Research: Even with a max contract, Nikola Jokic is the most underpaid player in the NBA

The second-place finisher in MVP voting this year after winning the award back-to-back campaigns also won Finals MVP for the first time as Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets on a dominant run to the 2023 championship, a stretch in which Denver lost just once and its final 11 postseason outings. Jokic remains the best contract in basketball despite already earning a max salary, as Real Value believes he was underpaid by $37.0 million for his services in 2022-23. It’s not hard to see why, either, as Jokic’s ultra-efficient style of play is always going to be highly thought of by analytics. It has already led Denver to a lot of team success, with more surely on the way in the future.
Source: Frank Urbina @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 30+ triple-doubles before turning 25 years old:
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Ben Simmons
Oscar Robertson
Magic Johnson pic.twitter.com/BUEvZiZhGp9:06 AM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
“Nikola Jokic is the best player in the world. He changed the game a lot”.
Ognjen Stojakovic experienced Jokic’s rise in Denver firsthand and he talked about his mindset, Nuggets championship run and much more.
Exclusive on @SportalgrG. #bRINGItIn
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202…3:25 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kevin Garnett thinks Nikola Jokic is the most humble NBA star he has ever seen 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nBhRkW9XZA2:06 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The MVP holiday begins: Nikola Jokic arrives at Sombor to watch a horse race 🐎👋
pic.twitter.com/9fq0hxjumq11:05 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
A billboard in Sombor, the hometown of Nikola Jokic, welcomes back its hero 🇷🇸⭐️
📸 @SerbsInSports pic.twitter.com/W7wHvda1ad4:02 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Discovering Nikola Jokic in Sombor: Nobody even in Serbia knew that an #MVP was there
Igor Kovacevic from Vojvodina and Jokic’s first coach Ljuba Anicic talk about the first steps of an #NBA #Champion
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15…9:57 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Asked KCP his favorite Joker story, and Kenny 2X was too savvy to say much. But we all saw those videos of Joker from Vegas.
“I don’t think I can say the one I’m thinking about,” Caldwell-Pope said. “… Jokic is one player that knows how to have fun.”
denverpost.com/2023/06/15/nik…9:46 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Bruce Brown blames Nikola Jokic for causing a hangover in Las Vegas 😂 pic.twitter.com/qavIQxU6Ba2:46 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
“I fucking want to stay on parade.” – Nikola Jokic
pic.twitter.com/XfAMgQiZiE1:40 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic having the time of his life in Las Vegas 🕺😁
pic.twitter.com/aitKeQNHgF1:24 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Casual Friday. Let’s talk about Jokic. Going to be a fun one.
youtube.com/live/cnHE28BRZ…6:05 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Wrote about Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo, Domantis Sabonis and how playmaking centers are changing the NBA, for ⁦@RealGM⁩ basketball.realgm.com/analysis/27193…5:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Nuggets’ Jokic got NBA Finals hardware, but Heat’s Adebayo’s also thrived at center stage sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/16/nug…5:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
New That’s OD! Can Nuggets run it back, is Joker best player in the league , the gap for the Lakers/Clippers with the Nuggets, Bradley Beal and Zion moves and KAT changing game with @mcten youtu.be/i0lOJyXG8BA3:57 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
My official Summer of 2023 NBA Trade Value list on @ringer. All hail the Joker!!! We finalized the list last night on the BS Pod and @HousefromDC even swung a couple rankings by berating me for my stupidity.
nbarankings.theringer.com/trade-value3:09 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bruce Brown on IG Live, hungover in Vegas: “I’m down bad, and I blame Nikola Jokic.”
“I don’t know how I let him get me this drunk.”
“I don’t know what he had me drinking last night, but I blame it on 15.” – 3:05 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New #HoopCollective with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon features special guest @LeaderOfHorde on a big week in Serbia, watching Nikola Jokic grow into a star and what’s next for the Hawks, plus talking Bradley Beal, Zion Williamson and Damian Lillard: open.spotify.com/episode/26VIHV…1:40 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Any issue with Jokic saying basketball isn’t the most important thing to him? What does the Pat Bev/KAT podcast say about the future of The New Media? & more! Guests: @WillTheThrillB5
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…1:39 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Magic, Bird (to a point), MJ, Isiah, etc, helped build the league from a low point, understanding their responsibility to leave the game in a better place. Jokic doesn’t HAVE to do anything. It would be cool if he did
sports.yahoo.com/nikola-jokic-v…1:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nuggets’ Jokic got NBA Finals hardware, but Heat’s Adebayo’s also thrived at center stage sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/16/nug…12:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nuggets’ Jokic got NBA Finals hardware, but Heat’s Adebayo’s also thrived at center stage. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/16/nug… Spoelstra, “What I loved about this run, this year, is I think the national media and the average fan were able to really understand how this guy impacts winning.” – 9:04 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for ⁦@YahooSports⁩: what does Nikola Jokic owe the game, if anything? Does he owe the game more than his on-floor performance? Should he begin to somewhat embrace the spotlight that comes with being a face of the league? sports.yahoo.com/nikola-jokic-v…8:50 AM

