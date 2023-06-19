Suns getting a lot of calls on Deandre Ayton since Bradley Beal trade

The Phoenix Suns have received trade interest in Deandre Ayton since they acquired Bradley Beal. “We’ll see if he’s going to be there. I do think one thing that has happened since this trade is Phoenix has been getting a lot of calls on Deandre Ayton in the last 12 to 18 hours,” Shams Charania said on the Pat McAfee Show. “Teams seeing if now Deandre Ayton is a little bit more attainable. We’ll see if he’s back on the team next year.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Smiling Mike Dunleavy Jr. during introductory press conference as #Warriors GM on #Suns getting Bradley Beal.
“We’re aware of all the stuff going on around us in the league as far as trades and rumors, all that stuff but we’re pretty focused on our own team.” – 3:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Beal question resolved, is Lillard next Heat answer? Pat Riley can’t say (at the moment). sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/19/wit… At a time of great question for the Miami Heat, Pat Riley and his front office limited in their abilities to answer. – 3:31 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Shams Charania: I believe that Phoenix has received a lot of calls for Deandre Ayton since the trade
sportando.basketball/en/shams-chara… – 3:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Yes, Heat president Pat Riley is having his season-ending press conference tomorrow. No, he can’t technically comment on Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard because they are currently under contract with other teams. – 3:11 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
This is from May 2020. KD and Beal finally unite pic.twitter.com/9wwDwfvMWV – 3:06 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
The more I think about it, as the Suns roster stands right now, considering the inevitable season-long usage rate on their superstars, pretty sure someone’s gonna either get worn down or hurt by the playoffs. They absolutely need to trade Ayton for some pieces – 2:41 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
F Isaiah Todd has also been sent to the Suns as part of the Beal-CP3 trade, per @wojespn.
Total details on the deal 👇 pic.twitter.com/1toxKaL4o3 – 2:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Although Pat Riley is addressing media Tuesday, keep in mind, he cannot:
– Discuss Damian Lillard, who is under contract to another team.
– Discuss Bradley Beal (see above).
Although Pat Riley is addressing media Tuesday, keep in mind, he cannot:
– Discuss Damian Lillard, who is under contract to another team.
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
On today’s show @jshector @coachthorpe and I talk Bradley Beal and the Suns, Damian Lillard trades, and the NBA draft.
🎧: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1
🎥: bit.ly/3JIVR0j – 2:00 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Does adding Bradley Beal make the Suns better than the Nuggets next season? 🤔
@VinceGoodwill isn’t so sure about it.
Good Word with Goodwill ⬇️
🍎: apple.co/3JhZWYU
✳️: spoti.fi/3PfnjGp
📺: youtu.be/S3c922cIGJc pic.twitter.com/FexFYM0pyv – 1:38 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
BRADLEY BEAL IN WIZARDS ALL-TIME RANKINGS
🥇 Three-pointers
🥈 Scoring
🥈 Free throws
🥈 Steals
🥉 Assists
🥉 Games
🥉 Minutes
A franchise legend. pic.twitter.com/VE4UesMzq8 – 1:38 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Joined @dpshow to talk Beal trade, the risk for Phoenix, Ayton’s future, why the Wizards could hold onto Chris Paul (for now), more youtube.com/watch?v=xrC9FP… – 1:37 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“[Phoenix] just becomes an offensive juggernaut if healthy”
@Scalabrine & @TheFrankIsola react to all the angles of the blockbuster Bradley Beal-Chris Paul trade between the Wizards and Suns pic.twitter.com/FdKcm07h5y – 1:30 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Not sure I’ve ever seen one team pay ~3 players $50+ million each in a single season.
Suns top earners in 2024-25:
– KD: $51.2 million
– Beal: $50.2 million
– Book $50 million – 1:24 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: In addition to Bradley Beal and Jordan Goodwin, the Wizards are including F Isaiah Todd in trade with the Suns. Todd – the 31st pick in 2021 – has mostly played with Wizards’ G-League affiliate the past two seasons. His $1.8M contract is guaranteed for 2023-2024. – 1:13 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Lunchtime readers: The Wizards made a terrible deal for Bradley Beal Sunday. And they had no choice. Both are true. It was the final, awful cost to finally set the franchise on the reset it should have started years ago. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/42HIVhP – 1:00 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Bradley Beal refused to get rid of his no-trade clause in discussions with interested teams, per @ZachLowe_NBA (podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…):
“I know at least a couple teams, if not all of them, made the ask ‘Hey, would you eliminate the no-trade clause if we got you?’ And that was… pic.twitter.com/LAwBbVHHiO – 12:48 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The crazy season has already begun so that brought a special Juneteenth ep of #TheGoodWord. I went dolo on the Bradley Beal trade and the ripples it sends around the league
YOUTUBE: youtu.be/S3c922cIGJc
APPLE: apple.co/3JhZWYU
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/3PfnjGp – 12:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
One thing on Draymond Green: A sign-and-trade would hard-cap the Suns at $169M, which means they could not go over that line. They’re already at $131M between Booker, Beal and KD alone. So between Dray needing to take a discount AND still work out the S&T math…good luck w/ that – 12:44 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Prior to the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade, the Warriors were reportedly one of the teams discussing potential deals with the Suns for Chris Paul. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/19/rep… – 12:25 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: Breaking down all angles of the Bradley Beal trade w/ @BobbyMarks42, then @LeBatardShow on the Heat, and the joy and agony of sports fandom:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3PiyCNU
Apple: apple.co/43LGlbX – 12:22 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free episode: Bradley Beal Traded to Phoenix; Taylor Hendricks and Gradey Dick Scouting Reports w/ @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
Want our complete offseason coverage? Subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/v2dpuZiuYv – 11:40 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: The Washington Wizards gave away Bradley Beal for peanuts. It was the right call. @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/06… – 11:39 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
NEW @LockedOnHeat
🔥No Beal. What do they Heat do now?
