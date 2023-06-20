Blazers looking to turn third pick into a star-level player to pair with Damian Lillard

Clutch Points: “Portland is very engaged around the league in seeing if they can turn that #3 pick into a star-level player to pair with Damian Lillard, but it is going to take a tremendous package,” — @wojespn on the status of the Blazers heading into the NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/Hg7iPXr4Bl
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
What a Heat pursuit of Lillard would look like, as Blazers try to appease him. Many, many important things to know as we prepare for an important few days: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:34 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@RohanNadkarni: Unpacking the Beal deal, Lillard implications, Zion’s future, more. open.spotify.com/episode/3TrPr4… – 6:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier –With Beal question resolved, is Lillard next Heat answer? Pat Riley can’t say (at the moment). sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/19/wit… – 5:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Could it be as simple as prudence and practicality for Heat regarding Beal, Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/19/ask… – 5:29 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
As Heat braces for Lillard pursuit (while hoping he asks for trade), an in-depth look at all the draft assets that every potential suitor has; what the salary cap would allow; the pros and cons of the Heat packages that could be offered. And more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Beal question resolved, is Lillard next Heat answer? Pat Riley can’t say (at the moment). sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/19/wit… At a time of great question for the Miami Heat, Pat Riley and his front office limited in their abilities to answer. – 3:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Why there’s real pressure on Heat to soon make a trade, as the focus shifts to Damian Lillard miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Yes, Heat president Pat Riley is having his season-ending press conference tomorrow. No, he can’t technically comment on Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard because they are currently under contract with other teams. – 3:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Although Pat Riley is addressing media Tuesday, keep in mind, he cannot:
– Discuss Damian Lillard, who is under contract to another team.
– Discuss Bradley Beal (see above).
– Discuss plans for impending Heat free agents such as Strus, Vincent ahead of negotiation period. – 2:21 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
On today’s show @jshector @coachthorpe and I talk Bradley Beal and the Suns, Damian Lillard trades, and the NBA draft.
🎧: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1
🎥: bit.ly/3JIVR0j – 2:00 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: An in-depth look at what a Heat pursuit of Lillard would look like, as Blazers try to appease him and keep him from asking for trade. Many, many things to keep in mind on this: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:20 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Odds for where Damian Lillard plays next season, per @DKSportsbook:
Trail Blazers = -200
Heat = +175
Nets = +1000
76ers = +1000
If Lillard asks out of Portland, Miami is viewed by Vegas as the heavy favorite. pic.twitter.com/y2pBMMskxp – 11:57 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
NEW @LockedOnHeat
🔥No Beal. What do they Heat do now?
🔥Is Damian Lillard an option?
🔥Who is to blame
🔥Other potential targets
YouTube: youtu.be/SZnNTYFT0mM
Podcast: link.chtbl.com/LOHeat pic.twitter.com/HUhQ2Sesdq – 11:35 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Maybe the Suns didn’t need Bradley Beal. But Beal is by far the best player the Suns could have acquired this offseason.
On what’s next for Phoenix and the Wizards, Dame-to-Miami, and more happening around the NBA on @ringer:
Maybe the Suns didn’t need Bradley Beal. But Beal is by far the best player the Suns could have acquired this offseason.
On what’s next for Phoenix and the Wizards, Dame-to-Miami, and more happening around the NBA on @ringer:
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Could it be as simple as prudence and practicality for Heat regarding Beal, Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/19/ask… – 11:28 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
In attempt to appease Heat target Lillard and build contender, Blazers looking to make deal for vets with not only third pick but also no. 23 pick, per ESPN today. Obviously need great value to move third pick. – 10:58 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New #HoopCollective with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon on all sides of the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade: what it means for the Suns and Wizards, what’s next for Chris Paul, how it could impact Damian Lillard and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/6hwyQu… – 9:47 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
We are live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: The Suns go all-in, Freese says no to Cardinals HOF, US Open report, Huggins out, USMNT trophy, @MattSnyderCBS, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, Heat eye Dame, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:46 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Why there’s real pressure on Heat to soon make a trade, as the focus shifts to Damian Lillard miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:37 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Suns acquire Heat target Bradley Beal from Washington. Heat now hoping Lillard asks for trade: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:17 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Could it be as simple as prudence and practicality for Heat regarding Beal, Lillard? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/19/ask… Plus: Will there actually to be a Lillard derby?; All they do is win. – 8:09 AM
Now the question is whether Pat Riley and the Heat front office hedged their pursuit of Beal because of greater focus on potentially landing Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. Asked about the Heat’s approach with Beal, a party familiar with the talks on Sunday told the South Florida Sun Sentinel to “think bigger.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / June 18, 2023
Barry Jackson: Lillard is obviously aware Heat wants him. He also knows that he can implore/guilt-trip Blazers to trade him only to Miami instead of Nets (who have 11 first-rounders to trade). Will be fascinating next 2 weeks. If Lillard opts to stay, the orca search will continue indefinitely. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / June 18, 2023