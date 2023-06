Pacers interested in Tobias Harris, De'Andre Hunter and Dorian Finney-Smith

Q: How much is the possibility that Philly will trade Tobias Harris this offseason? How many first-round picks does Philly have this offseason that could be traded — @jb7_phi Keith Pompey: Thanks for the question. There’s always a possibility, especially considering he’s going into the final season of his contract. However, I think a team also would want some extra incentives (like a first-round pick) to take Harris’ salary off the Sixers’ hands. And to answer your second question, the Sixers don’t have any draft picks — first or second — in this draft. I’m not sure if I would trade Harris this summer, especially considering all of the Harden uncertainty. But if the Sixers do trade him, it might be better to wait until the trade deadline to make a deal. At that time, they could receive extra assets from a team desperate to add Harris for a playoff push. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / May 26, 2023