🔥Is Damian Lillard an option?
🔥Who is to blame
🔥Other potential targets
YouTube: youtu.be/SZnNTYFT0mM
Podcast: link.chtbl.com/LOHeat pic.twitter.com/HUhQ2Sesdq – 11:35 AM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Russell Westbrook actually makes sense in Phoenix (latest rumor). Put him in a situation where he’s surrounded by shooters, a team that needs rebounds and penetration…and Russ will play through minor injuries, which KD and Beal won’t. – 11:31 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Maybe the Suns didn’t need Bradley Beal. But Beal is by far the best player the Suns could have acquired this offseason.
On what’s next for Phoenix and the Wizards, Dame-to-Miami, and more happening around the NBA on @ringer:
theringer.com/nba/2023/6/19/… – 11:30 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Could it be as simple as prudence and practicality for Heat regarding Beal, Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/19/ask… – 11:28 AM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Bradley Beal has been compared to Ray Allen since high school, and now he gets to play like Celtics Ray Allen. Could be an amazing fit. – 11:22 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Why I’m higher than consensus on the Beal trade to the Suns and what the rest of their roster will look like:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/br… – 11:08 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
5 things to know after incoming Bradley Beal trade lands Suns’ third star – bit.ly/44145Jj via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/cAa8SKKkJT – 11:03 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Is Bradley Beal the Suns’ final piece to contend for an NBA title? My dispatch for @Sportsnaut on why there’s still more work to do. bit.ly/3pbaAKg pic.twitter.com/G32OdtfOhb – 10:40 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker are set to make a combined $151.4 million by themselves for the 2024-25 season. So put that in your second apron and smoke it. – 10:38 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Even with their limited assets and just a late second-round pick, the Suns can still be aggressive with Thursday’s NBA Draft to better serve their roster in what needs to be a key team-building principle after the Bradley Beal trade: arizonasports.com/story/3526056/… – 10:31 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Story on @hoopshype: I look at the road ahead for the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards following the Bradley Beal trade.
hoopshype.com/lists/bradley-… – 10:13 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @TheAthleticNBA – In both directions, the Bradley Beal trade between Wizards and Suns is the defining trade of the Bold Owner Going Overboard era.
theathletic.com/4621136/2023/0… – 10:10 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Another small win for Phoenix as the Suns are likely keeping the No. 52 overall pick in this year’s draft out of the Bradley Beal trade, per @WindhorstESPN (podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bri…).
Windhorst also mentioned Phoenix hopes to re-sign Torrey Craig, Josh Okogie, Bismack Biyombo,… – 10:07 AM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Wiz needed to turn the page, but I thought Beal had very good chemistry with Porzingis from the start of last season. There were some really nice results when those two were put in (various) actions together.
Linked to a bunch in Week 2 PR (#20): nba.com/news/power-ran… – 9:52 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New #HoopCollective with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon on all sides of the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade: what it means for the Suns and Wizards, what’s next for Chris Paul, how it could impact Damian Lillard and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/6hwyQu… – 9:47 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
ESPN’s Windy noted the philosophical difference in Suns opting for Beal trade and Miami passing. 2nd apron -with big tax and very restrictive rules- “concerned” Heat. Suns new owner thought if “they were going to pierce the second apron, it was better to explode right through it” – 9:43 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free episode: Bradley Beal Traded to Phoenix; Taylor Hendricks and Gradey Dick Scouting Reports w/ @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
Want our complete offseason coverage? Subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale:
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton, Cam Payne, Bradley Beal probably won’t be the starting lineup because, ideally, Payne is a 6th man, but all you need here is a pass-first PG and and an enforcer PF. Guys will look to get paid first, but title-chasers will be available. – 9:38 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
new words
How the Bradley Beal blockbuster impacts the Knicks … and ranking the top shooting guards set to enter free agency this offseason:
tommybeer.substack.com/p/the-beal-dea… – 9:33 AM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
A look at what the Suns were thinking when they decided to trade for Bradley Beal, making the choice not just to break new rules but to smash them: espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 9:33 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
As the Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal era ended Sunday, the team started a new direction — a direction that started without the aid of a jump-start.
My piece in @TheAthletic:
theathletic.com/4621223/2023/0… – 9:29 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
All signs point to lots of NBA fireworks this week. Yesterday reminded that desired places like Phoenix, Lakers, Miami get players like Bradley Beal for a comparative song because stars largely control landing spots. Dallas? Next few weeks will show whether narrative has changed. – 9:25 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Suns acquire Heat target Bradley Beal from Washington. Heat now hoping Lillard asks for trade: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:17 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“[The Suns] are trying to win a championship now. … They have, certainly, three of the great offensive weapons in the NBA right now together.”
