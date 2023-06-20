Suns leaning towards keeping Deandre Ayton next season?

Evan Sidery: The Suns are not finding proper value for Deandre Ayton and are leaning towards keeping him next season, per @Gambo987 (podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bur…): “I think there’s a really good chance Deandre Ayton ends up staying with the Phoenix Suns.” If Ayton stays, Phoenix would be paying… pic.twitter.com/oAncWRgHIL
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Suns are not finding proper value for Deandre Ayton and are leaning towards keeping him next season, per @Gambo987 (podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bur…):
“I think there’s a really good chance Deandre Ayton ends up staying with the Phoenix Suns.”
If Ayton stays, Phoenix would be paying… pic.twitter.com/oAncWRgHIL – 8:54 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
40 potential Deandre Ayton trades for Suns to consider – bit.ly/3PirIrZ via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/x4hWGS5Tt5 – 8:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It’s a #TradeMachineTuesday Extravaganza over at @PHNX_Suns! We’re going live to talk about a bunch of Deandre Ayton trades, come hang out:
youtube.com/watch?v=FqdjmK… pic.twitter.com/PSkc08japw – 5:58 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
New pod with @seeratsohi, where we break down the Bradley Beal trade, throw fake Deandre Ayton trades at each other, and discuss 6 teams/free agents that intrigue us the most right now! open.spotify.com/episode/1RlBnZ… – 5:49 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Deandre Ayton went from signing the biggest offer sheet EVER by an RFA in 2022 to looking like the odd man out in Phoenix this offseason 😬 pic.twitter.com/KXWzRw08rm – 4:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the reasons the Suns might trade Deandre Ayton, a few offers we’ve already heard about, and a whole bunch of DA trade scenarios that might make sense: bit.ly/3PirIrZ pic.twitter.com/mxp6qaP2nP – 3:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Deandre Ayton since being drafted in 2018:
16.7 PPG
10.4 RPG
59.7 FG%
The highest FG% of any player averaging 15/10 over the last 5 seasons. pic.twitter.com/tjKVv8HEpC – 12:14 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
There could be a lot of trades made this summer, and the Chicago Bulls could be a solid landing spot for Deandre Ayton. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/20/chi… – 11:05 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns’ last, best avenue to build out their roster is a Deandre Ayton trade, and a few offers have already been made. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about what we know so far and came up with 40 – yes, forty – potential DA trades: bit.ly/3PirIrZ pic.twitter.com/VWmjrgR3re – 11:03 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Washington asked for Deandre Ayton, but Phoenix declined to include him in the Bradley Beal trade, per @Gambo987. pic.twitter.com/6cSwfG6r5q – 6:02 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Shams Charania: I believe that Phoenix has received a lot of calls for Deandre Ayton since the trade
sportando.basketball/en/shams-chara… – 3:23 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
The more I think about it, as the Suns roster stands right now, considering the inevitable season-long usage rate on their superstars, pretty sure someone’s gonna either get worn down or hurt by the playoffs. They absolutely need to trade Ayton for some pieces – 2:41 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Joined @dpshow to talk Beal trade, the risk for Phoenix, Ayton’s future, why the Wizards could hold onto Chris Paul (for now), more youtube.com/watch?v=xrC9FP… – 1:37 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton, Cam Payne, Bradley Beal probably won’t be the starting lineup because, ideally, Payne is a 6th man, but all you need here is a pass-first PG and and an enforcer PF. Guys will look to get paid first, but title-chasers will be available. – 9:38 AM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
PHX knows Deandre Ayton trades are on the backburner but after Bradley Beal deal, @Suns “are confident” in a trade.
Exec: “Not everybody is going to get just what they want in the next 2 weeks. He is going to look very good (then).”
More @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/phoenix… – 8:57 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Rapid fire Q&A with @BobbyMarks42 on Beal/Ayton/CP3 transaction logistics + what’s next begins at ~1:08:50
📺youtube.com/watch?v=6wH5Sb… pic.twitter.com/72xKHq2lCn – 7:25 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
I’m curious to see what happens with Deandre Ayton. Do the Suns trade him for depth? Or do they keep him and hope he can be their defensive anchor?
@wojespn has described Ayton’s market as “lean” and said PHX has to prepare for the “very likely possibility” that Ayton is back. – 5:59 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m not making any immediate pronouncements on Phoenix yet (we don’t even know the whole roster yet, and I’d guess an Ayton trade is coming), but my instinct right now is to pick Denver in a seven-game series over them. – 5:21 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The projected apron is $179.5 million.
Kevin Durant: $47,649,433
Bradley Beal: $46,741,590
Devin Booker: $36,016,200
Deandre Ayton: $32,459,438
Total: $162,866,661
If those four guys are on the Suns, they’re basically guaranteed to go above the second apron. – 5:18 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Wonder if Suns seek depth and re-engage with Pacers on Ayton after Beal trade? Indy gave him an offer sheet last July, so still a few more weeks before he could be dealt there. – 5:02 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Once this trade is finalized, the Suns will have five players under contract for next season (Beal, Booker, Payne, Durant, Ayton) with a combined salary of $169.4 million, well above salary cap and luxury tax projections of $134 million and $162 million. – 4:57 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Phoenix Suns are set to be a second apron team if they keep Deandre Ayton.
In this scenario they wouldn’t have the MLE or BAE and half their roster would be minimum players.
Torrey Craig and Jock Landale are their only free agents they can sign for more than the minimum. – 4:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I remain surprised the Wizards opted for the Suns’ offer over Miami’s, but that no-trade clause for Beal must’ve loomed large there. Now it’s a question of how the Suns round out the rest of their roster, and it feels like a Deandre Ayton trade is their best avenue to do so – 4:46 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Suns now have approx. $162,866,661 wrapped up in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Deandre Ayton.
The ‘23-24 salary cap is projected at $134 million. – 4:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
My questions:
– Who is Suns point guard? Beal? Booker? Ish Smith?
– Ayton gonna get even fewer touches than he usually does… how does that affect what Vogel needs from him as a rim protector? And/or do you just trade him because it’s a lost cost
– who plays 60+ games? – 4:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
New Suns owner Mat Ishbia continuing to make moves.
Will be fun to see Bradley Beal in a new situation, but that contract is A LOT. Also, why isn’t it being referred to as a Big 4? Ayton is on a max deal.
Going to be very interesting for Frank Vogel coaching that roster. – 4:36 PM
More on this storyline
Gambadoro: The Jae Crowder situation was all on Monty. He told people he was too difficult to handle and coach. Monty didn’t want Jae. It wasn’t the Suns organization. He didn’t want Jae around. As far as Deandre Ayton, Monty didn’t want him either. He wanted them to trade him to Indiana for Myles Turner. He didn’t like coaching Ayton. When Ayton signed his maximum contract when the Suns matched his offer sheet, Monty wasn’t even there and didn’t show up when Ayton signed it at the arena or call him to say congratulations. -via HoopsHype / June 19, 2023
The Phoenix Suns have received trade interest in Deandre Ayton since they acquired Bradley Beal. “We’ll see if he’s going to be there. I do think one thing that has happened since this trade is Phoenix has been getting a lot of calls on Deandre Ayton in the last 12 to 18 hours,” Shams Charania said on the Pat McAfee Show. “Teams seeing if now Deandre Ayton is a little bit more attainable. We’ll see if he’s back on the team next year.” -via RealGM / June 19, 2023