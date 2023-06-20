Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson not available for trade in exchange for a first-round pick

What Wright appears unwilling to do – at least for now – is include any of the young talent on already on the Spurs’ roster in such a deal. Asked specifically if he would be amenable to using 22-year-old guard Devin Vassell or 23-year-old Keldon Johnson as a means to acquire another first-round pick, Wright’s answer was a quick and resounding “no.” The Spurs prefer to see how the roster gels with Wembanyama as the centerpiece before moving any prominent pieces, Wright said.
Source: San Antonio Express-News