—@wojespn on the Bradley Beal trade pic.twitter.com/pha9aY4Bwl – 8:22 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Could it be as simple as prudence and practicality for Heat regarding Beal, Lillard? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/19/ask… Plus: Will there actually to be a Lillard derby?; All they do is win. – 8:09 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Let’s talk about Big-3s, on the occasion of Bradley Beal’s move to Phoenix.
Ahead of a crazy NBA off-season, here are the most important trios in the league. The 2023-24 season looks so promising in every angle.
Story on @SportalgrG. #NBA #NBATwitter
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
☀️Bradley Beal to the Suns! ☀️
🏀Full Trade Reaction
🏀Ja Morant Suspended 25 Games
🏀Latest News & Notes
It’s The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine now!
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 Watch on the NBA App app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/S3tLe0MqTq – 7:02 AM
☀️Bradley Beal to the Suns! ☀️
🏀Full Trade Reaction
🏀Ja Morant Suspended 25 Games
🏀Latest News & Notes
It’s The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine now!
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 Watch on the NBA App app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/S3tLe0MqTq – 7:02 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The Wizards had to accept a terrible trade offer from the Suns Sunday for Bradley Beal. It was the final price Washington had to pay to hit the reset button – finally – and restart the franchise toward relevance. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/42HIVhP – 7:00 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Winners and losers from Bradley Beal trade to Phoenix Suns
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/19/win… – 6:13 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Bradley Beal is going to Phoenix joining Kevin Durant and Devin Booker at Suns. A new Big-3 will be create and the things are getting clear: It will be a championship or bust season for the Suns.
Story on @SportalgrG. #WeAreTheValley #NBA
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 4:15 AM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
The new NBA CBA is designed to discourage and eventually prevent what the Suns are doing with Beal. But those restrictions don’t start til July and more seriously until after the end of the 2023-24 season. It will be fascinating to see how teams adapt – 1:41 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talked a bunch about Bradley Beal with the Phoenix Suns on the podcast today with @TheBoxAndOne_. Think a lot of people are overthinking how awesome…
A. Point Devin Booker is.
and
B. The trickle-down effect of Beal not being the No. 1 option anymore
youtube.com/live/okAtmVotW… pic.twitter.com/6BR4FB0ajB – 1:32 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Best team in basketball.” @KendrickPerkins on #Suns after Bradley Beal deal.
youtu.be/AjTM0osD7-M – 12:07 AM
“Best team in basketball.” @KendrickPerkins on #Suns after Bradley Beal deal.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Seen a lot of interesting takes on the Suns’ move for Bradley Beal today. A lot of the overthinking seems to be overlooking the more glaring question pic.twitter.com/a7P05MgGnr – 12:04 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll!
On the Bradley Beal trade and why other West teams are going to load up.
Then, Bruce Brown’s free agency and other Nuggets mailbag questions from YOU.
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=hcvXmd… pic.twitter.com/SgifHKjIM3 – 11:47 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Even though Bradley Beal waived his no-trade clause to allow the trade to the Phoenix Suns, the no-trade clause remains in his contract.
Unless he agreed to remove it as part of the trade, Beal will continue to have veto power over any trade for the duration of his contract. – 11:32 PM
Even though Bradley Beal waived his no-trade clause to allow the trade to the Phoenix Suns, the no-trade clause remains in his contract.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Now on @TheAthleticNBA: As the Wizards’ Bradley Beal era ends, a rebuild begins without a jump-start
theathletic.com/4621223/2023/0… – 11:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
What the Bradley Beal trade tells us about Kyrie Irving’s free agency, Chris Paul’s future and more … all covered in tonight’s column: tinyurl.com/mrywc6ek – 11:17 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The Wizards made a terrible deal for Bradley Beal Sunday. And they had no choice. Both are true. It was the final, awful cost to finally set the franchise on the reset it should have started years ago. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/42HIVhP – 11:02 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
The NBA star trade market definitely needs a reset after the Rudy Gobert deal but I think Bradley Beal’s contract is a bit too much of an outlier to do so. Why the Suns were able to get him for what they gave up – 9:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
10 minutes ⏰
Will Bruce Brown stay with the Nuggets in free agency?
Plus, the Bradley Beal trade.
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Thoughts on Beal to the Suns and what the rest of their roster building process is going to look like:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/br… – 9:48 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal leaves the Wizards only 160 points short of the franchise career scoring record, held by Elvin Hayes (15551 pts). Hayes has held the record for 42 years. – 9:19 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo
—Should PHX have gone all-in on Beal?
—What happens to CP3 now?
—Best Zion Trades possible plus other fake trades we like
—Why we are both Scoot guys
—Could SA or OKC get weird?
Not covered: Could Rory back-door this???
open.spotify.com/episode/1x5iYh… – 9:18 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Suns have assembled a scoring trio that all excel off-ball in catch-and-shoot three situations:
Kevin Durant = 44.4%
Devin Booker = 44.4%
Bradley Beal = 40.0%
Two of those stars will now always be in those easier spots, opening up the floor for all of them to also attack… pic.twitter.com/sUIQGQcOsb – 9:07 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
PHX knows Deandre Ayton trades are on the backburner but after Bradley Beal deal, @Suns “are confident” in a trade.
Exec: “Not everybody is going to get just what they want in the next 2 weeks. He is going to look very good (then).”
