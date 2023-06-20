Suns reached out to Mavericks about sign-and-trade deal for Kyrie Irving

The Suns were among the teams to reach out to Dallas about a potential sign-and-trade for Kyrie Irving earlier in the offseason, per sources familiar with the matter. Dallas, presumably, wasn’t interested in what the Suns offered at the time. If the Mavs were blown away by the offer, logic says that Irving would be a Sun today.
Source: SportsNet New York
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle says NYK is ‘not that far off”, talks about the love he gets in-person from Knick fans & more on @PodcastPShow ; notes on Kyrie Irving, Suns, Mavs’ 10th pick & Taylor Hendricks, who is seen by team as draft’s top shooter: sny.tv/articles/juliu… – 11:02 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Are Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving enough?
Analyzing how the Mavs rank in West before the NBA draft and free agency: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:37 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
2 years ago today…the Durant ‘toe on the line’ game. One of the best I’ve seen in person. Went as a fan. Maybe one of the more consequential results in recent NBA history. Sent KD, Irving, Harden, Nash’s careers into chaos. pic.twitter.com/U3JB9aZ27h – 1:37 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
What the Bradley Beal trade tells us about Kyrie Irving’s free agency, Chris Paul’s future and more … all covered in tonight’s column: tinyurl.com/mrywc6ek – 11:17 PM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
And now back to NBA madness as @TheSteinLine weighs in on how today’s events impacts the Kyrie situation
marcstein.substack.com/p/how-the-brad… – 10:07 PM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
Love you Dad! Always and Forever
Happy Fathers Day!
Hélà
🤞🏾♾
youtu.be/uwPV_-EqNxc – 8:17 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat pursuit of Bradley Beal ends with Beal being traded to Phoenix. Heat now hoping Lillard asks for trade; he’s who they most covet. And for those asking me about Brook Lopez, Kyrie etc…: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:07 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Phoenix Suns are set to have three players earning $50M in 2024-25 in Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker.
This almost happened to the Brooklyn Nets had James Harden and Kyrie Irving signed maximum extensions with them two years ago. – 5:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA free agency: James Harden, Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving headline list of 60 possible free agents
(By @outsidethenba)
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 10:03 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kyrie Irving to South Beach?
Hear @IraHeatBeat tell @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine why the fit may not be there
#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/Mct2FUm6za – 9:10 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Phoenix trading for Beal feels like an attempt to approximate what the Nets had with Kyrie, Harden+KD.
Except it would have way less playmaking… and no Bruce Brown/Nic Claxton for defense… and no Joe Harris for bonus shooting… and no access to buyout guys under the new CBA… – 3:45 PM
League sources say that these developments — especially the latter — have reinforced the notion that the Mavericks appear to be the only confirmed bidder for Irving’s services as the opening bell for 2023 NBA Free Agency at 6 PM ET on June 30 draws near. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 19, 2023
The Lakers are considered very unlikely to acquire a player like Kyrie Irving or Bradley Beal. “There’s no big game hunting out there for this Lakers’ organization,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “In this league right now, with a new collective bargaining agreement, you can’t really have three max superstars and expect to have any depth on your roster. It’s going to look a lot the same.” -via RealGM / June 17, 2023
Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: Kyrie Irving is rocking 99 Products sneaker line today at his basketball camp. While Irving has not signed a deal with a sneaker brand yet, sources tell @BallySports that the point guard has been exercising his sneaker free agency this summer. 📸 – @LeagueAlerts. Kyrie Irving Update: He is still a sneaker free agent. The website selling these shoes is not a legitimate website: https://anktshop.com/basketball/anta-kyrie-irving.html Somebody’s in trouble! 👀👀👀 -via Twitter / June 17, 2023