Brian Windhorst: Damian Lillard does not want a youth movement in Portland, wants to play with veterans

Get Up: .@Brian Windhorst says Damian Lillard could ask out of Portland if they don’t trade No. 3 pick: “Dame does not want a youth movement [and] wants to play with veterans.”
Source: Twitter @GetUpESPN
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice Jake que POR ofrece juventud y selecciones atractivas por Bam Adebayo, lo que MIA rechaza de plano.
TrailBlazers es incapaz de armarle un equipo veterano a Damian Lillard. De no hacerlo, Dame envía señales que no le caería bien.
¿Las últimas horas de Lillard con Portland? pic.twitter.com/NEo9TdPlDs – 1:53 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Many notable things said by Heat president Pat Riley at his annual post-season news conference (he’s not allowed to talk about Lillard, Beal, etc.): miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:40 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
✓ Will the Suns’ new superteam work?
✓ Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller?
✓ Is it Dame Time in Miami?
@KevinOConnorNBA on everything happening around the draft and with free agency around the corner: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/19/… – 1:24 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Monday’s show was full of Beal, Dame, Zion, and draft talk!
You can listen on your preferred platform or watch @jshector @coachthorpe and I on YouTube.
🎧: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1
🎥: youtu.be/vv0eJcWrKgg – 12:30 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Portland won’t trade the No. 3 pick unless it nets one of a several premium targets to pair with Damian Lillard, league sources told @YahooSports. The Blazers are preparing a significant offer for Miami’s Bam Adebayo, and other notes from around the NBA: sports.yahoo.com/portland-is-de… – 11:01 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Your NBA Draft preview and Trade Talk pod latest w/ @ChrisBHaynes from #thisleague UNCUT is out NOW. Covering:
🏀 Bradley Beal
🏀 Chris Paul
🏀 Russell Westbrook
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 Draft chatter with special guest Rafael @Barlowe500
LISTEN HERE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 9:48 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
New Heat mailbag: Confidence or a calculated risk? A look at the Heat’s Damian Lillard gamble miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:34 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From yesterday: Why there’s real pressure on Heat to soon make a trade, as the focus shifts to Damian Lillard miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:54 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
What a Heat pursuit of Lillard would look like, as Blazers try to appease him. Many, many important things to know as we prepare for an important few days: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:34 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@RohanNadkarni: Unpacking the Beal deal, Lillard implications, Zion’s future, more. open.spotify.com/episode/3TrPr4… – 6:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier –With Beal question resolved, is Lillard next Heat answer? Pat Riley can’t say (at the moment). sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/19/wit… – 5:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Could it be as simple as prudence and practicality for Heat regarding Beal, Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/19/ask… – 5:29 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
As Heat braces for Lillard pursuit (while hoping he asks for trade), an in-depth look at all the draft assets that every potential suitor has; what the salary cap would allow; the pros and cons of the Heat packages that could be offered. And more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Beal question resolved, is Lillard next Heat answer? Pat Riley can’t say (at the moment). sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/19/wit… At a time of great question for the Miami Heat, Pat Riley and his front office limited in their abilities to answer. – 3:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Why there’s real pressure on Heat to soon make a trade, as the focus shifts to Damian Lillard miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Yes, Heat president Pat Riley is having his season-ending press conference tomorrow. No, he can’t technically comment on Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard because they are currently under contract with other teams. – 3:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Although Pat Riley is addressing media Tuesday, keep in mind, he cannot:
– Discuss Damian Lillard, who is under contract to another team.
– Discuss Bradley Beal (see above).
– Discuss plans for impending Heat free agents such as Strus, Vincent ahead of negotiation period. – 2:21 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
On today’s show @jshector @coachthorpe and I talk Bradley Beal and the Suns, Damian Lillard trades, and the NBA draft.
🎧: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1
🎥: bit.ly/3JIVR0j – 2:00 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: An in-depth look at what a Heat pursuit of Lillard would look like, as Blazers try to appease him and keep him from asking for trade. Many, many things to keep in mind on this: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:20 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: I’ll say this for Miami to take this approach. They must feel like they got some sense, some knowledge that this could be the offseason that Dame request out. Like they believe they feel like this could be the year. And the reason is Dame has made it clear that he wants to compete for a championship and he wants to continue and he wants a roster that can get him there. He wants that now, he does not want to wait, he does not want to go to a rebuild, doesn’t want to continue to play with younger guys to help them grow and get to that point he wants to win. -via Apple Podcasts / June 20, 2023
Chris Haynes: What Portland does with that number three pick on Thursday’s draft, that’s going to be so important. And we’ll see if all indications are Portland is going to keep that pick as of right now. All indications are leaning that way. And then Dame will have a decision to make at that point. -via Apple Podcasts / June 20, 2023
Portland appears unlikely to part with the No. 3 choice unless the Blazers are netting back one of a select number of premium targets to pair with Damian Lillard. According to one source with knowledge of the situation, Portland is preparing what the team believes to be a compelling package for Miami to part with All-Defensive centerpiece Bam Adebayo. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 20, 2023