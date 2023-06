Pelicans unlikely to trade Zion Williamson before draft

The Pelicans have been enamored with Henderson for quite a while. They were able to see plenty of him while reviewing tape of his former G League Ignite teammate Dyson Daniels, who New Orleans took with the No. 8 overall pick in last year’s draft. But to this point, the Pelicans have yet to even include Williamson in any formal offers made to the teams holding top-3 picks, league sources tell The Athletic. -via The Athletic / June 20, 2023