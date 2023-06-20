Gary Trent Jr exercises player option to return to Raptors

Chris Haynes: Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will opt into his $18.5 million player option for the 2023-24 season, CEO Rich Paul and agent Lucas Newton of Klutch Sports tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Can confirm Gary Trent Jr. opted in to last year of his deal with Toronto and is interested working on an extension, per Rich Paul, CEO Klutch Sports. (@ChrisBHaynes first). Trent Jr. could be eligible for a four-year extension worth $113.6 million. Can sign as soon as July 6. – 2:11 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I can confirm Gary Trent Jr. has opted in to his contract. @ChrisBHaynes first – 2:10 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Can confirm Gary Trent Jr. has opted in to last year of his contract with Toronto and is working toward an extension, per Rich Paul, CEO Klutch Sports. (@ChrisBHaynes first). Trent Jr. Is eligible for a four-year extension worth $113.6 million. Can sign in July. – 2:03 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
After July 1, Gary Trent Jr. could sign an extension with Toronto that start as high as $26 million for 2024-25. – 1:53 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Gary Trent Jr. is now trade-eligible after picking up his player option. He will also become extension-eligible this summer after the moratorium ends.
I thought he’d opt out, but maybe the market wasn’t going to match his current rate.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Gary Trent Jr. has chosen to opt into his $18.5M player option with the Raptors, per @ChrisBHaynes.
Gary Trent Jr. has chosen to opt into his $18.5M player option with the Raptors, per @ChrisBHaynes.
StatMuse @statmuse
Gary Trent Jr this season:
17.4 PPG
1.6 SPG
2.5 3PM
Top 10 in SPG this season, not even top 2 in SPG on his team. pic.twitter.com/lhK7rDvuCt – 1:29 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
How will you feel if the Raptors’ six best players to start next season are Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl, and Gary Trent Jr. ? – 4:52 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
If the Raptors’ top six players to start next season are: Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl, and Gary Trent Jr. How will you feel? – 4:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg. With Trent’s money on the books for next season, it becomes tougher to bring back Fred VanVleet and Jakob Poeltl at market rate while also avoiding the luxury tax. Not impossible but will require some cap gymnastics or making changes/unloading salary elsewhere. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / June 20, 2023
Chris Haynes: Gary Trent Jr. wants to remain with the Toronto Raptors and both sides will work on a longer term deal. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / June 20, 2023
There indeed remains the possibility that VanVleet will rejoin the Raptors after declining his player option to reach unrestricted free agency. Early indications are that any team hoping to land VanVleet’s services is going to have to surpass three years, $90 million. While Trent Jr. still considers what to do with his own player option, the Raptors guard is expected to command at least $20 million in average annual value, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 16, 2023