More @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/phoenix… – 8:57 PM
PHX knows Deandre Ayton trades are on the backburner but after Bradley Beal deal, @Suns “are confident” in a trade.
Exec: “Not everybody is going to get just what they want in the next 2 weeks. He is going to look very good (then).”
More @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/phoenix… – 8:57 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! @TheBoxAndOne_ and I are about to go live and podcast!
-Bradley Beal to Suns! Do we believe in Phoenix? How is that all Washington got?
-2023 NBA Draft: Who are your guys?
-Who are our biggest draft disagreements?
-Also, Q+A at the end
youtube.com/live/okAtmVotW… pic.twitter.com/nqjvweuMAr – 8:39 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Interesting that #Suns’ team dynamic will closely match what #Celtics’ would’ve been if they traded for Beal. Would’ve taken more draft capital given that salary like Brogdon going to DC would’ve been long-term. Tatum, Brown, Beal become 150M AAV quickly. No MLE, fewer picks… – 8:29 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Bradley Beal has been traded to the Phoenix Suns!
🏀 @Jumpshot8 reacts to the breaking news #Suns pic.twitter.com/ydQefVXPZm – 8:18 PM
Bradley Beal has been traded to the Phoenix Suns!
🏀 @Jumpshot8 reacts to the breaking news #Suns pic.twitter.com/ydQefVXPZm – 8:18 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bradley Beal trade: Winners and losers of blockbuster deal between Phoenix and Washington
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/bradl… – 8:18 PM
Bradley Beal trade: Winners and losers of blockbuster deal between Phoenix and Washington
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Acquiring Bradley Beal gives the Suns all-time offensive firepower and doubles down on their gamble from four months ago.
An introduction to Beal’s game, where he excels and what has to happen next: arizonasports.com/story/3526240/… – 8:16 PM
Acquiring Bradley Beal gives the Suns all-time offensive firepower and doubles down on their gamble from four months ago.
An introduction to Beal’s game, where he excels and what has to happen next: arizonasports.com/story/3526240/… – 8:16 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Some new microblogging on the Beal trade:
nbarankings.theringer.com/the-offer-shee… – 8:11 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
When looking into Bradley Beal, the Miami Heat wanted to “think bigger,” per @IraHeatBeat. pic.twitter.com/embMOmEUVF – 8:08 PM
When looking into Bradley Beal, the Miami Heat wanted to “think bigger,” per @IraHeatBeat. pic.twitter.com/embMOmEUVF – 8:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Bradley Beal’s fit with the Suns, their challenges to roster-building moving forward, and everything else you need to know about this trade: bit.ly/44145Jj pic.twitter.com/6MWSznyzMj – 8:02 PM
On Bradley Beal’s fit with the Suns, their challenges to roster-building moving forward, and everything else you need to know about this trade: bit.ly/44145Jj pic.twitter.com/6MWSznyzMj – 8:02 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
when you’re still on the fence about the bradley beal trade for the suns but you also know this (probably) means more booker-runs-point reps pic.twitter.com/Afy1SGIdjO – 7:57 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Rapid fire Q&A with @BobbyMarks42 on Beal/Ayton/CP3 transaction logistics + what’s next begins at ~1:08:50
📺youtube.com/watch?v=6wH5Sb… pic.twitter.com/72xKHq2lCn – 7:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Pickaxe and Roll is back tonight to preview the Nuggets off-season and share thoughts on the Bradley Beal trade!
8pm. ⏰ – 7:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Chris Paul trade rumors: Clippers want reunion with veteran, who is likely to be rerouted in Bradley Beal deal
cbssports.com/nba/news/chris… – 7:19 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
In @BobbyMarks42’s breakdown of the Bradley Beal trade, he said that the Suns are likely sending 6 second-rounders to the Wizards. He also expects multiple pick swaps “likely in 2024 & 2026.”
Marks: “They have no more control over their picks. That’s it.” youtu.be/4s4Wtn410Ho – 7:18 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Heat focused on Damian Lillard, believe he could ask out after Bradley Beal traded to Suns, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/heat-… – 7:15 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Grades for the Bradley Beal trade, including a breakdown of the second apron implications for the Suns in filling out their roster this offseason. espn.com/nba/insider/in… (ESPN+) – 7:09 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Trade analysis: Bradley Beal reportedly going to Phoenix bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/06/18/ana… – 7:03 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Which team do you think would have been better:
The 2023-24 Suns, with Bradley Beal and whatever you expect the rest of their offseason to look like?
The 2023-24 Heat in a world in which they had traded Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson and two first-round picks for Bradley Beal? – 7:02 PM
Which team do you think would have been better:
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
This is more than just a blockbuster deal for Bradley Beal.
Phoenix Suns full championship-or-else mode under Mat Ishbia with limited roster flexibility under new CBA.
4 max deals. Draft, free agency incoming.
All eyes on James Jones, Frank Vogel. #Suns tinyurl.com/yr8t9axa pic.twitter.com/tMTVj01dch – 6:59 PM
This is more than just a blockbuster deal for Bradley Beal.
Phoenix Suns full championship-or-else mode under Mat Ishbia with limited roster flexibility under new CBA.
4 max deals. Draft, free agency incoming.
