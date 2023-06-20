Pelicans unlikely to trade Zion Williamson before draft

From there, speculation about Zion Williamson’s future with the Pelicans has run rampant. There have been new reports from different sources daily about the likelihood of Zion being on the move and the level of interest New Orleans would have in making such a deal. Ultimately, Zion getting traded before Thursday’s draft is fairly unlikely, multiple league sources tell The Athletic.
Source: William Guillory @ The Athletic
Source: William Guillory @ The Athletic
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
“The biggest question surrounding all this hysteria shouldn’t be how likely the Pelicans are to trade Zion. It should be why the discussion has been allowed to linger as long as it has”
So, what’s really going on with all these Zion/Pelicans rumors?
"The biggest question surrounding all this hysteria shouldn't be how likely the Pelicans are to trade Zion. It should be why the discussion has been allowed to linger as long as it has"

So, what's really going on with all these Zion/Pelicans rumors?
So, what’s really going on with all these Zion/Pelicans rumors?
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
"The biggest question surrounding all this hysteria shouldn't be how likely the Pelicans are to trade Zion. It should be why the discussion has been allowed to linger as long as it has"

@WillGuillory on what's really going on with Zion and the Pels.
@WillGuillory on what’s really going on with Zion and the Pels.
“The biggest question surrounding all this hysteria shouldn’t be how likely the Pelicans are to trade Zion. It should be why the discussion has been allowed to linger as long as it has”
@WillGuillory on what’s really going on with Zion and the Pels.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
* new words *
actually about 3,000 words on the pros and cons of the Knicks trading for Zion Williamson
And what New York would likely have to offer to bring Zion from the Big Easy to the Big Apple
* new words *
actually about 3,000 words on the pros and cons of the Knicks trading for Zion Williamson
And what New York would likely have to offer to bring Zion from the Big Easy to the Big Apple
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Wrote about Draymond Green's market position w/ or w/out the Warriors, plus Silver invoking the spirit of Stern in his Morant suspension and everything I'm going to say about Zion's off-court stuff
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Dropping in 45 minutes at 7 pm central
More Zion Williamson rumors around the New Orleans Pelicans | Bradley Beal trade impact
Dropping in 45 minutes at 7 pm central
More Zion Williamson rumors around the New Orleans Pelicans | Bradley Beal trade impact
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! @JLEdwardsIII and I are about to go live and podcast! We're going to talk a bit about the weird Zion Williamson situation, the Chris Paul/NYT interview, and then the Pistons, who are at a weird intersection of everything this offseason.
Hello! @JLEdwardsIII and I are about to go live and podcast! We’re going to talk a bit about the weird Zion Williamson situation, the Chris Paul/NYT interview, and then the Pistons, who are at a weird intersection of everything this offseason.
Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The more I think about it the more I think the Pelicans should trade Zion Williamson. New on @ringer:
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Took a look at the math, pathways and implications of a potential Zion Williamson trade here:
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion and Ingram games played together:
2019-20: 22 games
2020-21: 59 games
2021-22: 0 games
2022-23: 12 games
They have played 93 games together in 4 seasons. 12 since Willie Green became HC.
Zion and Ingram games played together:
2019-20: 22 games
2020-21: 59 games
2021-22: 0 games
2022-23: 12 games
They have played 93 games together in 4 seasons. 12 since Willie Green became HC.
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The NBA offseason can get crazy, but one writer immediately shut down this Zion Williamson-Chicago Bulls trade idea.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
New @FromTheWingPod: Huge week
– Zion, Ingram available?
– Scoot, Miller to work out for MJ
– Media ecosystem
– 14th pick
– T-Spoon
New @FromTheWingPod: Huge week
– Zion, Ingram available?
– Scoot, Miller to work out for MJ
– Media ecosystem
– 14th pick
– T-Spoon
The Pelicans have been enamored with Henderson for quite a while. They were able to see plenty of him while reviewing tape of his former G League Ignite teammate Dyson Daniels, who New Orleans took with the No. 8 overall pick in last year’s draft. But to this point, the Pelicans have yet to even include Williamson in any formal offers made to the teams holding top-3 picks, league sources tell The Athletic. -via The Athletic / June 20, 2023
Much of that tension is centered around the frayed relationship between Williamson’s camp and Aaron Nelson, who has been in charge of the medical/training staff during Zion’s first four seasons. In a shakeup first reported by NOLA.com, Nelson is no longer expected to lead the Pelicans’ medical/training staff this upcoming season. -via The Athletic / June 20, 2023
On Twitter, Mills threatened to release her alleged “sex tapes” with Williamson. She then encouraged the Pelicans to part ways with the superstar, especially amid the trade rumors linking him with a potential move to the Portland Trail Blazers or Charlotte Hornets. “NBA I have sex tapes of me and Zion Williamson and he also has them on his trap phone. [NBA], [Pelicans] trade him now he doesn’t deserve to be in New Orleans !!! Sex tapes dropping soon,” Mills wrote on Twitter. -via Clutch Points / June 20, 2023