Pat Riley: We have a great, great superstar in Jimmy Butler

Anthony Chiang: Pat Riley: “We have a great base with Bam and Tyler. And we have a great, great superstar in Jimmy Butler. … And we have who I think is the best coach in the league.”
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Pat Riley on state of Heat, “We’re not going to take a wrecking ball to this thing,” says Arisons willing to spend. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/20/pat… Updated through end of media session. – 1:43 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Many notable things said by Heat president Pat Riley at his annual post-season news conference (he’s not allowed to talk about Lillard, Beal, etc.): miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pat Riley finishes the press conference with an emotional story about Udonis Haslem
When Pat got a call about his brother’s passing, he recalls leaning against the fence
He felt a hand on his shoulder out of no-where, and it was UD
He walked him to his car
“A special man.” – 1:40 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Udonis Haslem did not have an exit meeting with Pat Riley. Which makes sense, since he’s not leaving. – 1:36 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Asked Pat Riley what the Heat are looking for this offseason:
“Wing size and length… Versatility and length, as we move forward, we’ll emphasize that.” – 1:31 PM
Asked Pat Riley what the Heat are looking for this offseason:
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Pat Riley on what can help the Heat improve: “More overall wing size and length. I think that’s what everybody is looking for.” – 1:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pat Riley talks being a talent first guy, so best player available would be the focus with pick #18 on Thursday – 1:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Pat Riley on this offseason: “Subtle moves will be enough if they’re the right moves.”
Riley added that the Heat won’t be reckless in trying to hit the home run. – 1:27 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Pat Riley: “I don’t think there’s anybody in the league that can play (defend) Nikola Jokic.” – 1:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pat Riley once again asked if the focus is the big splash or are subtle moves enough:
“Subtle moves will be enough if they’re the right moves.”
“I’m not swinging for the fences right now because I feel it’d be reckless.” – 1:26 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Pat Riley, asked if this team needs a big swing or if smaller moves will be enough:
“Subtle moves will be enough. If they’re the right moves, they’ll be enough this offseason. Hitting the home run is addition by subtraction.” – 1:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Pat Riley on state of Heat, “We’re not going to take a wrecking ball to this thing.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/20/pat… (Will be updated amid ongoing media session.) – 1:17 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pat Riley on Tyler Herro:
“We missed him. People don’t understand just how lethal he is in those moments. He gets bigger in those moments. We’ve seen it time and again from the bubble to here.”
“We have two anchors in Bam and Tyler.” – 1:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Pat Riley when asked about how the Heat may handle this offseason: “We’re not going to take a wrecking ball to this thing.” – 1:16 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Pat Riley on Tyler Herro: “We missed him (in the playoffs). People don’t understand just how lethal he is. He gets bigger in the biggest moments. We’ve got two anchors in Bam and Tyler.” – 1:15 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pat Riley on the ‘running it back vs blowing it up’ possibility:
“We’re not going to take a wrecking ball to this thing.”
“We have a good team. Probably a great team.”
“Running it back? Yes. Doing something that can take you to that next step? Yes.” – 1:14 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Pat Riley: “Running it back? Yes. Doing something that can take you to that next step? Yes.” – 1:13 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Pat Riley on potentially surpassing the second apron: “We’ve talked about it… the new rules that are coming are very punitive… (Micky Arison and his family) are committed to winning championships.” Points out that they are already in the tax. – 1:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pat Riley details this Heat playoff run round by round:
“I have not experienced a year like this in a playoff run.”
“I’m not gonna go back on this season other than kudos to our players and coaching staff.” – 1:08 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Live blog: What Heat’s Pat Riley is saying at state-of-the-franchise media briefing. We’ll update every couple minutes, so please keep checking back. Riley said Bam and Herro are “stars” and loves this young core: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pat Riley recalls the 13th and 14th picks to get Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, and them turning into stars
Jimmy Butler being an absolute superstar, and Spo who he believes is the best coach in the league
“So I’m feeling good today, as we work on our next iteration of this team” – 1:06 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Riley: “We have a great base, with Bam and Tyler. We have a great star in Jimmy Butler. And we have… the best coach in the league. So I’m feeling good today, as we go through this next iteration of this team. I don’t wanna go through another pause.” – 1:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Pat Riley: “We have a great base with Bam and Tyler. And we have a great, great superstar in Jimmy Butler. … And we have who I think is the best coach in the league.” – 1:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pat Riley walks in mentioning not talking about a number of things:
“I really don’t want to talk about the rumors. We had a great season.” – 1:00 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Pat Riley, at his end-of-season presser, starts: “Can’t talk about a number of things. We’re upstairs now” working on the new CBA. “I really don’t wanna talk about all the rumors. We had a great season this year.” – 1:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Pat Riley: “I really don’t want to talk about all the rumors. We had a great season this year.” – 1:00 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Pat Riley speaks: “I really don’t want to talk about all the rumors. We had a great season this year. It was bizarre.” – 12:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
For those asking, Pat Riley’s press conference today is not being streamed. – 12:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier –With Beal question resolved, is Lillard next Heat answer? Pat Riley can’t say (at the moment). sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/19/wit… – 5:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Beal question resolved, is Lillard next Heat answer? Pat Riley can’t say (at the moment). sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/19/wit… At a time of great question for the Miami Heat, Pat Riley and his front office limited in their abilities to answer. – 3:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Yes, Heat president Pat Riley is having his season-ending press conference tomorrow. No, he can’t technically comment on Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard because they are currently under contract with other teams. – 3:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Although Pat Riley is addressing media Tuesday, keep in mind, he cannot:
– Discuss Damian Lillard, who is under contract to another team.
– Discuss Bradley Beal (see above).
– Discuss plans for impending Heat free agents such as Strus, Vincent ahead of negotiation period. – 2:21 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat president Pat Riley will address the state of the franchise tomorrow, fyi – 1:49 PM