All eyes on James Jones, Frank Vogel. #Suns tinyurl.com/yr8t9axa pic.twitter.com/tMTVj01dch – 6:59 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bradley Beal trade grades: Suns go all-in (again); Wizards start rebuild in brutal fashion
cbssports.com/nba/news/bradl… – 6:53 PM
Bradley Beal trade grades: Suns go all-in (again); Wizards start rebuild in brutal fashion
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
KD had high praise for Bradley Beal back in December 2022 🤝
Now, they’re joining forces in Phoenix 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tAuLi1FvHJ – 6:52 PM
KD had high praise for Bradley Beal back in December 2022 🤝
Now, they’re joining forces in Phoenix 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tAuLi1FvHJ – 6:52 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Bradley Beal headed to the Phoenix Suns as Knicks miss out on another star nj.com/sports/2023/06… – 6:50 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Bradley Beal in Phoenix just makes me love the idea of Fred VanVleet as a Laker more, though it doesn’t seem like they can make the money work.
A point guard that could ease LeBron’s ball-handling burden without hampering Reaves that’s also a defender? Perfect fit. – 6:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns have agreed to a Bradley Beal trade. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about his on-court fit, the cap ramifications, where the Suns go from here and more: bit.ly/44145Jj pic.twitter.com/sN2dqmWVJO – 6:49 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
New Suns owner Mat Ishbia is out here playing real-life NBA 2K. 😂
Since buying the team, Phoenix has acquired Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Two blockbuster deals within his first four months owning the team! – 6:43 PM
New Suns owner Mat Ishbia is out here playing real-life NBA 2K. 😂
Since buying the team, Phoenix has acquired Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Two blockbuster deals within his first four months owning the team! – 6:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns have agreed to a Bradley Beal trade. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about his on-court fit, the cap ramifications, where the Suns go from here and more: bit.ly/3CqkSsM pic.twitter.com/YM622GriQT – 6:39 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Say what you want about the fit in Phoenix, but Bradley Beal as a third option is going to be a ton of fun to watch. 😂 This offense is going to be ridiculous. – 6:34 PM
Say what you want about the fit in Phoenix, but Bradley Beal as a third option is going to be a ton of fun to watch. 😂 This offense is going to be ridiculous. – 6:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
In hindsight, the Wizards shouldn’t have given Beal a no-trade clause.
Also: in foresight and normal sight. – 6:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Quietly important bit of Bradley Beal fallout: what happens to Kristaps Porzingis now? I can’t imagine the Wiz want to keep him long-term. He’s coming off of a very good year.
If he opts in, he definitely has some value on a one-year deal. Very few centers with his skill set. – 6:28 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
A deep dive into the financial ramifications (second apron) of a Bradley Beal trade to Phoenix.
youtu.be/4s4Wtn410Ho
via @YouTube – 6:26 PM
A deep dive into the financial ramifications (second apron) of a Bradley Beal trade to Phoenix.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
In acquiring Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns are doubling down on their win-now mentality
By: @sportsreiter
cbssports.com/nba/news/in-ac… – 6:24 PM
In acquiring Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns are doubling down on their win-now mentality
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Quietly important bit of Bradley Beal fallout: what happens to Kristaps Porzingis now?
I can’t imagine the Wiz want to keep him long-term. He’s coming off of a very good year. If he opts out, he definitely has some value on a one-year deal. Very few centers with his skill set. – 6:21 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma will be unrestricted free agents in two weeks. After trading Bradley Beal, do the Wizards let KP and Kuzma walk? – 6:17 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
First update on the site reflecting the Bradley Beal trade.
Wizards set to generate a $8.7M trade exception based on the current iteration of the deal, but a three team deal could allow them to make a bigger one.
capsheets.com/washington-wiz… – 6:15 PM
First update on the site reflecting the Bradley Beal trade.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Think some folks are overthinking “the Suns just got Bradley Beal for a 38-year-old PG who can’t stay healthy in the playoffs and Landry Shamet.”
Bradley Beal is really really good! – 6:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Forget about the no-trade clause for a moment.
Would you rather pay Bradley Beal max money for his age 30-33 seasons, or Damian Lillard for his age 33-36 seasons?
Dame is definitely better now. Beal already has more injury problems. But man, those backend years could sting. – 6:10 PM
Forget about the no-trade clause for a moment.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
I’m curious to see what happens with Deandre Ayton. Do the Suns trade him for depth? Or do they keep him and hope he can be their defensive anchor?
@wojespn has described Ayton’s market as “lean” and said PHX has to prepare for the “very likely possibility” that Ayton is back. – 5:59 PM
I’m curious to see what happens with Deandre Ayton. Do the Suns trade him for depth? Or do they keep him and hope he can be their defensive anchor?
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Per our Real Value metric, Bradley Beal was the sixth most overpaid player in the NBA in 2022-23.
