantis Sabonis and how playmaking centers are changing the NBA, for @RealGM basketball.realgm.com/analysis/27193… – 5:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Nuggets’ Jokic got NBA Finals hardware, but Heat’s Adebayo’s also thrived at center stage sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/16/nug… – 5:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
New That’s OD! Can Nuggets run it back, is Joker best player in the league , the gap for the Lakers/Clippers with the Nuggets, Bradley Beal and Zion moves and KAT changing game with @mcten youtu.be/i0lOJyXG8BA – 3:57 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
My official Summer of 2023 NBA Trade Value list on @ringer. All hail the Joker!!! We finalized the list last night on the BS Pod and @HousefromDC even swung a couple rankings by berating me for my stupidity.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bruce Brown on IG Live, hungover in Vegas: “I’m down bad, and I blame Nikola Jokic.”
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
My official Summer of 2003 NBA Trade Value list on @ringer. All hail the Joker!!! We finalized the list last night on the BS Pod and @HousefromDC even swung a couple rankings by berating me for my stupidity.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bruce Brown on IG Live, hungover in Vegas: “I’m down bad, and I blame Nikola Jokic.”
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New #HoopCollective with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon features special guest @LeaderOfHorde on a big week in Serbia, watching Nikola Jokic grow into a star and what’s next for the Hawks, plus talking Bradley Beal, Zion Williamson and Damian Lillard: open.spotify.com/episode/26VIHV… – 1:40 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Any issue with Jokic saying basketball isn’t the most important thing to him? What does the Pat Bev/KAT podcast say about the future of The New Media? & more! Guests: @WillTheThrillB5
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Magic, Bird (to a point), MJ, Isiah, etc, helped build the league from a low point, understanding their responsibility to leave the game in a better place. Jokic doesn’t HAVE to do anything. It would be cool if he did
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nuggets’ Jokic got NBA Finals hardware, but Heat’s Adebayo’s also thrived at center stage sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/16/nug… – 12:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nuggets’ Jokic got NBA Finals hardware, but Heat’s Adebayo’s also thrived at center stage. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/16/nug… Spoelstra, “What I loved about this run, this year, is I think the national media and the average fan were able to really understand how this guy impacts winning.” – 9:04 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: what does Nikola Jokic owe the game, if anything? Does he owe the game more than his on-floor performance? Should he begin to somewhat embrace the spotlight that comes with being a face of the league? sports.yahoo.com/nikola-jokic-v… – 8:50 AM
More on this storyline
“Joker looks like the most humblest motherf**ker I’ve ever seen… He’s a one of one. I’ve never seen the championship picture being taken with your best player in third row of the picture.” Kevin Garnett on Nikola Jokic (via @shobasketball ) -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 18, 2023
In an unrelated incident Thursday, a fire truck collided with Denver police Sgt. Justin Dodge near the end of the parade route that ended at the downtown Denver Civic Center, where a rally took place. The truck was transporting multiple Nuggets players including Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray along the route. DPD announced Thursday afternoon that Dodge was in serious and stable condition with a serious lower leg injury. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 17, 2023
NBA on ESPN: After this season, Nikola Jokic is one of two players in NBA history to average 20 PTS, 10 REB and 5 AST for a career. The other player is Larry Bird 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lbjYtyTF5l -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / June 17, 2023