Heat decided to pass on Bradley Beal due to tax consequences?

“It was out there that Miami decided not to bite on Beal because they were playing for (Portland’s Damian) Lillard,” a league source told Heavy Sports. “It really wasn’t that; it was tax consequences with Beal that really caused them to back off. The new tax is much more onerous. “And I think part of it was that Beal said he wouldn’t give up the no-trade clause in his contract (after the initial deal was complete).”
Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Bradley Beal Trade + NBA Draft Guide | Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:15 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
New pod with @seeratsohi, where we break down the Bradley Beal trade, throw fake Deandre Ayton trades at each other, and discuss 6 teams/free agents that intrigue us the most right now! open.spotify.com/episode/1RlBnZ… – 5:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From Monday:
‘I was surprised, too’: Chris Paul learned about trade on flight tinyurl.com/246acvpz
‘What’s the deal?’ New Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. on Bradley Beal trade tinyurl.com/3nr82ae5
#Suns getting Isaiah Todd, Jordan Goodwin in trade tinyurl.com/z9um4mcs – 4:30 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Blow it up”
🔊 Former #Wizards HC Randy Wittman has strong thoughts on what Washington should do after trading Bradley Beal
@RickKamlaSports | @EvCoRadio pic.twitter.com/1HrvKHIRpL – 4:14 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
In the newest episode of the Bullet Points pod, now available, we break down the Bradley Beal trade, the impact of Beal’s disastrous no-trade clause and look ahead to Thursday’s NBA Draft.
Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/4LViRX…
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bre… – 4:10 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
It’s all about the tax.
@SteveBHoop talked to league execs for the latest on why the @MiamiHEAT passed on Brad Beal (no, not Damian Lillard) and what’s up with Zion …
More at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Pat Riley couldn’t discuss trade rumors, Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard or impending free agents today. But he did offer some insight on the Heat’s approach entering an important offseason miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Riley: “We’re not going to take a wrecking ball to this thing.” – 3:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Making sense of the latest Zion Williamson trade rumors
🏀 Bradley Beal trade impact on the Pels
🏀 Could the Pelicans go big?
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/ey8JkqADoF – 3:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
What Phoenix Suns need to build roster around Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:42 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
The idea that Bradley Beal got John Wall traded is quite overstated in my eyes
Ownership made the decision and Brad is not going to say ‘trade me too then’ knowing he is in line for a massive bag – 2:01 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Many notable things said by Heat president Pat Riley at his annual post-season news conference (he’s not allowed to talk about Lillard, Beal, etc.): miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:40 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Will the Bradley Beal trade to Phoenix work out? How much pressure is on Kevin Durant now? Is the NBA really ‘out to get’ Ja Morant? & more! Guests: @Jumpshot8 @Powell2daPeople
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Making sense of the latest Zion Williamson trade rumors
🏀 Bradley Beal trade impact on the Pels
🏀 Could the Pelicans go big?
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/CHhPnKiRce – 12:59 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Breaking down how the Suns build their roster after the Bradley Beal trade.
A look also at what Draymond Green declining his option means to Golden St.
youtu.be/n3tKXXGogO8
via @YouTube – 12:44 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Monday’s show was full of Beal, Dame, Zion, and draft talk!
You can listen on your preferred platform or watch @jshector @coachthorpe and I on YouTube.
🎧: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1
🎥: youtu.be/vv0eJcWrKgg – 12:30 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! How does the Bradley Beal trade to PHX impact the Lakers when it comes to Chris Paul… D’Angelo Russell… Kyle Kuzma(!)… and their standing in the Western Conference? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 11:55 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
New @ringer: I wrote about why the Wizards (ie their new front office) should be applauded for the Bradley Beal trade: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/20/… – 11:51 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
What the heck happened in the Bradley Beal deal? Did the wiz turn down multiple picks all cause they didn’t want to pay Duncan Robinson a dude who balled out in the playoffs?
libertyballers.com/2023/6/20/2376… – 11:49 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Making sense of the latest Zion Williamson trade rumors
🏀 Bradley Beal trade impact on the Pels
🏀 Could the Pelicans go big?
