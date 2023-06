Research: Even with a max contract, Nikola Jokic is the most underpaid player in the NBA

The second-place finisher in MVP voting this year after winning the award back-to-back campaigns also won Finals MVP for the first time as Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets on a dominant run to the 2023 championship, a stretch in which Denver lost just once and its final 11 postseason outings. Jokic remains the best contract in basketball despite already earning a max salary, as Real Value believes he was underpaid by $37.0 million for his services in 2022-23. It’s not hard to see why, either, as Jokic’s ultra-efficient style of play is always going to be highly thought of by analytics. It has already led Denver to a lot of team success, with more surely on the way in the future.Source: Frank Urbina @ HoopsHype