No traction on Damian Lillard potential trade

Lillard, by all accounts, prefers to remain with Portland, and the Trail Blazers have not shown any willingness to discuss the seven-time All-Star with inquiring teams, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The Blazers view this entire offseason as their canvas to fortify a contender around Lillard, not just this week’s NBA draft, and free agency will bring additional opportunity to bolster this roster beyond plans to re-sign Jerami Grant.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Source: Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Portland won’t trade the No. 3 pick unless it nets one of a several premium targets to pair with Damian Lillard, league sources told @YahooSports. The Blazers are preparing a significant offer for Miami’s Bam Adebayo, and other notes from around the NBA: sports.yahoo.com/portland-is-de… – 11:01 AM
Portland won’t trade the No. 3 pick unless it nets one of a several premium targets to pair with Damian Lillard, league sources told @YahooSports. The Blazers are preparing a significant offer for Miami’s Bam Adebayo, and other notes from around the NBA: sports.yahoo.com/portland-is-de… – 11:01 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Your NBA Draft preview and Trade Talk pod latest w/ @ChrisBHaynes from #thisleague UNCUT is out NOW. Covering:
🏀 Bradley Beal
🏀 Chris Paul
🏀 Russell Westbrook
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 Draft chatter with special guest Rafael @Barlowe500
LISTEN HERE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 9:48 AM
Your NBA Draft preview and Trade Talk pod latest w/ @ChrisBHaynes from #thisleague UNCUT is out NOW. Covering:
🏀 Bradley Beal
🏀 Chris Paul
🏀 Russell Westbrook
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 Draft chatter with special guest Rafael @Barlowe500
LISTEN HERE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 9:48 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
New Heat mailbag: Confidence or a calculated risk? A look at the Heat’s Damian Lillard gamble miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:34 AM
New Heat mailbag: Confidence or a calculated risk? A look at the Heat’s Damian Lillard gamble miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:34 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From yesterday: Why there’s real pressure on Heat to soon make a trade, as the focus shifts to Damian Lillard miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:54 AM
From yesterday: Why there’s real pressure on Heat to soon make a trade, as the focus shifts to Damian Lillard miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:54 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
What a Heat pursuit of Lillard would look like, as Blazers try to appease him. Many, many important things to know as we prepare for an important few days: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:34 PM
What a Heat pursuit of Lillard would look like, as Blazers try to appease him. Many, many important things to know as we prepare for an important few days: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:34 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@RohanNadkarni: Unpacking the Beal deal, Lillard implications, Zion’s future, more. open.spotify.com/episode/3TrPr4… – 6:01 PM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@RohanNadkarni: Unpacking the Beal deal, Lillard implications, Zion’s future, more. open.spotify.com/episode/3TrPr4… – 6:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier –With Beal question resolved, is Lillard next Heat answer? Pat Riley can’t say (at the moment). sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/19/wit… – 5:30 PM
From earlier –With Beal question resolved, is Lillard next Heat answer? Pat Riley can’t say (at the moment). sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/19/wit… – 5:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Could it be as simple as prudence and practicality for Heat regarding Beal, Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/19/ask… – 5:29 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Could it be as simple as prudence and practicality for Heat regarding Beal, Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/19/ask… – 5:29 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
As Heat braces for Lillard pursuit (while hoping he asks for trade), an in-depth look at all the draft assets that every potential suitor has; what the salary cap would allow; the pros and cons of the Heat packages that could be offered. And more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:58 PM
As Heat braces for Lillard pursuit (while hoping he asks for trade), an in-depth look at all the draft assets that every potential suitor has; what the salary cap would allow; the pros and cons of the Heat packages that could be offered. And more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Beal question resolved, is Lillard next Heat answer? Pat Riley can’t say (at the moment). sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/19/wit… At a time of great question for the Miami Heat, Pat Riley and his front office limited in their abilities to answer. – 3:31 PM
With Beal question resolved, is Lillard next Heat answer? Pat Riley can’t say (at the moment). sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/19/wit… At a time of great question for the Miami Heat, Pat Riley and his front office limited in their abilities to answer. – 3:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Why there’s real pressure on Heat to soon make a trade, as the focus shifts to Damian Lillard miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:26 PM
Why there’s real pressure on Heat to soon make a trade, as the focus shifts to Damian Lillard miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Yes, Heat president Pat Riley is having his season-ending press conference tomorrow. No, he can’t technically comment on Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard because they are currently under contract with other teams. – 3:11 PM
Yes, Heat president Pat Riley is having his season-ending press conference tomorrow. No, he can’t technically comment on Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard because they are currently under contract with other teams. – 3:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Although Pat Riley is addressing media Tuesday, keep in mind, he cannot:
– Discuss Damian Lillard, who is under contract to another team.
– Discuss Bradley Beal (see above).
– Discuss plans for impending Heat free agents such as Strus, Vincent ahead of negotiation period. – 2:21 PM
Although Pat Riley is addressing media Tuesday, keep in mind, he cannot:
– Discuss Damian Lillard, who is under contract to another team.
– Discuss Bradley Beal (see above).
– Discuss plans for impending Heat free agents such as Strus, Vincent ahead of negotiation period. – 2:21 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
On today’s show @jshector @coachthorpe and I talk Bradley Beal and the Suns, Damian Lillard trades, and the NBA draft.
🎧: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1
🎥: bit.ly/3JIVR0j – 2:00 PM
On today’s show @jshector @coachthorpe and I talk Bradley Beal and the Suns, Damian Lillard trades, and the NBA draft.
🎧: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1
🎥: bit.ly/3JIVR0j – 2:00 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: An in-depth look at what a Heat pursuit of Lillard would look like, as Blazers try to appease him and keep him from asking for trade. Many, many things to keep in mind on this: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:20 PM
NEW: An in-depth look at what a Heat pursuit of Lillard would look like, as Blazers try to appease him and keep him from asking for trade. Many, many things to keep in mind on this: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:20 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Odds for where Damian Lillard plays next season, per @DKSportsbook:
Trail Blazers = -200
Heat = +175
Nets = +1000
76ers = +1000
If Lillard asks out of Portland, Miami is viewed by Vegas as the heavy favorite. pic.twitter.com/y2pBMMskxp – 11:57 AM
Odds for where Damian Lillard plays next season, per @DKSportsbook:
Trail Blazers = -200
Heat = +175
Nets = +1000
76ers = +1000
If Lillard asks out of Portland, Miami is viewed by Vegas as the heavy favorite. pic.twitter.com/y2pBMMskxp – 11:57 AM
More on this storyline
Get Up: .@Brian Windhorst says Damian Lillard could ask out of Portland if they don’t trade No. 3 pick: “Dame does not want a youth movement [and] wants to play with veterans.” -via Twitter @GetUpESPN / June 20, 2023
Portland appears unlikely to part with the No. 3 choice unless the Blazers are netting back one of a select number of premium targets to pair with Damian Lillard. According to one source with knowledge of the situation, Portland is preparing what the team believes to be a compelling package for Miami to part with All-Defensive centerpiece Bam Adebayo. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 20, 2023
Miami brass seems very unlikely to consider any Portland overture that doesn’t include standout rookie Shaedon Sharpe, in addition to a package of the No. 3 pick and Anfernee Simons that the Blazers, sources said, have made available in discussions with other teams. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 20, 2023