Suns getting a lot of calls on Deandre Ayton since Bradley Beal trade

The Phoenix Suns have received trade interest in Deandre Ayton since they acquired Bradley Beal. “We’ll see if he’s going to be there. I do think one thing that has happened since this trade is Phoenix has been getting a lot of calls on Deandre Ayton in the last 12 to 18 hours,” Shams Charania said on the Pat McAfee Show. “Teams seeing if now Deandre Ayton is a little bit more attainable. We’ll see if he’s back on the team next year.”Source: RealGM