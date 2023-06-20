Grizzlies to trade Tyus Jones?

The Grizzlies are exploring trade opportunities to help Tyus Jones land a full-time starting position elsewhere, league sources told Yahoo Sports, while Memphis has prioritized upgrading the team’s wing depth. Small forward Dillon Brooks is expected to sign elsewhere in free agency, where Houston continues to be the destination most often mentioned for Brooks by league personnel.
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Tyus Jones being available is interesting. You'd think the Grizzlies need him now more than ever, but it also makes sense to capitalize on his trade value after a great season. Another factor is his upcoming free agency where he'll command more than his $14M salary for 2023-24.
Tyus Jones being available is interesting. You’d think the Grizzlies need him now more than ever, but it also makes sense to capitalize on his trade value after a great season. Another factor is his upcoming free agency where he’ll command more than his $14M salary for 2023-24. – 11:57 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Grizzlies are exploring trade opportunities to help Tyus Jones land a full-time starting position elsewhere, per @JakeLFischer.
Memphis is prioritizing upgrading its wing depth. Jones is a name to watch for the Nets, who need guard help and can offer DFS or Royce O’Neale. – 11:14 AM
The Grizzlies are exploring trade opportunities to help Tyus Jones land a full-time starting position elsewhere, per @JakeLFischer.
Memphis is prioritizing upgrading its wing depth. Jones is a name to watch for the Nets, who need guard help and can offer DFS or Royce O’Neale. – 11:14 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Herrington: Trading Tyus Jones? The cons, the pros and the point guard alternatives
Herrington: Trading Tyus Jones? The cons, the pros and the point guard alternatives dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 9:08 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Should Ja Morant appeal his suspension? Will it change how the Grizzlies approach the offseason? Should they still be looking to trade Tyus Jones? What's the ideal outcome for the NBA draft?
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 8:29 AM
Should Ja Morant appeal his suspension? Will it change how the Grizzlies approach the offseason? Should they still be looking to trade Tyus Jones? What’s the ideal outcome for the NBA draft? @DamichaelC and I debated the biggest Grizzlies storylines.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 8:29 AM
Tobias Harris for the Sixers and Tyus Jones for the [Memphis] Grizzlies are two players I am confident will be on new teams by the end of the summer. -via Action Network / June 18, 2023
Damichael Cole: Tyus Jones addressed his shooting struggles in the series against the Lakers. He said he felt like he let the team down. “I hold myself to a higher standard than that.” -via Twitter @DamichaelC / April 30, 2023
Chris Herrington: What most of what I’ve seen on here about Morant/Brooks declining media misses is that the people they disrespected most aren’t media or even fans but their teammates. Morant was replaced on the dais by Jackson. Jones and Tillman spoke in the locker room where Brooks didn’t. -via Twitter @ChrisHerrington / April 25, 2023