Heat decided to pass on Bradley Beal due to tax consequences?

Marc Stein: Miami did not go all in with its Bradley Beal pitches even though Miami was thought to be right at the top in terms of Bradley Beal’s preferred destinations and with that no-trade clause that he and Mark Bartelstein negotiated a year ago, they had this uncommon control of the trade process, that Washington was basically going to have to accept the destination that Bradley Beal picked because of that no-trade clause, the only no-trade clause only full no-trade clause, active in the league at this point, only the 10th no-trade clause that’s ever been negotiated in the NBA because they’re really hard to get in the NBA. -via Apple Podcasts / June 20, 2023