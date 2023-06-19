Warriors plan to keep Jordan Poole for at least four more years

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Mike Dunleavy on Jordan Poole: “With his contract extension, we’re planning on having him here for four more years at least.” pic.twitter.com/WhB4oJpqjC – 2:29 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Mike Dunleavy says he plans to have Jordan Poole around for “four more years, at least.” – 2:28 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Dunleavy on Poole: “We love having those guys here (JP and JK), Jordan, especially with this contract extension. We’d like to have him here for four more years at least.” – 2:28 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
One year ago to the day, the Warriors were crowned champions in Boston
Jordan Poole at the podium: “It makes it easy to go out there and play with guys that you really enjoy talking to, not only as basketball players but as people.” nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 5:44 PM
One year ago to the day, the Warriors were crowned champions in Boston
NBA Central: The Warriors are receiving calls on Jordan Poole, per @MarcJSpears (Via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/WE7wbSoRgC -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / June 16, 2023
That doesn’t mean Poole is safe. That doesn’t mean anyone besides Curry is safe. The Warriors intend to explore various avenues to restructure the roster this summer, both small and large in scope. That could mean Poole is part of a trade if the return package appeals. But Poole is not actively being shopped, there is no edict to cut salary and his side has been given no current indication that his future will be elsewhere. -via The Athletic / June 12, 2023
Dalton Johnson: The players that Bob Myers specifically has mentioned and thanked: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Kevon Looney and Kevin Durant Also: Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Shaun Livingston, David West, Zaza Pachulia, Andrew Bogut and Leandro Barbosa -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / May 30, 2023