The only players ahead of him:
Khris Middleton
Ben Simmons
Russell Westbrook
Kemba Walker
John Wall – 5:57 PM
Per our Real Value metric, Bradley Beal was the sixth most overpaid player in the NBA in 2022-23.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Black Mirror needs to do an episode about trading for Bradley Beal’s contract – 5:55 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
As of now, Bradley Beal would be the fourth-highest-paid player in the NBA for 2023-24.
hoopshype.com/player/bradley… – 5:54 PM
As of now, Bradley Beal would be the fourth-highest-paid player in the NBA for 2023-24.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
No matter what you read, I’ve been assured by someone directly involved that Beal did not veto a trade to the Heat. Miami never made an offer that Washington preferred over the Phoenix offer. Wizards asked Heat for something (not certain what) that Miami declined to give. – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Miami Heat lose out on Wizards’ Bradley Beal to Suns. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/18/mia… It could wind up as Damian Lillard or bust when it comes to Pat Riley and the Heat front office. – 5:46 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Bradley Beal is heading to the Suns but the fallout of the trade will impact the Celtics in a number of ways. What the deal means for Malcolm Brogdon trade talks with Phoenix and other Celtics offseason possibilities masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 5:44 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Phoenix Suns go for stars, to trade for Bradley Beal, send Paul, Shamet, picks to Wizards
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/18/sun… – 5:44 PM
Phoenix Suns go for stars, to trade for Bradley Beal, send Paul, Shamet, picks to Wizards
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Giving Frank Vogel Booker, Durant and Beal is the ultimate “the offense is covered, you’re getting the big bucks to figure out defense” setup. (And there will in fact be a lot of defense to figure out.) AK – 5:38 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
One thing we said on the episode we pulled, the Heat weren’t going to negotiate against themselves. They made an offer to Washington, and that was it. Ishbia, like with KD, was aggressive and got Beal. Heat still have assets to make a move. Damian Lillard is the hope. – 5:28 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
With the structure of a deal in place to send the Wizards’ Bradley Beal to Phoenix for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and multiple 2nd round picks, the possibility is open for a third team to get involved to find a home for Chris Paul, per sources. – 5:28 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Similar to the Rui Hachimura trade, did the Wizards pull the Bradley Beal trigger too early?
Obviously the decision was made to move on but could have maybe gotten a first round pick sometime before the trade deadline? – 5:28 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The aftermath of Bradley Beal’s trade: The 2023-24 Washington Wizards will be Kyle Kuzma’s team. #dcaboveall #NBATwitter – 5:27 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the Wizards had just let Bradley Beal walk a year ago, they could’ve tried to tank for Wemby and had no long-term money on the books.
Now they have to pay Chris Paul $25 million to go away and owe Landry Shamet three years of money… for some 2nd round picks and fake swaps. – 5:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Beal has recorded 40+ points in 30 career games, the 10th-most in the NBA since his rookie season.
He is 8-22 when he scores 40+ points. pic.twitter.com/iZuFyacnwt – 5:21 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m not making any immediate pronouncements on Phoenix yet (we don’t even know the whole roster yet, and I’d guess an Ayton trade is coming), but my instinct right now is to pick Denver in a seven-game series over them. – 5:21 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The projected apron is $179.5 million.
Kevin Durant: $47,649,433
Bradley Beal: $46,741,590
Devin Booker: $36,016,200
Deandre Ayton: $32,459,438
Total: $162,866,661
If those four guys are on the Suns, they’re basically guaranteed to go above the second apron. – 5:18 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Regardless of how you feel about Bradley Beal’s fit on the Suns, this move was a no-brainer. They were going to cut Chris Paul anyway, so they basically gave up Landry Shamet, 2nd-rounders and pick swaps for a 3-time All-Star. That’s a low-risk, high-reward move you have to make. – 5:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Important note: over the last 4 of his 5 seasons Bradley Beal counted 5+ assists per game. He’s a willing passer who can create a right play for his teammates. Frank Vogel can use Beal as primer facilitator of the Suns offense next season. #wearethevalley #NBA – 5:15 PM
Important note: over the last 4 of his 5 seasons Bradley Beal counted 5+ assists per game. He’s a willing passer who can create a right play for his teammates. Frank Vogel can use Beal as primer facilitator of the Suns offense next season. #wearethevalley #NBA – 5:15 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
If you’re a Wizards fan, that underwhelming return for Bradley Beal has to hurt. This is why franchises no longer give out no-trade clauses. – 5:14 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
I said when the Bradley Beal news broke this week that the package in return would mirror that of the Joe Johnson trade to Brooklyn.
A package of expiring contracts, a first and pick swap.
The Wizards came awfully close to that. – 5:12 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Phoenix Suns go all-infor the championship. They create a gifted big 3 with Durant, Booker and Beal. One of the most enjoyable trios in this league. And so promising. It will be a win or a bust season for the Suns. #wearethevalley #NBA pic.twitter.com/EPO43f2tYk – 5:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Beal’s tenure in Washington:
– 22/4/4
– 46/37/82%
– 3x All-Star
– 2021 All-NBA
– Two 30-PPG seasons
– Franchise leader in threes
Now teammates with KD and Book. pic.twitter.com/2lPAaUOi42 – 5:09 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wonder if the Heat low balled the Wizards for Bradley Beal (i.e. no Tyler Herro or 2023 18th overall pick) because they’ve set their sights on Damian Lillard – 5:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns landing Bradley Beal in blockbuster deal involving Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, sources inform @azcentral #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:07 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
I get that the Beal era needed to end in DC. And that the no-trade crippled the Wizards leverage. And that his contract wasn’t great. But that’s the closest thing to giving away a prime All-Star that I’ve seen in a while. – 5:07 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat pursuit of Bradley Beal ends with Beal being traded to Phoenix. Heat now hoping Lillard asks for trade; he’s who they most covet. And for those asking me about Brook Lopez, Kyrie etc…: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:07 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My initial instinct is that this is the end of the no-trade clause in the NBA. Beal was already the only player in the league that had one. The Warriors didn’t even give one to Steph. Now this? – 5:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Top 10 players in PPG across the last five seasons combined:
Antetokounmpo – 29.2 PPG
Embiid – 28.8 PPG
Lillard – 28.4 PPG
Harden – 28.4 PPG
Curry – 28.3 PPG
Durant – 27.8 PPG (!)
