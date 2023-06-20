Kyle Kuzma declines 2023-24 player option to become free agent

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: As expected, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has declined his $13 million player option and become a free agent. Kuzma will be one of the marketplace’s most prominent players. A return to Washington on a new deal remains a possibility.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Kyle Kuzma has declined his $13 million player option to become a free agent, per @wojespn.
He averaged career-highs in points (21.2), assists (3.7) and 3-pointers made (2.5) last season. pic.twitter.com/EsvAk1jB3O – 2:53 PM
Kyle Kuzma has declined his $13 million player option to become a free agent, per @wojespn.
He averaged career-highs in points (21.2), assists (3.7) and 3-pointers made (2.5) last season. pic.twitter.com/EsvAk1jB3O – 2:53 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: As expected, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has declined his $13 million player option and become a free agent. Kuzma will be one of the marketplace’s most prominent players. A return to Washington on a new deal remains a possibility. – 2:30 PM
ESPN Sources: As expected, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has declined his $13 million player option and become a free agent. Kuzma will be one of the marketplace’s most prominent players. A return to Washington on a new deal remains a possibility. – 2:30 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! How does the Bradley Beal trade to PHX impact the Lakers when it comes to Chris Paul… D’Angelo Russell… Kyle Kuzma(!)… and their standing in the Western Conference? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 11:55 AM
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! How does the Bradley Beal trade to PHX impact the Lakers when it comes to Chris Paul… D’Angelo Russell… Kyle Kuzma(!)… and their standing in the Western Conference? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 11:55 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ tonight at 7p
-Why Lakers should not trade for CP3 (only sign for vet minimum)
-How much better are Suns with Beal?
-Kuzma back with the LakeShow?
-Will Draymond return to Warriors?
Guest: @DuaneRankin covers Suns for @azcentral
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:17 PM
‘Lakers Talk’ tonight at 7p
-Why Lakers should not trade for CP3 (only sign for vet minimum)
-How much better are Suns with Beal?
-Kuzma back with the LakeShow?
-Will Draymond return to Warriors?
Guest: @DuaneRankin covers Suns for @azcentral
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:17 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma will be unrestricted free agents in two weeks. After trading Bradley Beal, do the Wizards let KP and Kuzma walk? – 6:17 PM
Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma will be unrestricted free agents in two weeks. After trading Bradley Beal, do the Wizards let KP and Kuzma walk? – 6:17 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The aftermath of Bradley Beal’s trade: The 2023-24 Washington Wizards will be Kyle Kuzma’s team. #dcaboveall #NBATwitter – 5:27 PM
The aftermath of Bradley Beal’s trade: The 2023-24 Washington Wizards will be Kyle Kuzma’s team. #dcaboveall #NBATwitter – 5:27 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Assuming there’s no long-term deals coming for Kristaps Porzingis or Kyle Kuzma, the Wizards now project to have around $100 million in cap space next summer as they fully reset. – 4:40 PM
Assuming there’s no long-term deals coming for Kristaps Porzingis or Kyle Kuzma, the Wizards now project to have around $100 million in cap space next summer as they fully reset. – 4:40 PM
More on this storyline
Eric Pincus: FWIW, and I don’t know the Wizards’ intention yet, but they would be better positioned to keep Porzingis and Kuzma without worrying about luxury taxes, if that were their goal. The new leadership may be looking at a reset entirely, but I don’t have that intel yet -via Twitter @EricPincus / June 19, 2023
But I’m convinced this new group wants to blow it up and take it as far down to the studs as it can. The best way to do that would be to take the Miami offer, middling though it is, collect as many picks from the Heat (and, potentially, a third team) as possible, and call it a day. As intriguing as Ayton would be to build around, making that deal would tie Washington, again, to a mid-level rebuild. Whether or not they re-sign Kuzma and/or Porziņģis, they’d likely have to run at least a good chunk of last year’s team back. And I don’t think Winger, Dawkins and Schlenk want to do that. -via The Athletic / June 18, 2023
Kyle Kuzma, meanwhile, continues to be regarded leaguewide as a lock to decline his $13 million player option for next season and become one of the more interesting unrestricted free agents in the marketplace. It is not yet clear, however, whether the Wizards’ new brain trust has interest in re-signing Kuzma or if it will look to execute a sign-and-trade. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 15, 2023