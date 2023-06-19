Rui Hachimura, Yuta Watanabe headline Japan's preliminary list for World Cup

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Similar to the Rui Hachimura trade, did the Wizards pull the Bradley Beal trigger too early?
Obviously the decision was made to move on but could have maybe gotten a first round pick sometime before the trade deadline? – 5:28 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
With Chris Paul presumably waived by the Wizards soon, all eyes look towards the Los Angeles Lakers as his likely destination.
The Lakers could sign CP3 on a veteran’s minimum contract, maintaining flexibility to retain key restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. – 4:45 PM
Woj did not directly address the Kyrie Irving rumors, but he made it abundantly clear that he just doesn’t see a world wherein the Lakers can afford another big-money contract, given their current salary cap restrictions: “There’s no big game hunting out there for this Laker organization,” Woj said. “In this league right now, with a new collective bargaining agreement, you can’t really pay three max superstars and expect to have any depth on your roster. It’s going to look a lot the same, but think about a team next year that goes the entire season with Hachimura, with Reaves as your starter. They’ve got a chance to be very, very competitive in the West.” -via Clutch Points / June 18, 2023
When asked about that upcoming free agent process on ESPN’s “Hoop Streams” before Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, Hachimura made it clear he was appreciative of his time in purple and gold but was noncommittal about a return (emphasis mine): “The reason why I requested the trade is that I wanted to be somewhere I could be happy and play basketball, that liked me as a basketball player, that believed in me, and the Lakers were one of the teams that was really interested in me. My agent and the team did a good job, and I went to the Lakers and it was a crazy season for me… Back at that time, we didn’t even know we were going to make the playoffs. So we made the playoffs and the playoff run was pretty good, we lost to Denver but it was pretty good for us. I don’t know my future but I just want to be somewhere I can be happy. The Lakers have been good and we’re going to see.” -via Silverscreenandroll.com / June 9, 2023
Jovan Buha: Similarly to Reaves, I’ve heard the Lakers plan on matching any contract offer sheet Hachimura signs… I’ve heard different numbers on Rui. Initially, I heard he turned down a contract extension offer from Washington that was in that $14-15 million range (annually)… He stepped up big time in the playoffs. If Austin was their third-best player most nights, I’d say Rui was their fourth-best player most nights… I think his market is anywhere in that $15-18 million range annually. In that range, the Lakers would retain him. I think where it gets a little dicey is if there’s a team that sells themselves on Rui and offers three years, $60 million or four years, $80 million. -via HoopsHype / June 1, 2023
James Edwards: If you’re looking at lower-level guys, I think Torrey Craig – who has a connection with Monty Williams – and Yuta Watanabe could help address some of their needs. -via HoopsHype / June 9, 2023
I will have a much bigger piece on potential free agents and sign-and-trade possibilities over the next few weeks. But these are some early names to put on the radar: Boston’s Grant Williams, Miami’s Max Strus, Golden State guard Donte DiVincenzo (has a player option), polarizing Charlotte swingman Kelly Oubre Jr., New York’s Josh Hart (has a player option), Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes (will cost around $20 million annually), Los Angeles sharpshooter Malik Beasley (the Lakers need to prioritize Austin Reaves), New Orleans wing Josh Richardson, Cameron Johnson (a pipedream target and restricted free agent that would probably require a large payday and the Cavs shaking up the roster), Gary Trent Jr., Yuta Watanabe, Joe Ingles, Jalen McDaniels and Torrey Craig. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / May 19, 2023
Nick Friedell: Yuta, on the celebrations going on in Japan after the game — “It’s a great day for Japan … I know people are going crazy right now. How are they going to celebrate? I’m sure a lot of Japanese [are] drinking beers, alcohol right now.” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / March 22, 2023