Doncic – 27.6 PPG
James – 27.4 PPG
Beal – 27.0 PPG (!)
Booker – 26.6 PPG (!) – 5:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk about Bradley Beal trade now! Join us:
youtube.com/live/dpSI2rXqy… – 5:04 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Wonder if Suns seek depth and re-engage with Pacers on Ayton after Beal trade? Indy gave him an offer sheet last July, so still a few more weeks before he could be dealt there. – 5:02 PM
Wonder if Suns seek depth and re-engage with Pacers on Ayton after Beal trade? Indy gave him an offer sheet last July, so still a few more weeks before he could be dealt there. – 5:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Wrote about what Bradley Beal would look like with the Suns, the salary cap ramifications and the challenges Phoenix will face building out the rest of its roster: bit.ly/3PdBP1n – 5:02 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bradley Beal on catch-and-shoot 3s the last 5 years: 37.1%
Bradley Beal on wide-open 3s the last 5 years: 41.1% – 5:00 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Phoenix Suns are set to have three players earning $50M in 2024-25 in Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker.
This almost happened to the Brooklyn Nets had James Harden and Kyrie Irving signed maximum extensions with them two years ago. – 5:00 PM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
Wizards were two years, a contract extension and a no-trade clause too late trading Bradley Beal. – 4:59 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Once this trade is finalized, the Suns will have five players under contract for next season (Beal, Booker, Payne, Durant, Ayton) with a combined salary of $169.4 million, well above salary cap and luxury tax projections of $134 million and $162 million. – 4:57 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Spoke to sources close to Suns, Wizards, Beal… Beal would have been happy going to Heat too… Heat made offer… But Phoenix was more aggressive in pursuing. This was personally very important for new Suns owner Matt Ishbia… Heat hopes Lillard will decide to ask for trade. – 4:56 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
In four months since becoming owner of the Suns, Mat Ishbia has acquired Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
The trio of Devin Booker, Durant and Beal combined will make over $150 million per year from 2024-2026.
Ishbia and the Suns don’t seem fazed one bit by the new CBA penalties… pic.twitter.com/xmumMkXzEv – 4:55 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Have to assume either Beal (no trade clause) didn’t want to go to Miami or Miami was holding off to see what happens with Dame. Beal’s contract is rough. That return might be rougher. – 4:55 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Phoenix Suns are set to be a second apron team if they keep Deandre Ayton.
In this scenario they wouldn’t have the MLE or BAE and half their roster would be minimum players.
Torrey Craig and Jock Landale are their only free agents they can sign for more than the minimum. – 4:49 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Here’s what the projected math would look in a Bradley Beal trade to Phoenix.
The $15.8M partial of Paul gets a nice boost (far right column). pic.twitter.com/LfC2UxYijE – 4:49 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Wizards screwed themselves giving Bradley Beal that no trade clause with the supermax. They should have dealt him instead of extending him. Predictably embarrassing it ended this way. – 4:49 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
That’s not a lot for Beal, but I think it’s just a meh fit for suns. Doubling down on jumpers. Not sure there the move – 4:48 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Agent Mark Bartelstein confirms there is a framework in place for the Wizards to trade Bradley Beal to the Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and second-round picks
The Suns will have a new Big 3 with KD, Devin Booker and Beal
First by @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/3WjMGzqTJT – 4:48 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
The gathering storm over the last few days regarding Harden going back to Philly is directly related to Beal wanting to go to Phoenix. – 4:47 PM
The gathering storm over the last few days regarding Harden going back to Philly is directly related to Beal wanting to go to Phoenix. – 4:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I remain surprised the Wizards opted for the Suns’ offer over Miami’s, but that no-trade clause for Beal must’ve loomed large there. Now it’s a question of how the Suns round out the rest of their roster, and it feels like a Deandre Ayton trade is their best avenue to do so – 4:46 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Suns now have approx. $162,866,661 wrapped up in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Deandre Ayton.
The ‘23-24 salary cap is projected at $134 million. – 4:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
My questions:
– Who is Suns point guard? Beal? Booker? Ish Smith?
– Ayton gonna get even fewer touches than he usually does… how does that affect what Vogel needs from him as a rim protector? And/or do you just trade him because it’s a lost cost
– who plays 60+ games? – 4:46 PM
My questions:
– Who is Suns point guard? Beal? Booker? Ish Smith?
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
So long to Bradley Beal, the last Wizards player from when I started covering the team – 4:44 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
A few seconds and some swaps for Beal and his 11 years of dutiful service. Doesn’t seem worth it somehow. – 4:43 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
So the Heat don’t get Bradley Beal. But now they will wait and see what happens with Damian Lillard. – 4:42 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Phoenix just added Beal despite having zero assets. What an insane turn of events.
They reap the benefits of Washington inexplicably giving Beal a no trade clause on top of a horrendous contract. – 4:41 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Beal to Phoenix while I was out?
