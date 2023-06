Brian Windhorst: Damian Lillard does not want a youth movement in Portland, wants to play with veterans

Chris Haynes: I’ll say this for Miami to take this approach. They must feel like they got some sense, some knowledge that this could be the offseason that Dame request out. Like they believe they feel like this could be the year. And the reason is Dame has made it clear that he wants to compete for a championship and he wants to continue and he wants a roster that can get him there. He wants that now, he does not want to wait, he does not want to go to a rebuild, doesn’t want to continue to play with younger guys to help them grow and get to that point he wants to win. -via Apple Podcasts / June 20, 2023