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/SjUSRlU1d2 – 11:30 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Bradley Beal trade observations: On Isiah Thomas’ subversive Suns role, the continuation of Super Teams and Chris Paul’s future, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4623948/2023/0… – 11:13 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: @BobbyMarks42 and I on all aspects of the Bradley Beal trade, then @LeBatardShow on the Heat’s run to the Finals, lessons from it, and the real joys of sports fandom:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3PiyCNU
Apple: apple.co/43LGlbX – 11:12 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
ICYMI from yesterday: The Bradley Beal trade between Wizards and Suns defines an owners-going-overboard era, in both directions.
theathletic.com/4621136/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/8o0fZKSI6Z – 10:55 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Sounds like last night’s pod had some trouble uploading. Links seem to be working now
Using the Beal trade to discuss KAT/Gobert’s trade value in this new CBA + @ChristopherHine on his recent interview w/ Naz Reid
Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/7LuNtX…
iTunes: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/com… – 10:51 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade candidates: 75 players who could potentially be dealt this summer after Bradley Beal’s move to Suns
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 10:40 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Today’s @WhatsWrightShow starts right now on YouTube, discussing the Beal trade, Zion’s future, Ja’s suspension & all things NBA Draft, plus a little NFL offseason. You can watch right here youtube.com/watch?v=06a83O… – 10:34 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Bradley Beal is the only current NBA player to have a no-trade clause.
Who should join him? 🤔 (h/t The @stephenasmith Show) pic.twitter.com/00wd97GgvO – 10:01 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Your NBA Draft preview and Trade Talk pod latest w/ @ChrisBHaynes from #thisleague UNCUT is out NOW. Covering:
🏀 Bradley Beal
🏀 Chris Paul
🏀 Russell Westbrook
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 Draft chatter with special guest Rafael @Barlowe500
LISTEN HERE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 9:48 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Making sense of the latest Zion Williamson trade rumors
🏀 Bradley Beal trade impact on the Pels
🏀 Could the Pelicans go big?
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/vtaHOhjMtB – 9:12 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Splurging for Bradley Beal was never worth the risks for Boston. The easier option: Play Derrick White more.
📗 nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-cel… pic.twitter.com/HbOzwrCITD – 7:22 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Prior to the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade, the Warriors were reportedly one of the teams discussing potential deals with the Suns for Chris Paul. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/19/rep… – 10:00 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ tonight at 7p
-Why Lakers should not trade for CP3 (only sign for vet minimum)
-How much better are Suns with Beal?
-Kuzma back with the LakeShow?
-Will Draymond return to Warriors?
Guest: @DuaneRankin covers Suns for @azcentral
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:17 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
On today’s show we talked Bradley Beal in Phoenix.
Matt Ishbia is following the same game plan as other new owners, and I tell @jshector and @coachthorpe it’s not going to work.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/VKiyZxcKYQ – 9:01 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Today’s show: Comparing Beal’s trade value to KAT/Gobert’s + @ChristopherHine on his interview w/ Naz Reid
– The Beal trade as an (imperfect) marker for trading a supermax player
– What Naz is looking for as a FA
– How big of a role can Wolves offer Naz?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/com… – 8:42 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Trade impact update from @FDSportsbook with three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal set to form Big Three with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker on the Phoenix Suns: pic.twitter.com/QBzd2BIKuC – 8:30 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Predicting the Kings offseason moves.
🏀Bradley Beal chose Suns deal over Kings deal?
🏀Why timing is important this offseason.
💻youtu.be/9c0CxafEgXY
🎙️bit.ly/LOKPODS pic.twitter.com/mg62RHsirg – 8:08 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Some evening reading: As the Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal era ended, the team started a new direction — a direction that, burdened by Beal’s no-trade clause, started without the aid of a jump-start.
My piece in @TheAthletic:
theathletic.com/4621223/2023/0… – 7:59 PM
Some evening reading: As the Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal era ended, the team started a new direction — a direction that, burdened by Beal’s no-trade clause, started without the aid of a jump-start.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Dropping in 45 minutes at 7 pm central
More Zion Williamson rumors around the New Orleans Pelicans | Bradley Beal trade impact
youtube.com/watch?v=NoG9qY… pic.twitter.com/U4kIRD2MbM – 7:14 PM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: Miami did not go all in with its Bradley Beal pitches even though Miami was thought to be right at the top in terms of Bradley Beal’s preferred destinations and with that no-trade clause that he and Mark Bartelstein negotiated a year ago, they had this uncommon control of the trade process, that Washington was basically going to have to accept the destination that Bradley Beal picked because of that no-trade clause, the only no-trade clause only full no-trade clause, active in the league at this point, only the 10th no-trade clause that’s ever been negotiated in the NBA because they’re really hard to get in the NBA. -via Apple Podcasts / June 20, 2023
The Phoenix Suns have received trade interest in Deandre Ayton since they acquired Bradley Beal. “We’ll see if he’s going to be there. I do think one thing that has happened since this trade is Phoenix has been getting a lot of calls on Deandre Ayton in the last 12 to 18 hours,” Shams Charania said on the Pat McAfee Show. “Teams seeing if now Deandre Ayton is a little bit more attainable. We’ll see if he’s back on the team next year.” -via RealGM / June 19, 2023
The Pat McAfee Show: “Since the Bradley Beal trade the Suns have gotten a lot of calls on Deandre Ayton” @Shams Charania #PMSLive -via Twitter / June 19, 2023