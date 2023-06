Draymond Green likely to re-sign with Warriors

Adrian Wojnarowski: “These are two sides who very much want to get a deal done. Draymond and Rich Paul, they’re not really posturing here, threatening that they’re gonna go somewhere else. There are great options out there for them. Teams with cap space like Detroit in his home state of Michigan, and then a bunch of other contenders who would need help from the Warriors in sing-and-trade scenarios. But I think there’s certainly a desire on both sides to stay together. They want each other. Draymond Green, the idea of continuing with Steph Curry and with Klay Thompson and certainly with Steve Kerr, I think it means the world to him. It’s just a matter of negotiation: is it a four-year deal, or is it a three-year deal? I don’t sense at all any real sense on either side that this could get sideways. It could happen but I think these sides are destined to reunite.” Source: Twitter @wojespn