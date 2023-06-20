Pacers interested in Tobias Harris, De'Andre Hunter and Dorian Finney-Smith

Evan Sidery: Tobias Harris, De’Andre Hunter and Dorian Finney-Smith are potential trade targets for the Pacers, per @DraftExpress (https://www.espn.com/nba/insider/story/_/id/37873455/projecting-all-58-picks). Indiana could consolidate some of their additional draft picks (26, 29, 32) by acquiring a starting wing.
The Nets are said to be “extremely active” in trade conversations ahead of the draft, per @DraftExpress.
“BKN has the option of using one or both of Nos. 21 and 22 with players such as Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale to get to different spots in the draft if they desire.” – 9:32 AM
Tobias Harris for the Sixers and Tyus Jones for the [Memphis] Grizzlies are two players I am confident will be on new teams by the end of the summer. -via Action Network / June 18, 2023
As the Sixers assess their options to operate over the cap, they are not going to move swiftly toward the second apron and all of the limitations that come with it. Even if Beal were a perfect option, there would be trepidation about going after him. But when you consider the market variables next to Beal’s own limitations — he has played just 90 games in two years, has taken fewer and fewer threes in recent years, and has not accomplished much of anything from a team perspective — he does not scream “must acquire” even if you’re simply flipping Tobias Harris’ contract, a role player, and picks to get a deal done. You are assuming a ton of risk for a theoretical upside that is unclear, and perhaps nuking future flexibility in order to do so. -via Philly Voice / June 14, 2023
Q: How much is the possibility that Philly will trade Tobias Harris this offseason? How many first-round picks does Philly have this offseason that could be traded — @jb7_phi Keith Pompey: Thanks for the question. There’s always a possibility, especially considering he’s going into the final season of his contract. However, I think a team also would want some extra incentives (like a first-round pick) to take Harris’ salary off the Sixers’ hands. And to answer your second question, the Sixers don’t have any draft picks — first or second — in this draft. I’m not sure if I would trade Harris this summer, especially considering all of the Harden uncertainty. But if the Sixers do trade him, it might be better to wait until the trade deadline to make a deal. At that time, they could receive extra assets from a team desperate to add Harris for a playoff push. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / May 26, 2023
Multiple reports have already said Cam Johnson is expected to return, but league sources say Brooklyn has received a number of calls for two veteran wings in Royce O’Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith. -via nbadraft.theringer.com / June 15, 2023
Brooklyn is another team that is expected to pursue Lillard if he becomes available. He has been seen at Nets playoff home games in April and the team would appeal to him since he’s close with Mikal Bridges. The Nets are well-equipped to make a trade for the next available All-Star after accumulating assets from their respective trades for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Although they now have a surplus of future first-round picks, they are motivated to continue competing over the next four years since they owe two of their own first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps to Houston. Their offer would likely be draft picks-based since they can trade a maximum of seven first-round picks this offseason. They can also offer a combination of players like Nicolas Claxton, Dorian Finney–Smith, Cam Thomas, and restricted free agent Cameron Johnson through a sign-and-trade. -via HoopsHype / June 7, 2023
In a league that values 3-and-D wings, the Nets haven’t quite cornered the market, but they certainly head into the summer with a surplus. It’s a good glut to have, but the Nets are almost certain to move at least one of their wings. Dorian Finney-Smith is well aware he could be that one. The veteran forward arrived in Brooklyn along with Spencer Dinwiddie in February in the Kyrie Irving deal. The Post reported the Nets rejected an offer of two first-round draft picks to flip Finney-Smith before the trade deadline. -via New York Post / May 20, 2023
