Draymond Green likely to re-sign with Warriors

Adrian Wojnarowski: “These are two sides who very much want to get a deal done. Draymond and Rich Paul, they’re not really posturing here, threatening that they’re gonna go somewhere else. There are great options out there for them. Teams with cap space like Detroit in his home state of Michigan, and then a bunch of other contenders who would need help from the Warriors in sing-and-trade scenarios. But I think there’s certainly a desire on both sides to stay together. They want each other. Draymond Green, the idea of continuing with Steph Curry and with Klay Thompson and certainly with Steve Kerr, I think it means the world to him. It’s just a matter of negotiation: is it a four-year deal, or is it a three-year deal? I don’t sense at all any real sense on either side that this could get sideways. It could happen but I think these sides are destined to reunite.”
Important context to Draymond Green reportedly declining his player option & becoming an unrestricted free agent. Mike Dunleavy Jr said today the Warriors want to keep Draymond, Woj is reporting Dray's agent says he wants to stay in the Bay too. #dubnation
Joined @notthefakeSVP to report on the latest with Draymond Green and Chris Paul
Will Draymond leave the Warriors? 🤔
Do you think Draymond Green returns to the Warriors? 🤔
Mike Dunleavy Jr. wants Draymond Green back, shares vision of Warriors' future
ESPN story on Mike Dunleavy Jr.'s introduction as the Warriors' new GM, where he laid out retaining Draymond Green and regaining "connectivity" on the floor as the top priorities this summer:
Dunleavy’s vision for next season:
-Get Draymond back, would be “huge”
-More shooting, which he described as more versatility
Both CEO Joe Lacob and new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. have expressed – several times – a desire to have Draymond Green returning to the Warriors
Dunleavy can’t comment on the report about Draymond Green going to opt out.
Dunleavy can’t comment on the report about Draymond Green going to opt out.
“We really want Draymond back,” Dunleavy said. Green is important for this to play at a high level. “We feel like we have to have him. So that’s very important.” – 2:16 PM
"We really want Draymond back," new Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy, Jr., said. MDJ says he "feels confident we can navigate it" and says Warriors ownership has the finances to get it done.
Dunleavy on Draymond: "We really want Draymond back…that's very important."
“We really want Draymond back.”
“We really want Draymond back.”
Mike Dunleavy Jr. won’t get into specifics but is making it clear he wants Draymond Green to remain with the Warriors – 2:13 PM
"We got one key player we'd like to bring back," new Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy, Jr., said presumably talking about Draymond Green.
Draymond Green to become an unrestricted free agent
Draymond Green is declining his $27.5M player option for the next season and will enter unrestricted free agency 👀
Does Draymond declining his player option signal the end of an era for the Warriors? 🤔
Draymond should play for the _______ next season 🤔
One thing on Draymond Green: A sign-and-trade would hard-cap the Suns at $169M, which means they could not go over that line. They're already at $131M between Booker, Beal and KD alone. So between Dray needing to take a discount AND still work out the S&T math…good luck w/ that
I've been told Draymond is seeking a contract that lines up with Steph's in terms of length.
Look for a three year extension.
I’ve been told Draymond is seeking a contract that lines up with Steph’s in terms of length.
Look for a three year extension. – 12:41 PM
Draymond Green's Warriors future uncertain as veteran star declines option, enters free agency
Draymond as a Warrior:
— 9/7/7
— 4x NBA Champ
— 1x DPOY
— 4x All-Star
— 2x All-NBA
Warriors: Draymond Green to decline player option, per reports
Four-time #NBA champion, Draymond Green of Golden State Warriors, is expected to enter unrestricted free agency
If I'm the Blazers, I do what I can to go get Draymond in a S&T.
Draymond Green has been a great player, but for some reason it feels like if he leaves the Warriors he's going to disappoint the hell out of some team/fanbase … which I guess means I'm predicting he'll be a Mav (not really — but, yeah)
Draymond Green can still avoid free agency and extend with the Warriors by June 30.
The Warriors still project to be well over the second tax apron even if he leaves as a free agent.
Draymond Green can still avoid free agency and extend with the Warriors by June 30.
The Warriors still project to be well over the second tax apron even if he leaves as a free agent.
This offseason is the last time second apron teams could get back players in a sign-and-trade. pic.twitter.com/AXl2fsFWek – 12:19 PM
Draymond Green will decline his $27.5M player option and become an unrestricted free agent, per @ShamsCharania.
Klutch's Rich Paul to ESPN on Golden State's Draymond Green declining player option: "We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options," Paul said. It was expected Green would opt-out and now he can talk with Warriors, explore sign-and-trades and free agency.
Golden State Warriors four-time NBA champion Draymond Green is declining his $27.5 million player option for 2023-24 season and will enter unrestricted free agency, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Bleacher Report: Bron and Draymond were seen in France together on Sunday (via josh_sass98/IG)
No doubt, Dunleavy has been on the job in the 20 days since Myers stepped down last month. And Green becoming a free agent was a predictable step. Still, the news brought to the forefront the reality that Green could leave and, per the accounts of the head coach and former GM, take the Warriors' title hopes with him. His big day, usually ceremonial in nature, illustrated the massive stakes riding on Dunleavy and offered a first glimpse of how he'll handle being in the Instant Pot that is life as the Warriors' GM. "I think I will say," Dunleavy said, "Steve (Kerr) has said it and I will reiterate it — we really want Draymond back. What he means in terms of this organization and this team, winning at the highest level, we feel like we have to have him. So that's very important."
Grand Rapids Gold: Everyone loves a good homecoming! We'll even waive the tryout fee 😀 @Money23Green
