Collin Sexton available in trade talks

Utah has been in contact with the Pistons about trading up from Nos. 9 and 16, according to league sources, with rival teams of the belief the Jazz are searching to get above Washington’s eighth pick in order to select Arkansas guard Anthony Black. Utah has also contacted Indiana about trading into the seventh selection, sources said. But the Jazz may need to trade above Orlando — or find a trade with the Magic at No. 6 — to secure a chance at Black. Utah has made guard Collin Sexton available in trade talks around the league, sources said.
Source: Yahoo! Sports

Kelly Iko: Overtime Elite’s Amen and Ausar Thompson and Arkansas’ Anthony Black visited the Rockets this week, sources tell @TheAthletic. Houston has the No. 4 pick in this month’s draft. -via Twitter @KellyIko / June 13, 2023