Gotta love new NBA franchise owners and their shiny new toys – 4:41 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Washington Wizards have struck a deal to send their superstar guard Bradley Beal to Pheonix Suns 😲 pic.twitter.com/t7pxdepoqI – 4:41 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bradley Beal trade: Suns land Wizards star as Chris Paul heads to Washington in blockbuster
cbssports.com/nba/news/bradl… – 4:40 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Brad Beal will finally get to play with some talented dudes.
KD, Booker and Beal is gonna be fun to watch. – 4:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A lot of people about to learn how good Bradley Beal is. We did this three years ago with Chris Paul.
Do it twice, if you must. – 4:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
New Suns owner Mat Ishbia continuing to make moves.
Will be fun to see Bradley Beal in a new situation, but that contract is A LOT. Also, why isn’t it being referred to as a Big 4? Ayton is on a max deal.
Going to be very interesting for Frank Vogel coaching that roster. – 4:36 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
The real news story here is the South East division just got a lot easier with Bradley Beal leaving and ending up in Phoenix not Miami – 4:36 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full ESPN story on the Suns finalizing a trade to land Washington’s Bradley Beal in a blockbuster trade: tinyurl.com/37kk757a – 4:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Well, the Heat’s pursuit of Bradley Beal is over. Beal is heading to the Suns. – 4:36 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Bradley Beal acepta el traspaso a @Suns a cambio de Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, selecciones múltiples de segunda vuelta e intercambio de otras selecciones en drafts por venir.
@MiamiHEAT no pudo o quiso superar esta oferta, o sencillamente Beal decidió que prefería PHX vs MÍA. pic.twitter.com/wHCe9j05au – 4:36 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Bradley Beal acepta en traspaso a @Suns a cambio de Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, selecciones múltiples de segunda vuelta e intercambio de otras selecciones en drafts por venir.
@MiamiHEAT no pudo o quiso superar esta oferta, o sencillamente Beal decidió que prefería PHX vs MÍA. pic.twitter.com/EifSh0QNcN – 4:35 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
I said it the other day — Washington would’ve been better off not extending Beal in the first place. What a disaster. – 4:35 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
[stops in the middle of writing a newsletter on how the Spurs could help facilitate a Beal trade to Miami, tosses laptop into the sun] – 4:34 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports confirmed to ESPN that a framework is in place that’ll land Beal with Suns. “This was an extremely complicated process with so many different hurdles to get through and Ted Leonsis and Michael Winger were unbelievable partners in… – 4:33 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Bradley Beal is forming a new Suns’ Big 3 with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/Klz1wmUVLQ – 4:33 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Chris Paul will have his guarantee for 2023-24 increased from $15.8M to at least $25M to facilitate the Bradley Beal trade. – 4:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker now in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/wK9r5GCnOy – 4:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are trading three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, a handful of second-round picks, and multiple pick swaps, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:31 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a trade to send All-Star G Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Beal’s waiving his no-trade to form a new Big 3 with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Teams are still working thru framework, but Beal is headed to Suns. pic.twitter.com/0lQrSh370q – 4:30 PM
BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a trade to send All-Star G Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Beal’s waiving his no-trade to form a new Big 3 with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Teams are still working thru framework, but Beal is headed to Suns. pic.twitter.com/0lQrSh370q – 4:30 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
NEW EPISODE of @LockedOnHeat
– Bradley Beal on the way?
– Could Beal and Herro and work?
– Latest on Damian Lillard
YouTube: youtu.be/-dai5ShWss0
Podcast: link.chtbl.com/LOHeat
#HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/HCVoB3FFxK – 4:30 PM
NEW EPISODE of @LockedOnHeat
– Bradley Beal on the way?
– Could Beal and Herro and work?
– Latest on Damian Lillard
YouTube: youtu.be/-dai5ShWss0
Podcast: link.chtbl.com/LOHeat
#HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/HCVoB3FFxK – 4:30 PM
More on this storyline
The Pat McAfee Show: “Since the Bradley Beal trade the Suns have gotten a lot of calls on Deandre Ayton” @Shams Charania #PMSLive -via Twitter / June 19, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: In addition to Bradley Beal and Jordan Goodwin, the Wizards are including F Isaiah Todd in trade with the Suns. Todd – the 31st pick in 2021 – has mostly played with Wizards’ G-League affiliate the past two seasons. His $1.8M contract is guaranteed for 2023-2024. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 19, 2023
John Gambadoro: Other teams that I have spoken too are just floored that the Suns got Beal for salary dump – one said it was Insane what the Wizards just did. They can’t understand why Washington did not do what Brooklyn did with KD and just wait it out for a better deal. -via Twitter / June 19, 2023
The Celtics have no interest in an Ayton deal per a league source due to his pricy contract so any scenario that involves Brogdon going to Phoenix now is dead without a third team getting involved. Phoenix could involve moving Ayton elsewhere but don’t look for Boston to get involved unless Ayton’s going to a different team. -via Booth Newspapers / June 19, 2023
Durant, Booker, Beal and Ayton are due more than $161 million dollars this upcoming 2023-24 season with the expected salary cap at $134 million and the luxury tax threshold at $165 million. Teams that go $17.5 million over the second tax apron can’t use taxpayer mid-level exceptions, can’t sign buyout players and take back more money in trades. -via Arizona Republic / June 18, 2023